Cataract Surgery Has Given Me My Life Back

Welcome to Ethels Tell All, where the writers behind The Ethel newsletter share their personal stories related to the joys and challenges of aging. Come back Wednesday each week for the latest piece, exclusively on AARP Members Edition.

I began wearing drugstore reading glasses right around my 50th birthday. Somewhere around 60, I graduated to prescription readers, which brought clarity to my eyesight and greater access to cuter frames. Shallow me even had glasses made to match certain outfits. My glasses became a fashion accessory and worked pretty well for my ever-diminishing vision, too.

But when I crossed the threshold into my 70s, it was game over. “Bifocals?” I repeated what the nice optometrist had just said, adding, “You’re kidding me, right?” No, he wasn’t. And so I graduated to thick-as-Coke-bottle glasses.

For years I tried progressive lenses, transitional lenses and progressive/transitional lenses that helped my indoor and outdoor vision. Except for when they didn’t. If I looked down at my feet while walking the dog, the curb appeared closer, and I often stumbled stepping off. If I were out in the bright sun and came indoors, my dark lenses remained too dark for me to see.

I started making accommodations for my increasingly poor vision. I stopped skiing when I could no longer differentiate between moguls and flats through glasses that always fogged up under my goggles.

A lifelong reader, I stopped buying books because the type was too small, and instead got a Kindle so I could enlarge the text. I came to use my phone’s flashlight to read the menus in dimly lit, romantic restaurants. And bless the child who showed me how to enlarge the type on my laptop, thus thwarting any discussions of having to end my career as a writer.