How Can I Tame My Sweet Tooth?

How can I tame a sweet tooth? Anyway, is sugar really that bad for you?

Sugar shows up everywhere. It’s in salad dressings, protein drinks and bars, condiments, cereals, bread, flavored yogurt, even soups. With so much sweetener sneaking into our meals, it’s no wonder people are asking whether sugar is simply a pleasure or a genuine health problem.

Members only

Let’s start with the clearest answer I can offer: Too much sugar is bad for you.

It’s pro-inflammatory, and inflammation is at the root of many conditions that become more common as we age, including diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease and cognitive decline. Sugar may even increase the risk of certain cancers.

I’m talking primarily about added sugar, not the natural sugars found in fruits and even dairy. Natural sugars come with plenty of fiber, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that help the body digest them slowly and steadily. In contrast, the added sugars found in sodas, baked goods, candy, cereals, breads, sauces and processed foods hit the bloodstream fast and hard.

And we’re consuming sugar at astonishing levels. According the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the average American adult now takes in about 17 teaspoons of added sugar a day. That’s more than 270 calories, adding up to 5﻿7 pounds of sugar a year. Let’s put it in historical perspective. In 1822, we consumed in five days the amount of sugar found in one modern 12-ounce soda. Today, we might﻿ consume that much every seven hours.

Ask Dr. Adam Adam B. Rosenbluth, M.D., is an internist and cardiologist in New York City. Each Monday, he’ll weigh in on your questions about how to make your body work better for you. His AARP book will be published in 2027. Join in on the conversation on social media @dradamrosenbluth to learn to move the needle on your personal health in an achievable way. Email your questions for Dr. Adam to dradam@aarp.org

All that sugar affects our health. Research published in JAMA Internal Medicine found that people who got 17 to 21 percent of their calories from added sugar had a 38 percent higher risk of dying from heart disease compared with those who consumed 8 percent of their calories from added sugar.

As we age, insulin resistance becomes another common concern. Most adults become at least somewhat insulin-resistant over time, meaning our bodies doesn’t metabolize sugar as efficiently — and insulin resistance is essentially a form of prediabetes.