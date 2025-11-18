AARP Hearing Center
AARP has been named the 2025 Nonprofit of the Year by the Anthem Awards, which celebrates purpose-driven, social impact work. The honor recognizes the nonprofit with the greatest impact across all the award categories.
“I’m honored to accept the Anthem Award for Nonprofit of the Year on behalf of AARP, recognizing our mission to empower people to choose how they live as they age,” said AARP CEO Dr. Myechia Minter-Jordan. “Thank you to our staff, volunteers and partners who bring that mission to life in communities across the country every day.”
The Anthem Awards were first presented in 2021 to recognize social impact work that inspires people to take action and improve their communities. To determine the best stories of this year, Anthem Award judges sorted through nearly 13,000 entries from 70 countries.
Among AARP’s Anthem wins this year are the In the Mood column, which answers readers’ questions about sex and relationships; a series on how government cutbacks in Social Security, Medicaid and food aid impact older Americans; a video featuring a New Yorker who provides free moving services to domestic violence victims; and a video about a 29-year-old woman who gave up her dream job to become a full-time caregiver for her mother who had dementia.
Below is a list of all of our winners, with links to their Anthem Award web pages.
GOLD
- In the Mood, a sex and relationships column
- This Man Is Inspiring a Generation of Future Innovators
- Lauren and Seth Rogen Spotlight Caregiving in New Film
- New Yorker Helps Victims of Domestic Violence Move for Free
- Real People, Real Stories series
SILVER
- 3 Million Americans Will See Prescription Drug Savings
- How Latina Caregivers Can Build Retirement Security
- The Dream of a White Mustang
- How Cutting Government Programs Harms Older Adults
- Ask Dr. Adam column
- Ask the Tech Guru column
- AARP Social Security Takeover
- Ex-Lawyer Teaches Students to Become Lifelong Voters
- Millennial Uproots Life for Mom, Finds Strength Online
- Social Worker Ignites College Dreams Through Golf
- The Disability Black Women Don't See Coming
BRONZE
- Inescapable Intoxication: A Medical Mystery
- Naomi Watts on Menopause: ‘It’s Not All Doom and Gloom’
- Tech Trends Shaping How We Age
- Volunteer Tax Preparer Helps Woman Recover Thousands from IRS
