This article used AI tools to compile recall data. An AARP editor reviewed and refined the content for accuracy and clarity.

The Hillshire Brands Company is recalling approximately 58 million pounds﻿ of corn dog and sausage-on-a-stick products due to possible contamination with wood fragments embedded in the batter, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The recall is considered a high health risk and includes products sold nationwide at retailers, food service providers, schools and Department of Defense facilities, according to FSIS.

After receiving consumer complaints, Hillshire Brands launched an internal investigation that found wooden sticks had entered the production line before battering.

Which products were recalled?

Consumers should check their freezers for the following brands and products. All recalled items bear EST-582or P-894 inside the USDA mark of inspection and were sold nationwide.

Unbranded Food Service

Batter Wrapped Franks on a Stick (Turkey, Chicken, Pork, Beef added)

2.67-ounce franks, 6-pound case

Use By: Dec. 13, 2025 – May 23, 2026 (various dates)

Jimmy Dean

Cinnamon French Toast Sausage on a Stick

30-ounce cartons, 7.5-pound case

Use By: Nov. 17, 2025 – April 26, 2026 (various dates)

Original Pancake & Turkey Sausage on a Stick

2.51-ounce sticks, 9.41-pound case

Use By: Dec. 1, 2025 – May 4, 2026 (various dates)

Blueberry Pancakes & Sausage on a Stick

30-ounce cartons, 15-pound case

Use By: Nov. 16, 2025 – May 13, 2026 (various dates)

Pancake & Turkey on Stick

40 IW, 6.27-pound case

Use By: Dec. 1, 2025 – May 4, 2026 (various dates)

Pancakes & Sausage on a Stick (Original)

Various sizes (50-ounce, 28.125-pound, 4.687-pound, 30-ounce)

Use By: Nov. 12, 2025 – May 31, 2026 (various dates)

State Fair

Corn Dogs (Classic, Turkey, Beef, Fiesta, Whole Grain, etc.)

Sizes vary (6–12-pound cases, 36–48 count)

Use By: Dec. 12, 2025 – Sept. 19, 2026 (various dates)

For complete details, refer to the FSIS product list.

What should consumers do?