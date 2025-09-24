AARP Hearing Center
Come "pumpkin spice season,” it’s usually sweet treats and hot drinks that get all the love. But there’s a mouthwatering mosaic of savory dishes that can be made with canned or fresh pumpkin. If you stock up on those on-sale cans of pumpkin (not pumpkin pie filling) now, you can enjoy these delicious starters, sides and mains all winter long.
Cheesy Pumpkin Grits With Grilled Shrimp Scampi
“Pumpkin adds creaminess and depth of flavor. Cooking it on the grill boosts the flavor.” — Merry Graham, recipe developer and founder of AMerryRecipe.com
Serves 4 to 6
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
Ingredients
For the grits:
2 cups chicken broth
2 cups whole milk
⅓ cup pico de gallo (refrigerated pico de gallo from the grocery store saves time)
4 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 teaspoon sea salt
1 teaspoon smoked paprika
1 teaspoon granulated garlic
1 cup quick grits
1 cup pumpkin puree, canned or homemade
2 cups (8 ounces) cheddar cheese blend
½ tablespoon lime juice
For the shrimp:
4 ounces cubed pancetta or 1 cup chopped raw bacon
½ cup chopped green bell pepper
¼ cup chopped scallions
¼ cup chopped cilantro
½ cup pico de gallo
1 pint cherry or grape tomatoes
1 teaspoon granulated garlic
1 teaspoon smoked paprika
4 tablespoons unsalted butter
¼ cup white wine or chicken broth, optional
1 pound extra-large shrimp, peeled and deveined
1 tablespoon avocado oil (if grilling)
½ tablespoon lime juice
Salt to taste
Directions
Make the grits: In a large pot, combine chicken broth, milk, pico de gallo, butter, salt, paprika and granulated garlic. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring frequently. Slowly whisk in the grits and cook for 5 minutes on a stovetop or over an indirect 350°F pellet grill for added smokiness. Stir in the pumpkin puree and cheddar cheese. Cook for another 5 to 6 minutes, or until thickened. Stir in lime juice. Reduce heat on the stovetop or remove from the grill, and set aside until shrimp is ready.
Cook the shrimp: In a large skillet, cook the pancetta over medium heat until crisp. Remove and set aside. Add bell pepper and scallions to the skillet and cook for 6 minutes. Add pico de gallo, tomatoes, garlic, paprika and butter. Cook for 5 minutes. Stir in the wine and half of the chopped cilantro and scallions. Add shrimp to the scampi sauce, and cook for 2 minutes. Cover and steam for 5 minutes, or until cooked through. Add lime juice to taste before serving.
To serve, ladle grits into bowls and top with shrimp scampi, crispy pancetta and remaining chopped cilantro and scallions.
Leftover grits and shrimp can be stored in airtight containers for up to 4 days.
Note: If you’d prefer to grill, toss the shrimp in oil, with smoked paprika and granulated garlic. Place shrimp on a 375°F direct grill and cook through, about 3 minutes per side.
Chef Thivet’s Pumpkin Soup
“This recipe has the perfect hint of spices, such as coriander, cumin and chile flakes, which enhance the earthy flavor of the pumpkin.” — Guillaume Thivet, executive chef at Grand Brasserie in New York City
Serves 4
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 45 minutes
You Might Also Like
Tackle Terry and Tammy Bradshaw’s New Cookbook
Celebrate the great American tradition of food, family and football
Mark Bittman’s Pork and Watermelon Tacos
Pair them with luscious corn chowder — and leave room for fudge cake
10 Easy Air Fryer Recipes to TryAir fryers offer easy, healthy meals for people 50-plus