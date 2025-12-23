Why More Adults Should Embrace Hearing Aids

Here are five ways you can benefit from wearing hearing aids.

1. Hearing aids can help improve your social life​

No one’s suggesting that a tiny pair of hearing aids has the power to magically fill your social calendar (if only!). But research shows they do have the power to reduce social isolation by removing a major barrier to staying socially connected: the ability to hear and respond to what others are saying.

In a published review of research published in JAMA Otolaryngology—Head & Neck Surgery that included more than 5,000 participants, adults who used hearing devices felt more socially connected and less handicapped by their hearing loss in social situations, whether it was a group conversation or dinner in a noisy restaurant. No surprise.

“With hearing aids, it’s easier to hear and [therefore] easier and more fun to socialize,” says Dr. Justin S. Golub, associate professor and vice chair of otolaryngology–head and neck surgery at the New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center. Simple as that.

Members only

2. Hearing aids help ease depression and anxiety​

Sleep woes. Lack of physical activity. Caregiver stress. Social isolation and loneliness. The list of risk factors for depression and anxiety in people over 50 includes all these common culprits. Missing from the list? An equally common — though typically overlooked — risk factor: untreated hearing loss.

Free Hearing Test​​​ AARP members can take the National Hearing Test online or on their phones — for free. This 10-minute test can help you decide whether you need a more comprehensive hearing exam.

Research suggests an undeniable relationship between hearing impairment and depression. The blame is shared by social isolation and the changes in brain structure related to hearing loss.

In one large study of more than 25,000 adults, published in the journal JAMA Network Open, researchers linked hearing loss to both greater psychological distress and increased rates of using antidepressant and antianxiety medications and mental health services. In another study of 17,000 participants, published in the Journal of Affective Disorders, wearing hearing aids was associated with lower rates of unmet mental health needs and depression.

3. Hearing aids help reduce your risk of falling​

What does hearing well have to do with staying steady on your feet? More than you might think. Research suggests that untreated hearing loss in older adults — even mild cases — more than doubles the risk of falls.

A study published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society found that older adults with hearing loss who consistently wore hearing aids showed a significantly lower risk of falling﻿ compared with those who didn’t wear them. The decline in falls was even greater among those who wore hearing aids at least four hours a day.

“There are a couple possible reasons,” says Golub, who wasn’t involved in the study. “First, the inner ear is involved in both hearing and balance. People who have worse inner ear hearing loss may tend to have worse inner ear balance function. Second, hearing plays a role in orienting you to your environment. Without realizing it, the echoes of your body walking around a room help cue you in to where you are in ﻿[a] space.”