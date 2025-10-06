Javascript is not enabled.

Recall of Refrigerated Pasta Meals Expands After Deadly Listeria Outbreak

20 infections and 4 deaths have been recorded in 15 states

By

AARP

 
Updated October 06, 2025
Comments
Published September 29, 2025
/ Updated October 06, 2025
recalled pasta
AARP (Courtesy FSIS)

This article used AI tools to compile recall data. An AARP editor reviewed and refined the content for accuracy and clarity.

A growing nationwide recall now includes additional pasta dishes sold at Kroger, Trader Joe’s, Albertsons, Walmart, Giant Eagle, and other retailers after a Listeria outbreak sickened 20 people and caused four deaths across 15 states, according to federal health officials.

Of the 20 confirmed cases, 19 people have been hospitalized, and one pregnancy-related illness resulted in a fetal loss. Patients range in age from 4 to 92, with a median age of 72.

Testing confirmed that linguine used in some products was positive for the pathogen. The initial recall has expanded as more contaminated products were identified. Officials warn that recalled items may still be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers.

Which products are recalled?

These meals were sold in the refrigerated section of grocery stores nationwide. While they should no longer be on shelves, they may still be in your refrigerator or freezer.

Albertsons

  • Store-made deli pasta salads including Basil Pesto Bowtie Pasta Salad and other bowtie-based dishes
    • Sell-through dates: Sept. 8 to Oct. 4, 2025
    • Sold at Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, and other affiliated stores

Giant Eagle

  • Smoked Mozzarella Pasta Salad
    • Expiration dates: September 30 through October 7, 2025
    • UPC codes: 256616000000, 246511000000, 246512000000
    • States affected: Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, Indiana

Kroger

  • Home Chef Heat & Eat Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
    • 12.5-ounce trays — best if used by June 19, 2025, or earlier
    • Establishment numbers: EST. P-50784, EST. P-47770, EST. P-47718
  • Basil Pesto Bowtie Pasta Salad
    • Sold between August 29 and October 2, 2025
    • UPC codes: 217573-10000, 217573-20000
  • Smoked Mozzarella Penne Pasta Salad
    • Sold between August 29 and October 2, 2025
    • UPC codes: 227573-10000, 227573-20000

Scott & Jon’s

  • Shrimp Scampi with Linguini Bowls
    • Best if used by: March 12, 13, 17, and 21, 2027
    • UPC: 858175003919

Trader Joe’s

  • Cajun Style Blackened Chicken Breast Fettuccine Alfredo
    • 16-ounce trays — best by September 20, 24 and 27, 2025
    • Establishment number: P-45288

Walmart

  • Marketside Grilled Chicken Alfredo With Fettuccine
    • 32.8-ounce trays — best by June 27, 2025, or earlier
    • 12.3-ounce trays — best by June 26, 2025, or earlier
  • Marketside Linguine With Beef Meatballs & Marinara Sauce
    • 12-ounce trays — best by September 22, 24, 25, 29 and 30; October 1, 2025
    • Establishment numbers: EST. 50784 or EST. 47718

For complete details, refer to the FDA's announcement

What should consumers do?

  • Do not eat affected foods.
  • Clean your refrigerator, containers and any surfaces that may have touched the recalled products.
  • Listeria can survive in cold environments and spread to other foods. Return or discard the recalled products.

Listeria symptoms and risks

Listeria is especially dangerous for pregnant women, adults 65 and older and people with weakened immune systems because it can spread beyond the gut, causing invasive listeriosis.

Symptoms usually appear within two weeks of eating contaminated food but can start the same day or up to 10 weeks later. They include the following:

  • Pregnant women: Fever, muscle aches and tiredness. Illness may be mild, but listeria can cause pregnancy loss, premature birth or life-threatening infection in newborns.
  • Other people: Fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions.

