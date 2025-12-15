How Can I Tame My Sweet Tooth?

Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

Get the AARP Now app. New and improved, it’s the app that makes your membership truly mobile!

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

Medicare Basics

Medicare Parts

Signing Up

 Initial Enrollment

Open Enrollment

Other Coverage

Getting Help

Ask A A R P. A I powered help from trusted A A R P sources. Illustration of a man using a laptop

Tool

Ask AARP: AI-powered Tool to Get the Most Out of Medicare

illustration of a clipboard with a checklist and medical cross on it

AARP Navigator

Take This Course to Feel Prepared About Enrolling in Medicare

a red and white illustration showing a woman in a monitor flanked by a word bubble and a calendar

On-Demand Webinars

Get Answers to Medicare Questions With Our On-demand Webinars

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

Member Benefits

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

Multiplayer

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

2026 Travel

Inexpensive Places for the New Year

a man skiis down a mountain in santa fe new mexico

winter getaways

Cheap Vacation Spots for Winter

MEMBERS ONLY

MULTIGENERATIONAL TRAVEL

Guide to Planning a Big Family Trip

MEMBERS ONLY

Travel Rewards Cards

Are the Cards Worth Signing Up For?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Member Benefits

Movies for Grownups

Fall Movie Preview

Sylvester Stallone photographed for AARP by Jim Wright on July 24. Producer: Anthony Moschini at Moschini Productions; wardrobe stylist: Lori Stilson for Schneider Entertainment Agency; groomer: Fionagh Cush for Schneider Entertainment Agency.

Celebrities

Sylvester Stallone You Never Knew

MEMBERS ONLY

Members Edition

Gordon Ramsay's New Cookbook

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

Member Benefits

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a man is shown in a photo looking at papers with his laptop nearby

AARP Things to Know This Week

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

How Can I Tame My Sweet Tooth?

A doctor’s advice on sugar and your health﻿

By

Adam Rosenbluth, M.D.,

 
AARP
Comments
Published December 15, 2025
generic-video-poster

How can I tame a sweet tooth? Anyway, is sugar really that bad for you?

Sugar shows up everywhere. It’s in salad dressings, protein drinks and bars, condiments, cereals, bread, flavored yogurt, even soups. With so much sweetener sneaking into our meals, it’s no wonder people are asking whether sugar is simply a pleasure or a genuine health problem.

Let’s start with the clearest answer I can offer: Too much sugar is bad for you.

It’s pro-inflammatory, and inflammation is at the root of many conditions that become more common as we age, including diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease and cognitive decline. Sugar may even increase the risk of certain cancers.

I’m talking primarily about added sugar, not the natural sugars found in fruits and even dairy. Natural sugars come with plenty of fiber, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that help the body digest them slowly and steadily. In contrast, the added sugars found in sodas, baked goods, candy, cereals, breads, sauces and processed foods hit the bloodstream fast and hard.

And we’re consuming sugar at astonishing levels. According the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the average American adult now takes in about 17 teaspoons of added sugar a day. That’s more than 270 calories, adding up to 5﻿7 pounds of sugar a year. Let’s put it in historical perspective. In 1822, we consumed in five days the amount of sugar found in one modern 12-ounce soda. Today, we might﻿ consume that much every seven hours.  

Dr. Adam

Ask Dr. Adam

Adam B. Rosenbluth, M.D., is an internist and cardiologist in New York City. Each Monday, he’ll weigh in on your questions about how to make your body work better for you. His AARP book will be published in 2027. Join in on the conversation on social media @dradamrosenbluth to learn to move the needle on your personal health in an achievable way.

Email your questions for Dr. Adam to dradam@aarp.org

All that sugar affects our health. Research published in JAMA Internal Medicine found that people who got 17 to 21 percent of their calories from added sugar had a 38 percent higher risk of dying from heart disease compared with those who consumed 8 percent of their calories from added sugar.

As we age, insulin resistance becomes another common concern. Most adults become at least somewhat insulin-resistant over time, meaning our bodies doesn’t metabolize sugar as efficiently — and insulin resistance is essentially a form of prediabetes.

Most Popular

If you don’t change your diet or increase exercise, it can progress to type 2 diabetes, which is a major factor for heart disease, stroke, kidney disease and nerve damage. Sometimes a new or intense sugar craving can be an early sign of prediabetes due to episodes of low blood sugar that occur as the pancreas works overtime to keep up.

Sugar also affects our brain and mood. Studies show that men who consume more than 6﻿7 grams of sugar per day have a significantly higher risk of anxiety or other common mental disorder﻿s than those who consume 40 grams or less. This may be due to inflammation in the brain, a process increasingly linked to mental health.

Then there are the “spikes and crashes.” I tell patients to imagine the thermostat in my office jumping from 70 degrees to 100 and back again every few minutes. Sure, the average might be fine, but the constant fluctuation feels terrible. Sugar does that to your blood glucose. You might feel energized for 15 minutes, then you crash and crave more sugar. Over time, this cycle can lead to weight gain, fatigue and worsening metabolic health.

As for so-called healthier sweeteners like maple syrup or honey, these are still sugars, though the body may handle them slightly better. Whole fruit﻿s (not fruit juice) remain the best way to satisfy a sweet craving naturally. Artificial sweeteners, meanwhile, are best approached with moderation. Small amounts may be fine, but excessive intake raises unanswered questions about safety.

How much sugar is OK? The American Heart Association recommends no more than 36 grams a day for men and 25 grams for women, less than the amount in a single can of soda. The first step, though, is simple: Don’t add sugar to anything. One teaspoon in coffee may be the exception, but habitually adding several spoonsful is not.

Finally, if your sugar cravings are new, get checked. Tests that measure fasting blood glucose and hemoglobin A1C can identify early issues, and quick action makes all the difference.

Cutting back on sugar is one of the simplest ways to fuel healthy aging, and small steps make a big difference. Your body will return the favor with more stable energy, clearer thinking and better long-term health. While sugar doesn’t need to disappear from your life, please don’t let it dominate your diet.

%{postComment}%

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

More from Members Edition

Red AARP membership card displayed at an angle

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

Join AARP

You Might Also Like

Most Popular

Recommended for You

Benefits Recommended For You

See All