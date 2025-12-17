My Wife And I Are Aging at Different Rates

Here’s something a lot of older couples experience that isn’t talked about much: aging at different rates, meaning one of you might not want or be able to do all the things you used to, while the other feels just fine.

In the Mood reader I.G. emailed us to say he still wants to go hiking and biking with his wife like they used to. His wife can’t. He wants sex. She doesn’t. He longs to talk about it. She won’t.

Our sexuality and relationship experts offer guidance.

My wife and I have been happily married for 49 years. But she is aging faster than me. We used to go mountain hiking, bike riding, roller skating, snow skiing. I remain very active, but all she does now is take short walks. On top of that, her health problems make sex uncomfortable for her, so I feel like she’s killing my sexuality too. The worst part is that she’s not willing to talk about this. Advice?

The first thing that struck licensed marriage and family therapist Tameca N. Harris-Jackson about your query is the sadness your wife must feel.

“Others might read this and say ‘Oh, poor guy,’ but here’s this woman who probably wants to be more than her body can allow,” she says. “Just because her body is aging doesn’t mean her mind has shifted.”

In the Mood For AARP’s In the Mood column, writer Ellen Uzelac will ask experts your most pressing 50+ sex and relationship questions. Uzelac is the former West Coast bureau chief for The Baltimore Sun. She writes frequently on sex, relationships, travel and lifestyle issues. Do you have a question? Email us at sexafter50@aarp.org

Think through what the issues might be. Certified sex therapist Nan Wise suggests asking yourself: “What might be making her uncomfortable?” and “Is she worried that if we do talk, it’ll be the end of the marriage?” and “Is she afraid she can’t make any positive changes?”

Focus on what might be causing her physical pain. It’s unclear from your question whether your wife’s health issues have been diagnosed, but as ob-gyn Maureen Slattery notes, “They are a reality at this age, and they can create all sorts of limits on comfort, stamina and mobility.”

Slattery, a certified sexual health counselor and sex educator, says issues like arthritis, joint replacements, diabetes and cardiovascular disease can also change what sex looks like.

Certified sex therapist Sari Cooper encourages your wife to consult a menopause- and sexuality-trained health care professional about potential treatments if she is experiencing pain during sex.

“If someone anticipates experiencing pain, they are most likely going to avoid the physical behavior that provokes that pain,” she notes.

Have a talk about talking. Certified sex therapist Shadeen Francis recommends revisiting conversations you’ve had in the past that didn’t go well with your wife — or that never happened — to figure out how to approach discussing these things with her now.