Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

Make a New Year’s resolution to drive safer in 2026. Learn more.

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

illustration of a woman doing a leg unge in her living room

Fitness

30-Day Couch-to-Fit Challenge

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

Approaching Medicare

Enrolling in Medicare

Managing Costs & Coverage

Getting Help

Latest News

Ask A A R P. A I powered help from trusted A A R P sources. Illustration of a man using a laptop

Tool

Ask AARP: AI-powered Tool to Get the Most Out of Medicare

illustration of a clipboard with a checklist and medical cross on it

AARP Navigator

Take This Course to Feel Prepared About Enrolling in Medicare

a red and white illustration showing a woman in a monitor flanked by a word bubble and a calendar

On-Demand Webinars

Get Answers to Medicare Questions With Our On-demand Webinars

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

Member Benefits

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

Multiplayer

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

2026 Travel

Inexpensive Places for the New Year

a man skiis down a mountain in santa fe new mexico

winter getaways

Cheap Vacation Spots for Winter

MEMBERS ONLY

MULTIGENERATIONAL TRAVEL

Guide to Planning a Big Family Trip

MEMBERS ONLY

Travel Rewards Cards

Are the Cards Worth Signing Up For?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Member Benefits

Movies for Grownups

Fall Movie Preview

Sylvester Stallone photographed for AARP by Jim Wright on July 24. Producer: Anthony Moschini at Moschini Productions; wardrobe stylist: Lori Stilson for Schneider Entertainment Agency; groomer: Fionagh Cush for Schneider Entertainment Agency.

Celebrities

Sylvester Stallone You Never Knew

MEMBERS ONLY

Members Edition

Gordon Ramsay's New Cookbook

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

Member Benefits

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a man is shown in a photo looking at papers with his laptop nearby

AARP Things to Know This Week

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

Competitive Speedcubing Brought This Grandma Closer to Her Teenage Grandsons

Her new favorite hobby also keeps her mind active and her life social

By

Jaclyn Greenberg,

 
AARP
Comments
Published January 06, 2026
generic-video-poster

What does it take to bond with your teenage grandsons? For Anne Squadron, 85, the answer wasn’t another phone call or a quick visit. It was the click‑click of a twist cube puzzle handed to her during a visit with her grandson Reilly Squadron, 14.﻿ ﻿

“It looked like magic to me,” she says, reflecting on how fast Reilly solved the 3x3 puzzle. “You can do this, Granny,” he’d said, and pressed the cube into her hand.

Back home in her New York City apartment and excited to foster this new connection with her grandson, Squadron queued up easy online tutorials, spending a few hours a day over the next week doing her best to solve the puzzle. When she got stuck, she reached out to Reilly, who pushed her through the next couple of steps. Then, another cubing grandson, Theo Squadron, also 14, helped teach her how to solve it.  ﻿

The three formed a group chat, “The Cubers,” where they traded videos, offered encouragement and shared up-to-the-minute tips. The cube’s clicks became the soundtrack of a new routine — and a new kind of closeness. “Cubing has definitely made us closer,” says Squadron. “I know that if I text them in our little group, I will get a response almost right away.” Theo agrees: “It’s a really cool opportunity to bond with her and spend more time with her.”

an animated gif shows and older adult woman working a twisty puzzle. The tiles on the puzzle show a photo of her and her grandsons
With speedcubing, Anne Squadron found both a new hobby and a new way to connect with her grandsons.
Hua Ye

Reilly told his grandmother about cubing competitions, and she thought they sounded fun. Only a couple of months after solving her first cube, Squadron was both anxious and excited to give it a go. She didn’t do well, partly due to nerves, but still had a blast because the community was so supportive.﻿

“There’s no condescension,” she says. “Everybody’s pulling for everybody else. And when you compete, you’re competing against yourself.”

The rise of competitive speedcubing

The Rubik’s Cube, a three-dimensional rotating puzzle that is one of the most popular toys of all time, was invented by Hungarian professor Ernő Rubik in 1974. The patent on the Rubik’s Cube expired in 2000, and today there are many versions of the original 3x3 cube, such as the 4x4, 5x5, 6x6, and 7x7, among others. They are generally referred to as “cubes” or “twisty puzzles.”

How you solve them — and how quickly — requires a mix of your own intuition and memorizing sequences of moves, called algorithms, explains Phil Yu, a former cubing competitor and founder of the store TheCubicle.com. The first step to learning how to solve a cube, according to Yu, is to talk yourself out of being nervous or concerned that you won’t get it. “Cubing is just another one of those things where, if you believe that you can get better, you’ll surprise yourself.”

A photo shows Anne Squadron and her grandson Theo at the Mid-Atlantic Speedcubing Competition.
Squadron and her grandson Theo at the Mid-Atlantic Speedcubing Competition.
AARP Studios

Most Popular

Competitive speedcubing really took off in 2004, when the World Cube Association (WCA), the official governing body for competitive speedcubing, was established. The WCA hosts hundreds of competitions annually, worldwide.

Squadron has been competing for close to two years and has participated in 11 competitions, including the 2025 Mid-Atlantic Championship in Philadelphia last fall with Reilly and Theo. Her best time was around 2 minutes, 2 seconds in the 3x3 competition. Her goal is to get “sub-two,” meaning she would solve a 3x3 cube in under 2 minutes. 

A photo shows Anne Squadron at the Mid-Atlantic Speedcubing Competition.
“Cubing has opened up a whole new world for me, and paths to go down I’ve never dreamed of,” says Squadron.
AARP Studios

The average age range of competition participants is between 11 and 21, says Zach Ridall, a WCA delegate in Pennsylvania and a WCA Communication team member. And boy, are they fast. “The majority of [participants solve a cube in] around 13 to 17 seconds for the standard 3x3 event,” says Ridall. And the current world record for solving a 3x3 cube is 3.05 seconds.

Squadron is thrilled to participate in speedcubing with her grandkids. “How many activities are there where an 85-year-old grandmother can participate with 14-year-old grandsons? You’re all on the same playing field. It’s really a gift,” she says.

Reilly echoes that sentiment: “Not only have I spent more time with her, but I’ve learned more about her life earlier on. It’s really fun to be able to have something that you share with your grandparents.”

Squadron is also delighted that her social circle continues to grow, saying, “Cubing has opened up my social interaction with the world.” She meets new people at the cubing competitions and has started a cubing club in her apartment building. She would love to start cubing groups for older adults.

Despite the average competitor’s young age and speed, Squadron is determined to show her peers that cubing is great fun — and good for their minds. “I think it is the absolute best activity older adults can take on,” she says. “Think of it. You have to remember sequences and patterns. Then you have to apply them in a certain order, and they’re doable.”

Squadron achieved her most recent goal by completing the 3x3 competition in 1 minute, 48 seconds. Her next goal is to achieve sub-1, meaning she would solve the 3x3 cube in under a minute.

A photo shows Theo, Anne and Reilly Squadron at the Mid-Atlantic Speedcubing Competition.
(From left) Theo, Anne and Reilly Squadron at the Mid-Atlantic Speedcubing Competition.
Courtesy Anne Squadron

A hobby that keeps the brain active

Within months of picking up her first cube, Anne went from curious novice to discovering a hobby that keeps her brain active. “Show me something new, and I’ll try it,” she says.

Cognitive engagement and continually learning are healthy for older adults, explains Arthur Kramer, emeritus professor of psychology at Northeastern University. “It’s beneficial in that it keeps people active and continues to challenge them,” he says.

“You don’t have to be brilliant to cube, and you don’t have to know math; you just have to decide you’re gonna learn it,” says Squadron. She has arthritis in her hands and finds that manipulating the cube helps alleviate the pain. “You don’t have to be agile. You don’t have to hike. You can sit. You have to want to do it.”

New social connections are especially beneficial for people in the over-50 community. “Social interaction is a way to slow or prevent some aspects of age-related decline in cognition and brain function,” says Kramer.

At a recent competition, Squadron met Gary Miller, 80, a retired chemistry teacher from Williamsburg, Virginia, who started cubing in 2023. Miller says that cubing competitions have helped him travel a lot more than he would have otherwise. He attends the competitions with his daughter, Sarah Kim, 46, and his grandsons, who all compete. In fact, it was Kim who signed her dad up for a competition not long after he got his first cube.

“He was forced to learn [how to cube] over the summer, which was good for him because [the competitions] got him out of the house,” Kim says. “They give him a goal to strive for.”

Miller has now won several world records for his age group, and his family posts his achievements on the Facebook group “Senior Cubers Worldwide.”

Through cubing, both Miller and Squadron have gained friends, expanded their worlds and found a way to keep their minds active later in life.

“Cubing has opened up a whole new world for me, and paths to go down I’ve never dreamed of,” says Squadron. “You are never too old to do something astonishing. I am 85 years old, and this is one of the most astonishing things that has ever happened to me. I plan to do more astonishing things.”

How to start cubing

Most beginner speedcubers combine intuition with a few pre‑memorized algorithms, says former competitor and shop owner Phil Yu.

Start by making a cross on the bottom layer, explains Yu, then solve the corners near it﻿. ﻿Insert the middle layer edges, and then polish off the last layer by combining different algorithms. It’s methodical, learnable and the kind of puzzle that rewards patience rather than pedigree.

Squadron got started by googling “easiest solve for Rubik’s cube,” which brought her to a YouTube tutorial. TheCubicle.com offers a free online tutorial and has an educational platform, called Cubing.GG, which offers courses and coaching. Rubiks.com and Solvethecube.com have solution guides as well.

%{postComment}%

Jaclyn Greenberg lives on the East Coast and enjoys traveling with her family of five. She has written for The New York Times, CNN, Wired, Fodor’s and Parents.

 

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

More from Members Edition

Red AARP membership card displayed at an angle

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

Join AARP

You Might Also Like

Most Popular

Recommended for You

Benefits Recommended For You

See All