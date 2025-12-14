6 Medical Problems That Can Mimic Dementia — But Aren’t

AARP Hearing Center
If you’re an older adult experiencing memory lapses, lack of focus or confusion — or you have a loved one with those symptoms — you may be worried about dementia, or its most common cause: Alzheimer’s disease. A recent AARP survey found that half of adults 40 and older think they will develop dementia — a share far greater than the condition’s actual prevalence. Other treatable conditions can cause similar symptoms, and they can be easy for doctors to miss, says Dr. Ardeshir Hashmi, a geriatrician and section chief of Cleveland Clinic’s Center for Geriatric Medicine.
To diagnose Alzheimer’s disease, a neurologist or memory specialist needs to do a thorough evaluation that includes cognitive testing, a neurological exam and sometimes brain imaging or biomarker tests.
Because many treatable conditions can mimic dementia, it’s important to rule out other causes first. “Before you make that conclusion, you should rule out all the other things that can be confused with dementia,” Hashmi says, “things that are easily reversible.”
Here are some common medical problems that can be mistaken for dementia.
1. Medication interactions or side effects
If someone complains of memory problems, Hashmi says his first question is always, “Did you recently start a new medication?”
Older adults are more likely than younger people to develop cognitive impairment as a side effect of a medication, and drug toxicity is the culprit in as many as 12 percent of patients who present with suspected dementia, research shows.
Many types of prescriptions and over-the-counter drugs can affect your cognition, but the most common include those for sleep, urinary incontinence, pain, anxiety and allergies. Taking too many medications (called polypharmacy) can affect your ability to think clearly and remember things, Hashmi says.
An April 2023 report from the National Poll on Healthy Aging found that 82 percent of adults ages 50 to 80 take at least one prescription medication; 28 percent take five or more medications. The same report found that 80 percent of older adults taking prescription medication said they would be willing to stop taking one or more if their doctor said it was possible.
Even a prescription you’ve been on for many years can trigger confusion. The reason, Hashmi explains, is that your kidneys and liver become less effective at clearing drugs from your body as you get older, so a medication can build up in your system and cause problems.
2. A respiratory infection (including COVID-19)
Any untreated infection, Hashmi says, can cause delirium — a sudden change in alertness, attention, memory and orientation that can mimic dementia. When you have an infection, the white blood cells in your body rush to the infection site to fight it off. Those cells release inflammatory chemicals called cytokines into the bloodstream. In older adults, that inflammation can disrupt normal brain signaling, making some older adults feel drowsy, unfocused or confused.
Respiratory infections are harder to diagnose in people 65 and older because they are more likely to lack classic symptoms, such as a fever or a cough, Hashmi notes. In one 2024 study of older adults diagnosed with pneumonia, the majority did not have the typical symptoms; for example, fewer than 1 in 5 had a fever, the study showed.
