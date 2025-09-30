AARP Hearing Center
This article used AI tools to compile recall data. An AARP editor reviewed and refined the content for accuracy and clarity.
The Hillshire Brands Company is recalling approximately 58 million pounds of corn dog and sausage-on-a-stick products due to possible contamination with wood fragments embedded in the batter, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).
The recall is considered a high health risk and includes products sold nationwide at retailers, food service providers, schools and Department of Defense facilities, according to FSIS.
After receiving consumer complaints, Hillshire Brands launched an internal investigation that found wooden sticks had entered the production line before battering.
Which products were recalled?
Consumers should check their freezers for the following brands and products. All recalled items bear EST-582or P-894 inside the USDA mark of inspection and were sold nationwide.
Unbranded Food Service
- Batter Wrapped Franks on a Stick (Turkey, Chicken, Pork, Beef added)
2.67-ounce franks, 6-pound case
Use By: Dec. 13, 2025 – May 23, 2026 (various dates)
Jimmy Dean
- Cinnamon French Toast Sausage on a Stick
30-ounce cartons, 7.5-pound case
Use By: Nov. 17, 2025 – April 26, 2026 (various dates)
- Original Pancake & Turkey Sausage on a Stick
2.51-ounce sticks, 9.41-pound case
Use By: Dec. 1, 2025 – May 4, 2026 (various dates)
- Blueberry Pancakes & Sausage on a Stick
30-ounce cartons, 15-pound case
Use By: Nov. 16, 2025 – May 13, 2026 (various dates)
- Pancake & Turkey on Stick
40 IW, 6.27-pound case
Use By: Dec. 1, 2025 – May 4, 2026 (various dates)
- Pancakes & Sausage on a Stick (Original)
Various sizes (50-ounce, 28.125-pound, 4.687-pound, 30-ounce)
Use By: Nov. 12, 2025 – May 31, 2026 (various dates)
State Fair
- Corn Dogs (Classic, Turkey, Beef, Fiesta, Whole Grain, etc.)
Sizes vary (6–12-pound cases, 36–48 count)
Use By: Dec. 12, 2025 – Sept. 19, 2026 (various dates)
For complete details, refer to the FSIS product list.
What should consumers do?
- Do not eat recalled products.
- Check your freezer for affected items.
- Return or discard products safely.
- Clean any surfaces where the product was stored.
More From AARP
Product Recalls and Consumer SafetyThe latest alerts impacting your health and home
Listeria Outbreak Prompts Pasta Recall
Check your fridge for recalled products
Oster Ovens Recalled for Safety Risk
1.4 million ovens pose a burn hazard; repair kits offered