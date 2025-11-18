AARP has been named the 2025 Nonprofit of the Year by the Anthem Awards, which celebrates purpose-driven, social impact work. The honor recognizes the nonprofit with the greatest impact across all the award categories.

“I’m honored to accept the Anthem Award for Nonprofit of the Year on behalf of AARP, recognizing our mission to empower people to choose how they live as they age,” said AARP CEO Dr. Myechia Minter-Jordan. “Thank you to our staff, volunteers and partners who bring that mission to life in communities across the country every day.”

The Anthem Awards were first presented in 2021 to recognize social impact work that inspires people to take action and improve their communities. To determine the best stories of this year, Anthem Award judges sorted through nearly 13,000 entries from 70 countries.

Among AARP’s Anthem wins this year are the In the Mood column, which answers readers’ questions about sex and relationships; a series on how government cutbacks in Social Security, Medicaid and food aid impact older Americans; a video featuring a New Yorker who provides free moving services to domestic violence victims; and a video about a 29-year-old woman who gave up her dream job to become a full-time caregiver for her mother who had dementia.

Below is a list of all of our winners, with links to their Anthem Award web pages.

