Why More Adults Should Embrace Hearing Aids

Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

Secure and simplify your digital life with Senior Planet from AARP’s free Digital House Cleaning Challenge

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

Approaching Medicare

Enrolling in Medicare

Managing Costs & Coverage

Getting Help

Latest News

Ask A A R P. A I powered help from trusted A A R P sources. Illustration of a man using a laptop

Tool

Ask AARP: AI-powered Tool to Get the Most Out of Medicare

illustration of a clipboard with a checklist and medical cross on it

AARP Navigator

Take This Course to Feel Prepared About Enrolling in Medicare

a red and white illustration showing a woman in a monitor flanked by a word bubble and a calendar

On-Demand Webinars

Get Answers to Medicare Questions With Our On-demand Webinars

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

Member Benefits

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

Multiplayer

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

2026 Travel

Inexpensive Places for the New Year

a man skiis down a mountain in santa fe new mexico

winter getaways

Cheap Vacation Spots for Winter

MEMBERS ONLY

MULTIGENERATIONAL TRAVEL

Guide to Planning a Big Family Trip

MEMBERS ONLY

Travel Rewards Cards

Are the Cards Worth Signing Up For?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Member Benefits

Movies for Grownups

Fall Movie Preview

Sylvester Stallone photographed for AARP by Jim Wright on July 24. Producer: Anthony Moschini at Moschini Productions; wardrobe stylist: Lori Stilson for Schneider Entertainment Agency; groomer: Fionagh Cush for Schneider Entertainment Agency.

Celebrities

Sylvester Stallone You Never Knew

MEMBERS ONLY

Members Edition

Gordon Ramsay's New Cookbook

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

Member Benefits

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a man is shown in a photo looking at papers with his laptop nearby

AARP Things to Know This Week

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

Why More Adults Should Embrace Hearing Aids

It’s time to break the stigma and rethink the life-changing benefits of hearing aids

By

Kimberly Goad,

 
AARP
Comments
Published December 23, 2025
A collage of four diverse older adults wearing different types of hearing aids, including in-the-ear and behind-the-ear models
AARP (Getty Images 2)

About 29 million adults in the U.S. could benefit from wearing hearing aids, but fewer than 1 in 5 of them do. Why? “They make you look (and feel) old.” “They’re too expensive.” “They’re unattractive.” “They’re hard to use.”

Or so goes a sampling of standard responses. Never mind that none of those things are actually true.

Hearing aids have life-changing benefits

Here’s why that disconnect is a big deal, and why it’s important to bust the stigma of hearing aids: Their benefits extend well beyond being able to hear what other people are saying (though that is motive enough to wear them). Research published in the journal The Lancet Healthy Longevity ﻿found that among people with hearing loss, those who regularly used hearing aids had a lower risk of death from any cause compared to those who didn’t.

And yet people who do treat their hearing loss wait an average of nine years after a diagnosis to get their first hearing aid.﻿

Ageism, denial and stigma are all factors that go into why they hold off, says Dr. Carrie Nieman, an otolaryngologist with the Cochlear Center for Hearing and Public Health at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

“Even though we can offer small devices to help, there’s stigma around disability and stigma around ageism that layers onto all of this,” she says. “For so long we’ve thought of hearing loss as a benign part of the aging process. We no longer think of it that way.”

Most Popular

Here are five ways you can benefit from wearing hearing aids.

1. Hearing aids can help improve your social life

No one’s suggesting that a tiny pair of hearing aids has the power to magically fill your social calendar (if only!). But research shows they do have the power to reduce social isolation by removing a major barrier to staying socially connected: the ability to hear and respond to what others are saying.

In a published review of research published in JAMA Otolaryngology—Head & Neck Surgery that included more than 5,000 participants, adults who used hearing devices felt more socially connected and less handicapped by their hearing loss in social situations, whether it was a group conversation or dinner in a noisy restaurant. No surprise.

“With hearing aids, it’s easier to hear and [therefore] easier and more fun to socialize,” says Dr. Justin S. Golub, associate professor and vice chair of otolaryngology–head and neck surgery at the New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center. Simple as that.

2. Hearing aids help ease depression and anxiety

Sleep woes. Lack of physical activity. Caregiver stress. Social isolation and loneliness. The list of risk factors for depression and anxiety in people over 50 includes all these common culprits. Missing from the list? An equally common — though typically overlooked — risk factor: untreated hearing loss.

Free Hearing Test​​​

AARP members can take the National Hearing Test online or on their phones — for free. This 10-minute test can help you decide whether you need a more comprehensive hearing exam.

Research suggests an undeniable relationship between hearing impairment and depression. The blame is shared by social isolation and the changes in brain structure related to hearing loss.

In one large study of more than 25,000 adults, published in the journal JAMA Network Open, researchers linked hearing loss to both greater psychological distress and increased rates of using antidepressant and antianxiety medications and mental health services. In another study of 17,000 participants, published in the Journal of Affective Disorders, wearing hearing aids was associated with lower rates of unmet mental health needs and depression.

3. Hearing aids help reduce your risk of falling

What does hearing well have to do with staying steady on your feet? More than you might think. Research suggests that untreated hearing loss in older adults — even mild cases — more than doubles the risk of falls.

A study published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society found that older adults with hearing loss who consistently wore hearing aids showed a significantly lower risk of falling﻿ compared with those who didn’t wear them. The decline in falls was even greater among those who wore hearing aids at least four hours a day.

“There are a couple possible reasons,” says Golub, who wasn’t involved in the study. “First, the inner ear is involved in both hearing and balance. People who have worse inner ear hearing loss may tend to have worse inner ear balance function. Second, hearing plays a role in orienting you to your environment. Without realizing it, the echoes of your body walking around a room help cue you in to where you are in ﻿[a] space.”

A study published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society found that older adults with hearing loss who consistently wore hearing aids showed a significantly lower risk of falling﻿ compared with those who didn’t wear them. The decline in falls was even greater among those who wore hearing aids at least four hours a day.

“There are a couple possible reasons,” says Golub, who wasn’t involved in the study. “First, the inner ear is involved in both hearing and balance. People who have worse inner ear hearing loss may tend to have worse inner ear balance function. Second, hearing plays a role in orienting you to your environment. Without realizing it, the echoes of your body walking around a room help cue you in to where you are in ﻿[a] space.”

4. Hearing aids may help prevent or delay cognitive decline

In ﻿a landmark trial known as the ACHIEVE study, researchers asked a simple question based on a data-supported hunch: Does treating hearing loss in older adults reduce cognitive decline? At the end of three years, they had at least part of their answer.

In participants at an increased risk for cognitive decline, hearing intervention slowed down their loss of thinking and memory abilities by 48 percent over three years. Although scientists have known for a while that there’s a relationship between hearing loss and cognitive decline, the ACHIEVE study provided evidence that treating hearing loss can help preserve cognitive function.

The study authors think that may be because untreated hearing loss forces the brain to work harder to process sound, and this cognitive strain diverts resources away from memory and thinking functions; plus, people who have hearing loss tend to withdraw from social activities that could keep their minds engaged, Nieman says.

What’s more, “with hearing loss there are structural, functional changes that are happening in the brain, and that may then be leading to changes in parts of the brain that are important for memory and cognition,” ﻿she says.

No wonder the Lancet ﻿commission on dementia called hearing loss the single most important modifiable risk factor for dementia in its 2024 report. “We have very consistent evidence, study after study, showing an association between hearing loss and cognition, memory difficulties and dementia that we see time and time again,” Nieman adds.

5. Hearing aids reduce listening fatigue

​Anyone who’s been to a party, noisy restaurant, family gathering or concert (in other words, pretty much all of us) knows about the energy that goes into the simple act of hearing. Layer hearing loss onto any of those scenarios and it’s easy to understand the connection between hearing loss and listening fatigue.

And it’s not just a quality-of-life issue. According to the American Academy of Audiology, this sort of listening fatigue creates a cognitive, social, emotional and physical ripple effect, as the brain goes into overdrive just to follow along.

“Hearing loss adds a lot of burden when you’re pushing that system in a noisy setting — that’s a lot of extra work your brain has to do,” Nieman says. Hearing aids may not get rid of the burden completely, but they can “certainly help﻿,” she says. ​​

A New Generation of Hearing Aids 

​For decades, hearing aids were bulky, whistling gadgets that only amplified sound — and often not very well. The latest generation bear﻿s little resemblance to its predecessors.

Thanks, in part, to artificial intelligence, modern hearing aids not only deliver clearer, more natural sound but they also enhance daily life in surprising ways. Many offer fall detection and physical activity monitoring. Some can even translate foreign languages in real time.

Arguably the best part about the new generation of hearing aids: Designers have rethought aesthetics. Devices are smaller, more discreet and more comfortable than ever. If you didn’t know better, you just might mistake them for a pair of earbuds﻿.

Sources: American Hearing + Audiology, National Institutes of Health

%{postComment}%

Kimberly Goad is a New York-based journalist who has covered health for some of the nation’s top consumer publications. Her work has appeared in Women’s Health, Prevention, Health and Reader's Digest.

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

Red AARP membership card displayed at an angle

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

Join AARP

More From AARP

Most Popular

Recommended for You

Benefits Recommended For You

See All