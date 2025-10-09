Javascript is not enabled.

Medical Breakthroughs: Discover how the latest innovations are transforming health care for adults 50 and older

Content starts here
12 Tips for Cheap Halloween Decor

You can still be the talk of the neighborhood with these discount decoration ideas from dollar stores

By

Sheryl Jean,

 
Updated October 10, 2025
AARP
Comments
Published October 04, 2024
/ Updated October 10, 2025
colorful collage showing various Halloween decor
Michelle Madison, Dollar Tree

Halloween isn’t just for kids. Many older adults like to decorate to create spook-tacular scenes to be a part of the neighborhood fun or to delight their grandkids.

Although consumers this year may be worried about higher prices due to inflation and tariffs, they still plan to celebrate Halloween in a big way.

The National Retail Federation projects Halloween shoppers will spend an average of $114.45 this year, with about a third of that on decorations. It also expects more people to shop at discount stores like Dollar General, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar this year to find budget-friendly items.

Dollar stores are a great place to shop for bargain-conscious consumers, says Karen Parziale, an interior designer and home stager in Hoboken, New Jersey. “The prices are incredible,” she adds. Using their imagination, “people can be a little crafty and clever.”

Keep in mind that some items cost more than $1 at dollar stores, especially on their websites, where you may have to buy in bulk to get a lower price.

Ready to make your home boo-tiful? Here are 12 ideas using products found at dollar stores:

assorted fake grave stone signs and other Halloween decor below a tree
Dollar Tree

1. Outdoor decorations

People like to decorate their front yard because that’s what visitors see first. Outdoor decorations, such as large inflatables and 12-foot skeletons, seem to be getting bigger — and more expensive — each year. If you don’t have the muscle, time or funds for jumbo decorations, decorate your outdoor trees with garlands, ornaments and string lights. Or go smaller with pumpkins — unadorned or carved into scary silhouettes. Pumpkin carving is also something you can do with friends or grandchildren.

decorative halloween goodie bags hanging on a wall
Michelle Madison

2. Creepy entrance

Continue that outdoor theme by making the entrance to your home a Halloween focal point. Welcome guests with fright tape ($1 at Dollar General) or a spiderweb spread across the front door. It can make your entrance stand out if you live in an apartment or residential building, says lifestyle specialist and event planner Michelle Madison of Miami. She has decorated her front door with bags of candy strung across a plastic background of gray bricks.

miniature skeletons and a hand on a decorative shelf
Dollar Tree

3. Skeletons and skulls

If you love Skelly the Skeleton (that 12-foot skeleton you’ve likely seen hovering over front yards) but find it too big, consider your own smaller Skelly. You’ll find all sorts — from an 18-inch hanging skeleton to a skeleton garland or skeleton string lights — at dollar stores. Or focus on skeleton parts like the skull or spooky hands. Bones range in size from life-size to a bag of finger bones — and some glow in the dark or light up thanks to batteries.

Madison likes to take skulls, spray-paint them white and add faux gems to create a glam skull. To see how she does it, check out her DIY glam-skull video on Pinterest. “Some people go for the gore, but others love the tongue-in-cheek, like … skeleton flamingos here in Florida,” Madison says.

4. All that glitters

Halloween metallic decor in silver, gold or bronze or anything that glitters, is more popular than ever, Parziale says. At Dollar Tree, you’ll find metallic skulls for $1.50 and metallic spooky skull candy bowls for $5. Family Dollar offers mirrored disco balls in various colors for $3 each. And Dollar General has metallic spiders ($3) or metallic skull taper candles (two for $6).

painted pumpkins in various metallic colors
Courtesy Karen Parziale

5. Chilling centerpieces

“One of my favorite things to do is to create a centerpiece that sets the holiday tone for the whole house,” Parziale says. “Decorating the table where the family gathers is important.”

She suggests getting some real pumpkins in various small and medium sizes. Wipe, or wash them to remove dust and dirt. Buy some gold, silver or bronze metallic paint and sponge it onto the pumpkins, letting them dry. Arrange them on metallic charger plates ($1.50 each at Dollar Tree) and tie a satin ribbon ($1 to $5 at dollar stores) on the stem, letting it flow onto the plate.

a photo shows a pumpkin shaped pillow
Courtesy Sheryl Jean

6. Halloween coziness

The hot decorating trend of creating cozy spaces includes Halloween. You don’t have to go boo-nkers, but you can add a few subtle Halloween touches around the house. You’ll find soft throw pillows in various Halloween themes for $6 to $10 each at Dollar General and Dollar Tree and throw blankets for $6 at Dollar Tree and $8 at Dollar General.

“Some of this takes you through the fall — not just Halloween,” Parziale adds.

7. Boo in the bathroom

Halloween decorating is spreading to other parts of the house, too. “Halloween isn’t just for the porch,” Madison says. “It’s for the bathroom to the kitchen.”

For the bathroom, Dollar Tree offers Halloween-shaped soap dispensers like ghosts and pumpkins for $1.50. For the kitchen, you’ll find Halloween-themed tea towels and oven mitts and pot holders for $1 to $1.50 each at Dollar General and Dollar Tree. If you want to splurge, Dollar Tree also has a three-tier serving tray in spiderweb or skull motif for $7.

purple skeletons, a purple spider and other Halloween decor on a table
Courtesy Michelle Madison

8. Traditional colors

This year, traditional Halloween colors like black and orange are returning. Mix in some purple accents to create eye-popping decor. You’ll find those colors on tree ornaments, glitter spiders, tinsel wreaths and more at Dollar Tree.

a mantle decorated for halloween with a trick or treat banner and candles and skeletons
Dollar Tree

9. Gothic macabre

Anything dark and macabre is another hot trend this year, thanks in part to last month’s launch of the second season of the Netflix show “Wednesday” of the Addams Family. “It gives people more options,” Madison says. “The only limit is your creativity.”

Create a witches’ scene using potion bottles ($1 to $3 at Dollar General or Dollar Tree) and a cauldron ($1.50 to $18 — some come with fog and lights — at Dollar General or Dollar Tree) or a small iridescent coffin ($1.50 at Dollar Tree) and bones displayed on a table covered in “creepy cloth” for $1. Hang a ghostly image in a black gothic frame ($5 at Family Dollar) on the wall.

fake pumpkins, ghords and twigs inside a vase
Courtesy Karen Michela Parziale

10. Indoor Halloween tree

Trimming an indoor tree for Halloween, just like you would a Christmas tree, is still popular.

“Why should a tree just be for Christmas?” says Parziale, who suggests decorating an artificial tabletop tree with pumpkin garland and LED string lights. “It’s just a fun family thing to do and have an experience with the grandchildren.”

At Dollar Tree, you’ll find various Halloween tree ornaments, including black and purple glitter balls, for $1.50 for a five-pack or 16-pack. At Dollar General﻿, you can get a 9-foot-long garland for $1.

11. Spiders and spiderwebs

Nothing says spooky like spiders and spiderwebs. Hang fake webs across doorways or hallways. If putting up a 15-foot spiderweb seems daunting to you, dollar stores offer smaller versions.

Scatter plastic spiders around for authenticity. For a truly frightful sight, you’ll find 28-inch furry black spiders at Dollar General for $3. At Dollar Tree, a furry spider costs $7, but it’s 96 inches and lights up.

For Halloween this year, Christy Bradford, 62, of Plymouth, Minnesota, bought little glitter spiders, ghosts and pumpkins to use for tabletop decorations at dollar stores. “There are so many kinds of Halloween decorations,” she says. “There are some good deals [at dollar stores].”

12. Cackling-good crafts

Higher prices on some Halloween items may spur more consumers to go more DIY this Halloween. “People will get crafty with being crafty,” Madison says.

Some dollar store websites even provide Halloween decorating ideas using items found at their stores. Dollar Tree offers DIY craft instructions, like how to make a ghoulish eyeball or glitter tree and how to decorate your fireplace mantel. Family Dollar’s Halloween party decor tips include creepy tablescapes and front porch displays.

Sheryl Jean is a contributing writer who covers aging, business, technology, travel, health and human-interest stories. A former reporter for several daily metropolitan newspapers, her work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune and The Dallas Morning News and on the American Heart Association’s website.

