Federal Bank Holidays 2025: Find Out if Your Branch Is Open

Banks are not required to close on the holidays designated by the U.S. Federal Reserve System, but they usually do. Expect bank branches to be closed for Columbus Day on Monday, Oct. 13 (designated as Indigenous Peoples’ Day in some states and cites).

Here’s the Fed’s holiday schedule for 2025:

New Year’s Day: Wednesday, Jan. 1

Wednesday, Jan. 1 Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Monday, Jan. 20

Monday, Jan. 20 Washington’s Birthday: Monday, Feb. 17

Monday, Feb. 17 Memorial Day: Monday, May 26

Monday, May 26 Juneteenth National Independence Day: Thursday, June 19

Thursday, June 19 Independence Day: Friday, July 4

Friday, July 4 Labor Day: Monday, Sept. 1

Monday, Sept. 1 Columbus Day: Monday, Oct. 13

Monday, Oct. 13 Veterans Day: Tuesday, Nov. 11

Tuesday, Nov. 11 Thanksgiving: Thursday, Nov. 27

Thursday, Nov. 27 Christmas: Thursday, Dec. 25

On these days, brick-and-mortar branches will likely be closed. (One notable exception among major banks is TD Bank, which does business on some federal holidays and will be open Oct. 13.) If so, in-person services are unavailable. Tellers and other staff get the day off, and drive-through service is typically closed, too, unless it’s automated. ATMs should be accessible.

Digital banking remains open, however, regardless of what America is celebrating that day. You can make routine transactions via your bank’s or credit union’s website or app. If you have an online account, you can:

check account balances

pay bills

move money between accounts

deposit checks

Your bank may offer additional digital services; check its website for information.

Here are some other things to know about banking, or not banking, on federal holidays.

Processing may take longer

Electronic bank transfers are routed through the Federal Reserve, so they don’t advance on holidays when the Fed is closed. (The same goes for weekends.) If you do banking business online on a holiday, the transaction will not start processing until the next business day.

Similarly, if it typically takes two or three business days for a check deposit to clear or for a payment to process, the holiday won’t count toward those days.

The day of the week matters

By law, five of the 11 Federal Reserve holidays — Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Washington’s Birthday, Memorial Day, Labor Day and Columbus Day — take place on a Monday, and Thanksgiving is always on a Thursday. The remaining holidays occur on fixed dates and periodically fall on a weekend (although that won’t be the case for any in 2025).

If a holiday falls on a Sunday, the Fed observes it on the following Monday, and banks often do the same. However, if a holiday falls on a Saturday, the Fed does not observe it on the Friday before.

Schedules may differ by state

Some states have distinct holidays or observe holidays that are not on the federal calendar, such as Good Friday, the day after Thanksgiving or Christmas Eve. Bank branches in your state might close or operate with shorter hours on those days.