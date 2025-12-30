If you have a dull ache in your lower back that extends down to your buttocks and gets worse when you do things like walk, sit or stand for long periods of time, it could be connected to your sacroiliac joint.

Your sacroiliac, or SI, joint﻿s connect your hip bones (ilium) to the triangular bone at the base of your spine (sacrum). Some people have a visible dimple above each butt cheek, along the waistline. That’s where the SI joint﻿s are.

When you have sacroiliac joint pain, it can feel like a general soreness, a dull ache or even a sharp pain in your low back, hips and buttocks that may radiate down your legs.

Here’s a look at what might cause pain in these joint﻿s and what you should do about it.

What causes sacroiliac joint pain?

SI joint pain can be caused by several different things, including everything from injury to underlying health conditions. Here are seven common causes of sacroiliac joint pain.

1. Normal wear and tear

“For the 50-and-up population, I think that most SI joint pain is probably just normal wear and tear,” says Dr. Andrew Bach, who specializes in physical medicine and rehabilitation at Cedars Sinai in Los Angeles.

As your body ages, it wears out in some places, including the joints. This could lead to aches and pains in the SI joint﻿s, or it could result in full-blown osteoarthritis. This type of arthritis is the most common type, and it’s caused by your bones rubbing against each other and getting damaged or wearing away over time.

If osteoarthritis is the cause of your SI joint pain, your doctor may recommend ways to manage this condition with a combination of medications, exercise, nonsurgical procedures and possibly surgery.

2. A fall (or another sudden jolt)

A fall that lands you on your backside can knock your SI joint out of alignment. Other sudden jolts, like if you step off a curb or the bottom step without knowing that step down was there, can wreak havoc on your SI joint﻿s as well. A spontaneous lunge to the side — like a move you might make on the tennis court — can throw that joint off kilter, too.

“That’s when you need a physical therapist who’s trained in SI to gently slide it back into place or teach you how to use your own muscles to line it up,” says Valerie Mac﻿donald, a physical therapist at Mass General Brigham Spaulding Rehabilitation in Peabody, Massachusetts.

After this type of injury, she says, you might also need muscle-strengthening exercises to help hold the joint﻿s in place.