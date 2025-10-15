Whether you are looking to level up your skin care routine or are interested in longevity, you’ve likely noticed the growing buzz around collagen supplements and drinks, a booming market projected to grow from $2.4 billion in 2024 to $3.5 billion in 2033, according to one report.

Katie Vasenina, an assistant professor in the University of Tampa’s Health Science and Human Performance Department, felt compelled to study whether collagen supplementation could improve exercise recovery “because it was becoming this hype,” she says. “You see it all over social media. People are saying that it’s helpful for nails, muscles, skin — all of that.”

Is the hype warranted? Experts say it depends on your overall diet and health status, and not all products are the same. Plus, as dietary supplements, they skirt the level of Food and Drug Administration approval required for over-the-counter and prescription meds, so they can be contaminated or make false claims about what they contain.

“Collagen is only part of the story,” says Dr. Kseniya Kobets, director of cosmetic dermatology and an assistant professor of dermatology at Montefiore Einstein in New York. It’s not like it will make you look 10 years younger in eight weeks, she says. “It’s more of a sidekick to your antiaging game.”

Potential benefits of collagen supplements

According to the Cleveland Clinic,collagen is the most prevalent protein in the body, responsible for supporting and strengthening your skin, muscles, bones, connective tissues and more. It helps replace dead skin cells, protect your organs and clot your blood.

While the body naturally makes collagen from amino acids in protein-rich foods like meat, bone broth, egg whites and spirulina, its natural quality and quantity decline with age, especially among postmenopausal women, the Cleveland Clinic says. Given its role in skin elasticity and wrinkle reduction, “it makes sense that if you somehow can increase it, it’s going to make a difference to how we look,” Vasenina says.

Indeed, some evidence suggests it does. One 2021 meta-analysis of 19 randomized controlled trials showed hydrolyzed collagen, or collagen that’s been broken down into more digestible peptides, improved skin hydration, elasticity and wrinkles. But since supplements tend to contain other ingredients, it’s hard to prove the results were directly related to collagen supplementation, Harvard Health says.

“We obviously need more studies, but there are definitely plenty of analyses that show actual human beings benefiting from skin improvement after taking collagen supplements,” Kobets says.