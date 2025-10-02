Ghost Train Rides: Halloween Fun for All Ages

You’ve heard of holiday trains. Now meet their spooky sister, the Halloween train, gaining steam with fans around the country.

Riding vintage railcars is part of the growing heritage tourism trend, which is characterized by its connection to culture and history and driven by travelers 51 to 70, according to market research and consulting firm Grand View Research. Add in spooky decor, costumed ghouls, seasonal treats and add-on attractions, and these family-friendly train rides are a great Halloween activity, with or without the kids or grandkids in tow.

Members only

The options below range from frighteningly fun to seriously spooky. Grab your tickets or use them as inspiration to seek out a Halloween train excursion near you.

A nice variety of Halloween-related programming unfolds on the volunteer-run St. Louis Iron Mountain & Southern Railway’s train cars in Missouri each fall. Courtesy St. Louis Iron Mountain & Southern Railway

St. Louis Iron Mountain & Southern Railway

Jackson, Missouri

This nonprofit, heritage railway is entirely volunteer-run. That includes the annual Halloween event lineup, aimed at various ages and interests. A sampling of the options, all two hours long: Witches and Wine combines pointy hats, hors d’oeuvres and wine tastings﻿; the Haunted Train Ride is basically a rolling family-friendly Halloween costume contest and party, and Searching for ﻿Bigfoot dares you to do just that — with the promise of a photo op if you succeed. “People come from everywhere, and it amazes us to see this, but we’re really happy that they do,” says Elane Moonier, the railway’s volunteer coordinator. “I think it’s because we are one-on-one with the passengers. We go out of our way to treat them special.” When: Oct. 18, 25, 26 and 31. Cost: Beginning at $20 for adults and $12 for kids 2-12; free for 1 and younger.