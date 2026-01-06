Misophonia: When Certain Sounds Drive You Crazy

Anyone who’s ever sat next to a loud chewer, slurper, yawner or sneezer knows how irritating these noises can be. But for the estimated 5 to 20 percent of people with misophonia, sounds like yawning, chewing, breathing or tapping are much more than noise.

What is misophonia?

The word “misophonia” derives from the Greek words for “hatred” and “sound.” “It means hatred of sound, but it’s really a condition characterized by strong negative emotional reactions to specific sounds,” explains Jon Douglas, a clinical audiologist and assistant professor at the University of South Florida in Tampa. “[The response is] clearly excessive and unreasonable, and not in proportion to the circumstance.”

Though emotions are involved, misophonia isn’t included as an official disorder in the American Psychiatric Association’s Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5-TR). Instead, researchers consider it to be neurophysiological, which means it involves parts of the nervous system that regulate emotion and behavior.

The disorder typically starts during childhood or the teen years. But misophonia is common in older adults, too, and may even begin later in life.

For some people, misophonia is nothing more than a minor inconvenience. But for those with a severe case, it can be extremely distressing and debilitating, and has a profound effect on day-to-day function, work and relationships.

Common misophonia trigger sounds

A variety of sounds, many of which are emitted by other people, can set off this reaction. The most common misophonia triggers are:

Sounds like chewing, drinking, lip smacking, swallowing, slurping, crunching or burping

Mouth, throat, and nose sounds like sniffling, nose blowing, snoring, throat clearing, coughing, breathing or yawning

Repetitive sounds that may involve an object, such as pen clicking, keyboard typing or foot tapping

Sounds produced by objects, like a clock ticking or water dripping

None of these sounds are inherently threatening, but hearing them elicits an uncontrollable fight-or-flight reaction in the nervous system, just like a dangerous situation would.

The emotional reaction to trigger sounds can be extreme and can include:

Negative thoughts

Irritation

Anger

Anxiety

Fear

Disgust

Rage

In addition to the emotional response, sounds can trigger physical symptoms such as:

Sweating

Tightness in the chest

Tense muscles

Rapid heartbeat

Increase in blood pressure

Even the sight of someone chewing or tapping their foot on the floor can also set off these symptoms. This phenomenon is called misokinesia and falls under the same umbrella of disorders as misophonia.