In the Mood is doing something fun this week: a list of its 10 most popular columns from 2025.

We received tons of questions on desire discrepancy, how to fire up your libido and how to be better at oral sex.

Other questions, such as “is it normal for private parts to change size as you age?,” weren’t as common, but they clearly resonated with our In the Mood community, based on how many of you took a look.

Before diving into our list, I have news to share: In the Mood recently took first place in the health category from the Anthem Awards, which celebrates purpose-driven social impact work. Thank you, readers, for making it happen. We heard from thousands of you this year.

Here are readers’ favorite topics, starting with the No. 1 spot.

Desire discrepancy — one partner wants sex and intimacy, the other one doesn’t — is a recurring theme among our 50-plus readers. Our experts spell out how to bring the horny back. It’s a good read.

This column offers some great tips on how to help an older man last a little longer. But what I really appreciated about it was the underlying context: to think of this not just as a problem but as an opportunity to make your sex life even better. And I didn’t hate the advice to focus on the woman’s orgasm first.

I like checking out reader comments each week, and this column had a bunch. One comment was especially moving: “Very hard to view sexual approach as enjoyable when every other aspect of the relationship is a train wreck.” There’s a lot of good advice here, including strategies to rebuild your sexual relationship, starting with figuring out what exactly irks you. Hope it helped.

This question is from a woman in a long-term marriage who’s perplexed why her husband is more interested in solo sex than in having sex with her. So many angles here, and we unpack a lot of them about a common concern that one expert said is “rarely discussed and frequently misunderstood.”