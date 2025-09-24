Come ﻿"pumpkin spice season,﻿” it’s usually sweet treats and hot drinks that get all the love. But there﻿’s a mouthwatering mosaic of savory dishes that can be made with canned or fresh pumpkin. If you stock up on those on-sale cans of pumpkin (not pumpkin pie filling) now, you can enjoy these delicious starters, sides and mains all winter long.

﻿Cheesy Pumpkin Grits With Grilled Shrimp Scampi

Cheesy Pumpkin Grits with Grilled Shrimp Scampi is a unique take on the Southern classic. Will Brinson

“Pumpkin adds creaminess and depth of flavor. Cooking it on the grill boosts the flavor.” — Merry Graham, recipe developer and founder of AMerryRecipe.com

Serves 4 to 6

Prep ﻿time: 10 minutes

Cook ﻿time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

For the grits﻿:

2 cups chicken broth

2 cups whole milk

⅓ cup pico de gallo (refrigerated pico de gallo from the grocery store saves time)

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 teaspoon sea salt

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon granulated garlic

1 cup quick grits

1 cup pumpkin puree, canned or homemade

2 cups (8 ounces) cheddar cheese blend

½ tablespoon lime juice

For the shrimp﻿:

4 ounces cubed pancetta or 1 cup chopped raw bacon

½ cup chopped green bell pepper

¼﻿ cup chopped scallions

¼﻿ cup chopped cilantro

½ cup pico de gallo

1 pint cherry or grape tomatoes

1 teaspoon granulated garlic

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

¼﻿ cup white wine or chicken broth, optional

1 pound extra-large shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 tablespoon avocado oil (if grilling)

½ tablespoon lime juice

Salt to taste

Directions

Make the grits: In a large pot, combine chicken broth, milk, pico de gallo, butter, salt, paprika and granulated garlic. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring frequently. Slowly whisk in the grits and cook for 5 minutes on a stovetop or over an indirect 350°F pellet grill for added smokiness. Stir in the pumpkin puree and cheddar cheese. Cook for another 5 to 6 minutes, or until thickened. Stir in lime juice. Reduce heat on the stovetop or remove from the grill, and set aside until shrimp is ready.

Cook the shrimp: In a large skillet, cook the pancetta over medium heat until crisp. Remove and set aside. Add bell pepper and scallions to the skillet and cook for 6 minutes. Add pico de gallo, tomatoes, garlic, paprika and butter. Cook for 5 minutes. Stir in the wine and half of the chopped cilantro and scallions. Add shrimp to the scampi sauce, and cook for 2 minutes. Cover and steam for 5 minutes, or until cooked through. Add lime juice to taste before serving.﻿

To serve, ladle grits into bowls and top with shrimp scampi, crispy pancetta and remaining chopped cilantro and scallions.

Leftover grits and shrimp can be stored in airtight containers for up to 4 days.

Note: If you﻿’d prefer to grill, toss the shrimp in oil, with smoked paprika and granulated garlic. Place shrimp on a 375°F direct grill and cook through, about 3 minutes per side.

Chef Thivet’s Pumpkin Soup

Chef Thivet’s Pumpkin Soup is a melange of spicy, earthy notes. Will Brinson

“This recipe has the perfect hint of spices, such as coriander, cumin and chile flakes, which enhance the earthy flavor of the pumpkin.” — Guillaume Thivet, executive chef at Grand Brasserie in New York City﻿

Serves 4

Prep ﻿time: 15 minutes

Cook ﻿time: 45 minutes