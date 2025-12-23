Why More Adults Should Embrace Hearing Aids

A study published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society found that older adults with hearing loss who consistently wore hearing aids showed a significantly lower risk of falling compared with those who didn’t wear them. The decline in falls was even greater among those who wore hearing aids at least four hours a day.
“There are a couple possible reasons,” says Golub, who wasn’t involved in the study. “First, the inner ear is involved in both hearing and balance. People who have worse inner ear hearing loss may tend to have worse inner ear balance function. Second, hearing plays a role in orienting you to your environment. Without realizing it, the echoes of your body walking around a room help cue you in to where you are in [a] space.”
4. Hearing aids may help prevent or delay cognitive decline
In a landmark trial known as the ACHIEVE study, researchers asked a simple question based on a data-supported hunch: Does treating hearing loss in older adults reduce cognitive decline? At the end of three years, they had at least part of their answer.
In participants at an increased risk for cognitive decline, hearing intervention slowed down their loss of thinking and memory abilities by 48 percent over three years. Although scientists have known for a while that there’s a relationship between hearing loss and cognitive decline, the ACHIEVE study provided evidence that treating hearing loss can help preserve cognitive function.
The study authors think that may be because untreated hearing loss forces the brain to work harder to process sound, and this cognitive strain diverts resources away from memory and thinking functions; plus, people who have hearing loss tend to withdraw from social activities that could keep their minds engaged, Nieman says.
What’s more, “with hearing loss there are structural, functional changes that are happening in the brain, and that may then be leading to changes in parts of the brain that are important for memory and cognition,” she says.
No wonder the Lancet commission on dementia called hearing loss the single most important modifiable risk factor for dementia in its 2024 report. “We have very consistent evidence, study after study, showing an association between hearing loss and cognition, memory difficulties and dementia that we see time and time again,” Nieman adds.
5. Hearing aids reduce listening fatigue
Anyone who’s been to a party, noisy restaurant, family gathering or concert (in other words, pretty much all of us) knows about the energy that goes into the simple act of hearing. Layer hearing loss onto any of those scenarios and it’s easy to understand the connection between hearing loss and listening fatigue.
And it’s not just a quality-of-life issue. According to the American Academy of Audiology, this sort of listening fatigue creates a cognitive, social, emotional and physical ripple effect, as the brain goes into overdrive just to follow along.
“Hearing loss adds a lot of burden when you’re pushing that system in a noisy setting — that’s a lot of extra work your brain has to do,” Nieman says. Hearing aids may not get rid of the burden completely, but they can “certainly help,” she says.
A New Generation of Hearing Aids
For decades, hearing aids were bulky, whistling gadgets that only amplified sound — and often not very well. The latest generation bears little resemblance to its predecessors.
Thanks, in part, to artificial intelligence, modern hearing aids not only deliver clearer, more natural sound but they also enhance daily life in surprising ways. Many offer fall detection and physical activity monitoring. Some can even translate foreign languages in real time.
Arguably the best part about the new generation of hearing aids: Designers have rethought aesthetics. Devices are smaller, more discreet and more comfortable than ever. If you didn’t know better, you just might mistake them for a pair of earbuds.
Sources: American Hearing + Audiology, National Institutes of Health
