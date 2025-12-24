At-Home Alzheimer’s Tests Are Here

Blood tests for Alzheimer’s disease became available in May and October 2025 and already, several companies are offering at-home testing options. No need to involve your doctor.

Until recently, there was no way to test for Alzheimer’s except with a PET scan or a spinal tap to study cerebrospinal fluid. Typically, a patient also underwent a full cognitive evaluation, which included a one-on-one discussion with a medical professional who guided them through the process. And doctors only referred patients for an Alzheimer’s test who had symptoms of the devastating neurodegenerative disease.

Now biomarker blood tests for Alzheimer’s are opening the door to potentially cheaper, easier and more accessible detection. And private companies are moving quickly to offer their versions directly to consumers via websites that provide one-stop shopping for Alzheimer’s testing and brain health.

But diagnosing Alzheimer’s disease is often a difficult and complex process, and dementia experts say the direct-to-consumer (DTC) model can pose some potential problems.

“People should be talking to their doctor and not doing this test in the isolation of their home,” says Rebecca Edelmayer, vice president, scientific engagement, at the Alzheimer’s Association. “My concern is that people may think this is a stand-alone type of test. It’s one tool. Alzheimer’s is a complex disease that usually requires diagnosis through cognitive function and evaluation to rule out other conditions.”

Filling a void or tapping into anxieties?

Today’s direct-to-consumer model offers customers a package of blood-based biomarker tests, including ﻿p-tau217, which is considered the most sensitive biomarker for detecting the sticky clumps of amyloid plaque in the brain that are a hallmark of the disease. When the Food and Drug Administration approved the P-tau217 test for use in 2025, it stated, “The test is intended for patients presenting at a specialized care setting with signs and symptoms of cognitive decline. The results must be interpreted in conjunction with other patient clinical information.”

With sleek websites and splashy copy lines that tap into anxieties about Alzheimer’s disease (“Detect Cognitive Decline Before Symptoms Begin.”. . . “Nearly 1 in 2 Dementia Cases Can be Prevented”… “The first proven method to prevent and ﻿reverse the effects of ﻿early Alzheimer’s”), these companies use online technology and marketing savvy to bring biomarker testing directly to people willing to pay.

Some companies pair a “brain health” package of blood tests with lifestyle coaching for exercise, eating for cognitive health and avoiding environmental factors that science suggests may contribute to dementia.

Blood draws are done either through an affiliated lab or, in some cases, by a phlebotomist sent to the home. Most DTC, or “at-home,” biomarker testing companies accept customers who have no symptoms, as well as those who are showing signs of cognitive decline.

“Our target market is primarily people interested in cognitive health optimization and prevention,” says Tom Latkovic, cofounder of BetterBrain.

The company charges $399 for a “blueprint plan,” including more than 50 cognitive-related biomarkers (taken at a Quest Diagnostics lab or at home), a 15-minute digital cognitive assessment, and a 75-minute one-on-one consultation with a coach to review results and come up with a personalized treatment plan. The ﻿p-tau217 test costs an additional $200, and testing of the APOE gene costs $100 more. Latkovic says customers must be over 45 to purchase the P-tau217 test. “We have people who do show up symptomatic, but that’s not primarily our mission.”

Latkovic, who cofounded his company after watching his mother-in-law suffer with Alzheimer’s, says BetterBrain is filling a void for people who are fearful of Alzheimer’s. “If the health care system was doing its job, I never would have started my company.”

Even some medical professionals who are skeptical of at-home testing concede that the pipeline for detection and diagnosis is overtaxed. With 7 million people in the U.S. living with Alzheimer’s — a number expected to double by 2060 — patients experiencing symptoms often wait months for an appointment to see a doctor.

“The reality is we have a major bottleneck in dementia care,” says Suzanne Schindler, an associate professor of neurology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. “We know Alzheimer’s treatments work better the earlier they’re started, so I’m sympathetic to the idea that in some cases patients may benefit from being proactive and getting tested themselves. It takes many months to get in to see a dementia specialist like me.”

The FDA’s approval of two Alzheimer’s drugs, Leqembi and Kisluna, which have been shown to slow the progression of the disease if started in its early stages, ups the stakes for getting an early diagnosis.