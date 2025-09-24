Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

Register now for our ‘Social Security at 90’ tele-town hall with AARP CEO Dr. Myechia Minter-Jordan today at 4 p.m. ET

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

illustration of people building a structure from square blocks with the letters a b c and d

Guide

Start Your Journey With Our Medicare Enrollment Guide

illustration of a woman holding a magnifying glass standing next to a large question mark

Tool

Get Quick Medicare Answers With Our Medicare Q&A Tool

Series

Learn How to Get Help With Common Medicare Problems

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

beach chairs an umbrella and flip flops on a sunny beach

SUN AND FUN

Beach Vacations

Fall foliage

Leaf Peeping

Fall Foliage Reimagined

MEMBERS ONLY

Smart Guide

River Cruise Tips

MEMBERS ONLY
TSA Precheck

TSA Precheck

Is It Worth It?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Movies for Grownups

Summer Movie Preview

Music

18 Concert Tours to See This Summer

MEMBERS ONLY

Celebrities

An Interview with Ralph Macchio

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a woman at home siting at a desk writing

Quick Digest of Today's Top News

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

Recipes That Will Make You Fall in Love With Pumpkin

Cheesy pumpkin grits, Thai pumpkin curry and﻿ pumpkin soup highlight the versatility of one of our favorite autumn fruits﻿

By

Leslie Quander Wooldridge,

 
AARP
Comments
Published September 29, 2025
a variety of pumpkin dishes from the article’s recipes are shown in a photograph
(From left) Thai Pumpkin Curry, Sticky Rice Stuffing with Pumpkin and Chestnuts, Chef Thivet’s Pumpkin Soup, Cheesy Pumpkin Grits with Grilled Shrimp Scampi, and Perfectly Pumpkin Hummus with Herb Drizzle.
Will Brinson

Come ﻿"pumpkin spice season,﻿” it’s usually sweet treats and hot drinks that get all the love. But there﻿’s a mouthwatering mosaic of savory dishes that can be made with canned or fresh pumpkin. If you stock up on those on-sale cans of pumpkin (not pumpkin pie filling) now, you can enjoy these delicious starters, sides and mains all winter long.

﻿Cheesy Pumpkin Grits With Grilled Shrimp Scampi

A photo shows cheesy pumpkin grits with grilled shrimp scampi
Cheesy Pumpkin Grits with Grilled Shrimp Scampi is a unique take on the Southern classic.
Will Brinson

“Pumpkin adds creaminess and depth of flavor. Cooking it on the grill boosts the flavor.” — Merry Graham, recipe developer and founder of AMerryRecipe.com

Serves 4 to 6

Prep ﻿time: 10 minutes

Cook ﻿time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

For the grits﻿:

2 cups chicken broth

2 cups whole milk

⅓ cup pico de gallo (refrigerated pico de gallo from the grocery store saves time)

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 teaspoon sea salt

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon granulated garlic

1 cup quick grits

1 cup pumpkin puree, canned or homemade

2 cups (8 ounces) cheddar cheese blend

½ tablespoon lime juice

For the shrimp﻿:

4 ounces cubed pancetta or 1 cup chopped raw bacon

½ cup chopped green bell pepper

¼﻿ cup chopped scallions

¼﻿ cup chopped cilantro

½ cup pico de gallo

1 pint cherry or grape tomatoes

1 teaspoon granulated garlic

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

¼﻿ cup white wine or chicken broth, optional

1 pound extra-large shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 tablespoon avocado oil (if grilling)

½ tablespoon lime juice

Salt to taste

Directions

Make the grits: In a large pot, combine chicken broth, milk, pico de gallo, butter, salt, paprika and granulated garlic. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring frequently. Slowly whisk in the grits and cook for 5 minutes on a stovetop or over an indirect 350°F pellet grill for added smokiness. Stir in the pumpkin puree and cheddar cheese. Cook for another 5 to 6 minutes, or until thickened. Stir in lime juice. Reduce heat on the stovetop or remove from the grill, and set aside until shrimp is ready.

Cook the shrimp: In a large skillet, cook the pancetta over medium heat until crisp. Remove and set aside. Add bell pepper and scallions to the skillet and cook for 6 minutes. Add pico de gallo, tomatoes, garlic, paprika and butter. Cook for 5 minutes. Stir in the wine and half of the chopped cilantro and scallions. Add shrimp to the scampi sauce, and cook for 2 minutes. Cover and steam for 5 minutes, or until cooked through. Add lime juice to taste before serving.﻿

To serve, ladle grits into bowls and top with shrimp scampi, crispy pancetta and remaining chopped cilantro and scallions. 

Leftover grits and shrimp can be stored in airtight containers for up to 4 days.

Note: If you﻿’d prefer to grill, toss the shrimp in oil, with smoked paprika and granulated garlic. Place shrimp on a 375°F direct grill and cook through, about 3 minutes per side.

Chef Thivet’s Pumpkin Soup

a photo shows chef Thivet’s pumpkin soup
Chef Thivet’s Pumpkin Soup is a melange of spicy, earthy notes.
Will Brinson

“This recipe has the perfect hint of spices, such as coriander, cumin and chile flakes, which enhance the earthy flavor of the pumpkin.” — Guillaume Thivet, executive chef at Grand Brasserie in New York City﻿

Serves 4

Prep ﻿time: 15 minutes

Cook ﻿time: 45 minutes

Most Popular

Ingredients

1 pumpkin, about 3 to 4 pounds (save the seeds﻿ —﻿ toast them in a dry pan to serve)

1 tablespoon garam masala

2 teaspoons ground coriander

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 teaspoon chile flakes (or to taste)

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Salt to taste

1 Spanish onion, finely chopped

1 teaspoon freshly grated ginger

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

3¾ cups vegetable stock

3 ounces heavy cream

Directions

Heat the oven to 350°F. Cut the pumpkin in half and remove the seeds with a spoon. Cut into wedges or chunks (keep the skin on) and tip into a bowl. In a small bowl, combine the garam masala, 1 teaspoon each of the coriander and cumin, and 2 tablespoons of the oil. Season with salt and pepper. Drizzle over the pumpkin and toss well to coat in the spiced oil. Transfer to a baking tray, spread out evenly and roast for 40 to 45 minutes, turning halfway through cooking, until the pumpkin is very soft when pierced with a fork. Leave to cool on the tray for a few minutes.

Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large saucepan and sauté the onion with a pinch of salt until transparent, about 10 minutes. Add the ginger, garlic and remaining spices and chile flakes, and sauté for a few more minutes until fragrant. Pour in the stock and bring to a gentle simmer.

When the pumpkin is cool, use a spoon to scoop the soft flesh from the skins. Add pumpkin to the saucepan, discarding the skins. Remove from heat and blend the soup with a hand blender until creamy and smooth. Season to taste. Put back over a low heat and stir in the cream. Bring to a gentle simmer, then serve. Sprinkle the toasted seeds on top.

Thai Pumpkin Curry

a photo shows thai pumpkin curry
Thai Pumpkin Curry will fill you up and warm you inside.
Will Brinson

“This curry﻿ —﻿ a perfect blend of creamy and spicy flavors﻿ —﻿ is nourishing and satisfying.” — Jessica Randhawa, chef and food photographer at The Forked Spoon

Serve﻿s 6

Prep ﻿time: 20 minutes

Cook ﻿time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 large yellow onion, chopped

1 tablespoon freshly grated ginger (plus more if you really love ginger)

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon salt

3 cups peeled and chopped butternut squash

1 Fresno chile, thinly sliced (plus more for serving)

1 jalapeño pepper, diced (omit if you prefer less spicy foods)

1 cup sugar snap peas, roughly chopped

2 cups shiitake mushrooms, sliced

4 cups low-sodium chicken broth

4 cups water, plus more if needed

1 tablespoon red curry paste

1 15-ounce can pumpkin puree, not pumpkin pie filling

1 13.5-ounce can coconut milk

1 tablespoon fish sauce

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 lime, juiced

1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts

3 cups baby spinach

12 ounces ramen noodles (2 ounces per bowl), cooked according to package instructions

Garnish: fresh chopped cilantro, chopped green onion, fresh lime juice, sliced chiles, sesame seeds

Directions

Heat olive oil over medium-high heat in a large stock pot or Dutch oven. Add onion and cook for 2 to 3 minutes, stirring occasionally or until onion just starts to soften. Add the ginger, garlic and salt, and sauté for approximately 1 minute.

Reduce heat to medium and add the butternut squash, Fresno chile and jalapeño pepper. Mix well. Continue to sauté for 5 to 6 minutes, stirring frequently to prevent vegetables and chiles from burning. Add the sugar snap peas and mushrooms.

Increase heat to high and add chicken broth, water, red curry paste, pumpkin puree, coconut milk, fish sauce, soy sauce and lime juice. Once boiling, add chicken breasts to the soup, reduce heat to low and cover. Simmer for 15 to 20 minutes or until chicken is fully cooked.

Remove chicken from the pot and shred. Add the shredded chicken back to the pot along with the baby spinach. Cook soup just until the spinach has wilted. Remove from heat and season to taste, adding more water (if soup is too thick), salt, pepper, fish sauce or soy sauce to taste.

Divide prepared ramen noodles between bowls and add soup. Serve immediately.

Garnish with chopped cilantro, green onions, fresh lime juice, sliced chiles and sesame seeds, if desired.

Perfectly Pumpkin Hummus With Herb Drizzle

a photo shows pumpkin hummus with herb drizzle
Perfectly Pumpkin Hummus with Herb Drizzle gives the Middle Eastern staple an autumnal twist.
Will Brinson

“When we think of hummus, we think of chickpeas, but this dish can be so much more when you add pumpkin!” — Erin Fletter, CEO and founder of Sticky Fingers Cooking and author of Farm to Table

Serves 4 to 6

Prep ﻿time: 30 minutes

Cook ﻿time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

For the pumpkin hummus:

1 16-ounce can garbanzo beans (chickpeas), rinsed and drained

¼ cup pumpkin puree

3 tablespoons lemon juice

1 small garlic clove, chopped

2 tablespoons olive oil

1½ teaspoons salt

Paprika, optional for sprinkling

For the herb drizzle:

¼ cup Italian parsley leaves

1 tablespoon lemon juice

½ teaspoon salt

⅔ cup olive oil

Directions

Make the hummus: Drain and rinse 1 can garbanzo beans. Pop off the skins from the beans and discard the skins.

Combine the garbanzo beans, pumpkin puree, lemon juice, garlic, olive oil and salt into a food processor or blender (or large bowl for use with an immersion blender).

Blend until smooth. Add some water if needed until it reaches the desired consistency. Transfer hummus to a bowl and clean out the food processor or blender if necessary.

Make the herb drizzle: Snip or tear Italian parsley leaves into small bits. Combine the parsley, lemon juice, salt and olive oil in a food processor or blender (or small bowl for use with an immersion blender). Blend until smooth and bright green. Drizzle on top of the hummus and sprinkle paprika on top, if using, before serving.

Sticky Rice Stuffing With Pumpkin and Chestnuts

a photo shows sticky rice stuffing with pumpkin and chestnuts
Sticky Rice Stuffing with Pumpkin and Chestnuts is a holiday favorite among Chinese American families.
Will Brinson

“Many Chinese American families may serve a variation of this popular dish at Thanksgiving, next to the turkey and green bean casserole.” — Pat Tanumihardja, coauthor of Mortar and Pestle: Classic Indonesian Recipes for the Modern Kitchen 

Serves 8 to 10 as a side dish

Cook ﻿time: 35 minutes

Soaking time: 1 hour

Ingredients

1½ cups glutinous rice

1½﻿ cups long-grain rice

3¾ cups water or vegetable stock

1 teaspoon fine sea salt, divided

1 tablespoon canola or other neutral oil

1 small yellow onion, chopped (about 1 cup)

1 cup chopped fennel bulb (½ medium bulb)

8 ounces cremini mushrooms, sliced

2 cups peeled and chopped pumpkin (1-inch cubes)

5 ounces peeled, cooked chestnuts, chopped

1 tablespoon sesame oil

½﻿ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 to 3 tablespoons reduced sodium soy sauce

Chopped cilantro for garnish

Chopped green onions for garnish

Directions

Put the glutinous rice and long-grain rice in a 6-quart pot and wash in several changes of water until the water runs clear. Drain thoroughly. Add 3¾﻿ cups fresh cold water or stock and ½ teaspoon salt. Set aside for 1 hour.

In a medium skillet, heat the oil over medium-high heat until it shimmers. Add the onions and fennel, and stir and cook until fragrant and soft, about 2 minutes. Add the mushrooms, and stir and cook 2 to 3 minutes until they start to wilt and release juices. Take off the heat.

Set the pot of rice on the stove and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to medium and cook for 6 to 8 minutes, until the water is almost completely absorbed.

Place pumpkin and chestnuts on top of rice and cover with a tight-fitting lid. Reduce the heat to low, and allow the steam to cook the rice for 10 minutes more.

Add sesame oil, remaining﻿ ½ teaspoon salt, black pepper and 2 tablespoons soy sauce, followed by the cooked mushroom mixture. Stir from the bottom to distribute the ingredients and mix well. Cover and cook for another 5 minutes or until the pumpkin is cooked and the rice is tender but not mushy; you should still see individual grains. Taste and add the remaining 1 tablespoon of soy sauce if desired.

If the rice is still hard, make a well in the center of the pot and add 2 tablespoons water or stock. Cover and raise the heat to high to generate more steam, then reduce heat and cook a few more minutes until tender. Moisten rice stuffing with vegetable stock if desired, and shower with cilantro and green onions. Serve as a side dish.

%{postComment}%

Leslie Quander Wooldridge is a contributing writer who covers personal finance, health and lifestyle topics. She formerly worked as an editor for AARP The Magazine and Sisters From AARP, and she has written for outlets including Business Insider, Consumer Reports and Men’s Health.

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

More from Members Edition

You Might Also Like

Most Popular

Recommended for You

Benefits Recommended For You

See All