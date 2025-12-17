Effective Medications for Joint Pain Relief

As many as 7 in 10 older adults have joint pain, according to the University of Michigan’s National Poll on Healthy Aging, and more than half of those who reported symptoms of arthritis or joint pain consider their symptoms moderate to severe. Joint pain usually comes from conditions like osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis or gout.

Managing joint pain is about more than taking medication. A healthy weight, regular activity and nondrug options like ice and heat can all help ease pain. If you are choosing a medication, knowing what type is right for you (topical? over-the-counter? prescription-strength?) will help put you on the path toward comfort.

Here are six things you should know about medications for joint pain relief.

1. Topical products may work for certain types of pain

Diclofenac (Voltaren) and capsaicin (Capzasin) are gels and creams you can apply directly onto areas where you have pain. These topical options have the benefit of being low-risk but only work well on certain areas of the body, says Dr. Matthew James Hartwell, clinical assistant professor of orthopaedic surgery at the University of Michigan.

“These options work better for things that don’t require reaching deeper into the joint,” he says. Although topicals will likely be ineffective in alleviating hip pain (a deep joint), they’re worth trying for knee, shoulder or tendinitis-type pain, he says.

2. Over-the-counter options are not all the same ﻿

Two-thirds of surveyed older adults reported managing﻿ their joint pain or arthritis with over-the-counter (OTC) pain relievers. NSAIDs (nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) — such as ibuprofen, naproxen and aspirin — and acetaminophen are two categories of OTCs that help with joint pain.

As for which one to take, “everyone reacts differently to different medications,” says Dr. Jacob Calcei, assistant professor in the department of orthopedic surgery at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Cleveland.

“Some people feel ibuprofen [Advil, Motrin] works best for them,” Calcei says. “Naproxen [Aleve] lasts longer in your system, so you only need to take it once or twice a day, versus multiple times a day with ibuprofen.”

Acetaminophen, on the other hand, is a pain reliever, but not an anti-inflammatory. “It will only address discomfort, but it won’t calm down the inflammation happening in the joint,” Calcei says.