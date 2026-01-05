What does it take to bond with your teenage grandsons? For Anne Squadron, 85, the answer wasn’t another phone call or a quick visit. It was the click‑click of a twist cube puzzle handed to her during a visit with her grandson Reilly Squadron, 14.﻿ ﻿

“It looked like magic to me,” she says, reflecting on how fast Reilly solved the 3x3 puzzle. “You can do this, Granny,” he’d said, and pressed the cube into her hand.

Back home in her New York City apartment and excited to foster this new connection with her grandson, Squadron queued up easy online tutorials, spending a few hours a day over the next week doing her best to solve the puzzle. When she got stuck, she reached out to Reilly, who pushed her through the next couple of steps. Then, another cubing grandson, Theo Squadron, also 14, helped teach her how to solve it. ﻿

The three formed a group chat, “The Cubers,” where they traded videos, offered encouragement and shared up-to-the-minute tips. The cube’s clicks became the soundtrack of a new routine — and a new kind of closeness. “Cubing has definitely made us closer,” says Squadron. “I know that if I text them in our little group, I will get a response almost right away.” Theo agrees: “It’s a really cool opportunity to bond with her and spend more time with her.”

With speedcubing, Anne Squadron found both a new hobby and a new way to connect with her grandsons. Hua Ye

Reilly told his grandmother about cubing competitions, and she thought they sounded fun. Only a couple of months after solving her first cube, Squadron was both anxious and excited to give it a go. She didn’t do well, partly due to nerves, but still had a blast because the community was so supportive.﻿

“There’s no condescension,” she says. “Everybody’s pulling for everybody else. And when you compete, you’re competing against yourself.”

The rise of competitive speedcubing

The Rubik’s Cube, a three-dimensional rotating puzzle that is one of the most popular toys of all time, was invented by Hungarian professor Ernő Rubik in 1974. The patent on the Rubik’s Cube expired in 2000, and today there are many versions of the original 3x3 cube, such as the 4x4, 5x5, 6x6, and 7x7, among others. They are generally referred to as “cubes” or “twisty puzzles.”

How you solve them — and how quickly — requires a mix of your own intuition and memorizing sequences of moves, called algorithms, explains Phil Yu, a former cubing competitor and founder of the store TheCubicle.com. The first step to learning how to solve a cube, according to Yu, is to talk yourself out of being nervous or concerned that you won’t get it. “Cubing is just another one of those things where, if you believe that you can get better, you’ll surprise yourself.”