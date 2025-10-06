This article used AI tools to compile recall data. An AARP editor reviewed and refined the content for accuracy and clarity.

A growing nationwide recall now includes additional pasta dishes sold at Kroger, Trader Joe’s, Albertsons, Walmart, Giant Eagle, and other retailers after a Listeria outbreak sickened 20 people and caused four deaths across 15 states, according to federal health officials.

Members only

Of the 20 confirmed cases, 19 people have been hospitalized, and one pregnancy-related illness resulted in a fetal loss. Patients range in age from 4 to 92, with a median age of 72.

Testing confirmed that linguine used in some products was positive for the pathogen. The initial recall has expanded as more contaminated products were identified. Officials warn that recalled items may still be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers.

Which products are recalled?

These meals were sold in the refrigerated section of grocery stores nationwide. While they should no longer be on shelves, they may still be in your refrigerator or freezer.

Albertsons

Store-made deli pasta salads including Basil Pesto Bowtie Pasta Salad and other bowtie-based dishes

Sell-through dates : Sept. 8 to Oct. 4, 2025

Sold at Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, and other affiliated stores

including Basil Pesto Bowtie Pasta Salad and other bowtie-based dishes

Giant Eagle

Smoked Mozzarella Pasta Salad

Expiration dates: September 30 through October 7, 2025 UPC codes: 256616000000, 246511000000, 246512000000 States affected: Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, Indiana



Kroger

Home Chef Heat & Eat Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo 12.5-ounce trays — best if used by June 19, 2025, or earlier Establishment numbers: EST. P-50784, EST. P-47770, EST. P-47718



Basil Pesto Bowtie Pasta Salad

Sold between August 29 and October 2, 2025 UPC codes: 217573-10000, 217573-20000



Smoked Mozzarella Penne Pasta Salad

Sold between August 29 and October 2, 2025

UPC codes: 227573-10000, 227573-20000



Scott & Jon’s

Shrimp Scampi with Linguini Bowls

Best if used by: March 12, 13, 17, and 21, 2027

UPC: 858175003919



Trader Joe’s

Cajun Style Blackened Chicken Breast Fettuccine Alfredo 16-ounce trays — best by September 20, 24 and 27, 2025 Establishment number: P-45288



Walmart

Marketside Grilled Chicken Alfredo With Fettuccine 32.8-ounce trays — best by June 27, 2025, or earlier 12.3-ounce trays — best by June 26, 2025, or earlier

Marketside Linguine With Beef Meatballs & Marinara Sauce 12-ounce trays — best by September 22, 24, 25, 29 and 30; October 1, 2025 Establishment numbers: EST. 50784 or EST. 47718



For complete details, refer to the FDA's announcement.

What should consumers do?

Do not eat affected foods.

Clean your refrigerator, containers and any surfaces that may have touched the recalled products.

Listeria can survive in cold environments and spread to other foods. Return or discard the recalled products.

Listeria symptoms and risks

Listeria is especially dangerous for pregnant women, adults 65 and older and people with weakened immune systems because it can spread beyond the gut, causing invasive listeriosis.

Symptoms usually appear within two weeks of eating contaminated food but can start the same day or up to 10 weeks later. They include the following: