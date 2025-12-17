Javascript is not enabled.

Effective Medications for Joint Pain Relief

Treatments from topical creams to prescription drugs may ease joint pain, reduce inflammation and improve mobility

By

By

Jessica Migala, AARP

 
Published December 18, 2025
different ways to treat joint pain
Kyle Hilton

Key takeaways

As many as 7 in 10 older adults have joint pain, according to the University of Michigan’s National Poll on Healthy Aging, and more than half of those who reported symptoms of arthritis or joint pain consider their symptoms moderate to severe. Joint pain usually comes from conditions like osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis or gout.

Managing joint pain is about more than taking medication. A healthy weight, regular activity and nondrug options like ice and heat can all help ease pain. If you are choosing a medication, knowing what type is right for you (topical? over-the-counter? prescription-strength?) will help put you on the path toward comfort.

Here are six things you should know about medications for joint pain relief.

1. Topical products may work for certain types of pain

Diclofenac (Voltaren) and capsaicin (Capzasin) are gels and creams you can apply directly onto areas where you have pain. These topical options have the benefit of being low-risk but only work well on certain areas of the body, says Dr. Matthew James Hartwell, clinical assistant professor of orthopaedic surgery at the University of Michigan.

“These options work better for things that don’t require reaching deeper into the joint,” he says. Although topicals will likely be ineffective in alleviating hip pain (a deep joint), they’re worth trying for knee, shoulder or tendinitis-type pain, he says.

2. Over-the-counter options are not all the same ﻿

Two-thirds of surveyed older adults reported managing﻿ their joint pain or arthritis with over-the-counter (OTC) pain relievers. NSAIDs (nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) — such as ibuprofen, naproxen and aspirin — and acetaminophen are two categories of OTCs that help with joint pain.

As for which one to take, “everyone reacts differently to different medications,” says Dr. Jacob Calcei, assistant professor in the department of orthopedic surgery at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Cleveland.

“Some people feel ibuprofen [Advil, Motrin] works best for them,” Calcei says. “Naproxen [Aleve] lasts longer in your system, so you only need to take it once or twice a day, versus multiple times a day with ibuprofen.”

Acetaminophen, on the other hand, is a pain reliever, but not an anti-inflammatory. “It will only address discomfort, but it won’t calm down the inflammation happening in the joint,” Calcei says.

Most Popular

Here’s how you can decide which OTC pain reliever is right for your joint pain:

  • Talk to your doctor. Ask if there are any medical reasons you shouldn’t take an over-the-counter drug. For example, if you take blood thinners, research in the European Heart Journal indicates that the risk of internal bleeding is higher if you take NSAIDs. Likewise, doctors suggest you avoid taking NSAIDs if you have chronic kidney disease, as these drugs are processed through your kidneys. You might also want to avoid NSAIDs if you have uncontrolled high blood pressure or diabetes, liver disease, stomach ulcers or inflammatory bowel disease.
  • Pay attention to side effects. NSAIDs can harm your stomach lining, contributing to GI issues from upset stomach to bleeding. This is especially true if you take them over an extended period. If you’ve taken these medications multiple times a day for more than a week at a time, talk to your doctor to make sure it’s safe, Calcei says.
  • Consider dosage. If you regularly take pain relief medication multiple times a day and your pain gets worse before the next dose, a longer-acting OTC may be a better option. Or talk to your doctor about a prescription-strength medication.

3. Prescription pain relievers come in a few forms

If you have joint swelling, a joint feels like it’s “catching” or “locking,” or you worry that your knee will give out, you may be in a good position to start a prescription medication, Hartwell says.

First, he advises seeing your doctor to get imaging, like an X-ray or MRI, to identify a possible injury, so they can treat it. At that point, your doctor may recommend:

  • Continuing with an over-the-counter pain med
  • Moving to a prescription anti-inflammatory like celecoxib (Celebrex), meloxicam or fenoprofen (Nalfon), which are stronger
  • Using oral corticosteroids like prednisone, which are prescribed with caution. “Steroids have side effects that are often significant. We do not prescribe them for long-term use,” Calcei says. Side effects include mood changes, headaches, dizziness, vision problems and weight gain, among many others.

Oral corticosteroids may be recommended if you have an inflammatory joint disease like rheumatoid arthritis, as these drugs are used as a temporary therapy while waiting for other, more powerful immunosuppressant drugs like DMARDs or biologics to kick in.

  • Starting joint injections, which relieve pain and improve joint function. Corticosteroid injections and hyaluronic acid injections are two common joint pain treatments.

“Steroid injections can be helpful to control pain for a long period of time,” Hartwell says. Research suggests that an injection into the shoulder or hip joint, for example, provides relief for as long as eight or 12 weeks, respectively.

Hyaluronic acid injections into the joint ﻿are another option﻿﻿﻿﻿ and have been found to relieve pain﻿ and improve function in knee osteoarthritis.

4. Opioids are used sparingly for joint pain

Opioid overuse is considered a public health crisis, with misuse and abuse of these drugs causing ﻿dizziness, constipation, depression and death.

“We really try to stay away from these except in post-op pain or acute injury,” Calcei says. “In that instance, we focus on using a much shorter course, with nothing taken longer term.”

Work with your doctor to identify an alternative to opioids. Other medications include acetaminophen, NSAIDs, antidepressants and joint injections, but you also can consider nonmedication treatments like physical therapy, exercise and TENS (transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation) devices, which use low-voltage electrical currents to relieve pain.

5. Medications used for other conditions can also target joint pain

Some medications that you may not associate with pain relief, such as prescription antidepressants or anti-seizure medications, may be entirely appropriate.

Duloxetine (Cymbalta) is one example of an SNRI, a class of drugs typically used to treat depression and anxiety, that is also effective in relieving chronic nerve pain, one of the causes of joint pain. It can also improve mood and sleep, two things that can make pain worse.

Gabapentin and pregabalin, which are used to manage and treat seizures, also target chronic nerve pain by quieting pain receptors.

Regarding these and similar medications, Hartwell stresses how important it is that your doctor identify the correct source of your pain.

“In many scenarios, there is not a musculoskeletal or anatomic reason for the pain. The pain may be coming from heightened pain sensitivity, nerve-type pain or chronic pain that makes a nerve medication a better option,” he says.

6. Inflammatory arthritis requires more powerful medications

Although osteoarthritis (“wear and tear” arthritis) is the most common form of arthritis, autoimmune diseases that attack the joints, like rheumatoid arthritis, also cause joint pain and inflammation. DMARDs — such as tumor necrosis factor inhibitors (Enbrel, Remicade, Humira) and methotrexate — act on inflammatory and immune pathways to slow disease progression and improve symptoms.

Managing chronic pain is extremely complex and you shouldn’t go at it on your own; work with your doctor to come up with a well-rounded plan that controls your pain but also improves your quality of life.

Jessica Migala has written for Marie ClairePrevention and more than 30 other publications.

