This article used AI tools to compile recall data. An AARP editor reviewed and refined the content for accuracy and clarity.

Approximately 1.2 ﻿million Oster French Door Countertop Ovens are being recalled because the doors can unexpectedly close during use, posing a burn risk, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced.

There have been 95 reports of doors unexpectedly closing on users, including two cases of second-degree burns requiring medical care.

Members only

Which Oster countertop ovens were recalled?

The recalled ovens, sold in the U.S. and Canada starting in 2015, were available at retailers including Bed Bath & Beyond, Costco, Walmart, Amazon and Overstock, with prices ranging from $140 to $250.

Depending on the model, the ovens can air fry, bake, broil, toast, cook with convection, slow cook, dehydrate, defrost and possibly handle rotisserie cooking. Each unit features two side-by-side doors that swing outward. The affected model numbers are:

TSSTTVFDXL

TSSTTVFDDG

TSSTTVFDMAF

TSSTTVFDDAF

TSSTTVFDDGDS

TSSTTVFDDAF-033

TSSTTVFDXLPP-033

Recalled Model TSSTTVFDMAF Oster French Door Countertop Oven Courtesy cpsc.gov

What should consumers do?​

​Officials are urging consumers to stop using the ovens and contact Sunbeam Products for a free repair kit, which is expected to begin shipping in November 2025.

The kit includes a clip-on Door Assist Magnet that helps keep the oven’s doors securely open during use. Sunbeam says the device can be installed at home without tools. After unplugging and cooling the oven, consumers clean the lower left side of the oven panel and door, then let the built-in magnets snap the device into place. Once installed, the magnet holds the doors open at a wide angle until gently pushed shut. Step-by-step instructions will be included with the kit.

Customers with questions can call Sunbeam at 800-334-0759 or visit recall.oster.com.