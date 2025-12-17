My Wife And I Are Aging at Different Rates

Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

Refresh your defensive driving skills this holiday season with the Smart Driver™ online course.

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

Medicare Basics

Medicare Parts

Signing Up

 Initial Enrollment

Open Enrollment

Other Coverage

Getting Help

Ask A A R P. A I powered help from trusted A A R P sources. Illustration of a man using a laptop

Tool

Ask AARP: AI-powered Tool to Get the Most Out of Medicare

illustration of a clipboard with a checklist and medical cross on it

AARP Navigator

Take This Course to Feel Prepared About Enrolling in Medicare

a red and white illustration showing a woman in a monitor flanked by a word bubble and a calendar

On-Demand Webinars

Get Answers to Medicare Questions With Our On-demand Webinars

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

Member Benefits

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

Multiplayer

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

2026 Travel

Inexpensive Places for the New Year

a man skiis down a mountain in santa fe new mexico

winter getaways

Cheap Vacation Spots for Winter

MEMBERS ONLY

MULTIGENERATIONAL TRAVEL

Guide to Planning a Big Family Trip

MEMBERS ONLY

Travel Rewards Cards

Are the Cards Worth Signing Up For?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Member Benefits

Movies for Grownups

Fall Movie Preview

Sylvester Stallone photographed for AARP by Jim Wright on July 24. Producer: Anthony Moschini at Moschini Productions; wardrobe stylist: Lori Stilson for Schneider Entertainment Agency; groomer: Fionagh Cush for Schneider Entertainment Agency.

Celebrities

Sylvester Stallone You Never Knew

MEMBERS ONLY

Members Edition

Gordon Ramsay's New Cookbook

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

Member Benefits

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a man is shown in a photo looking at papers with his laptop nearby

AARP Things to Know This Week

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

My Wife And I Are Aging at Different Rates

He’s active and excited about sex. She’s just not anymore﻿

By

Ellen Uzelac,

 
AARP
Comments
Published December 18, 2025
an illustration shows an older adult woman relaxing on a rocking chair on a house porch. In the distance her husband is hiking on a hill
John W. Tomac

Here’s something a lot of older couples experience that isn’t talked about much: aging at different rates, meaning one of you might not want or be able to do all the things you used to, while the other feels just fine. 

In the Mood reader I.G. emailed us to say he still wants to go hiking and biking with his wife like they used to. His wife can’t. He wants sex. She doesn’t. He longs to talk about it. She won’t.

Our sexuality and relationship experts offer guidance.

My wife and I have been happily married for 49 years. But she is aging faster than me. We used to go mountain hiking, bike riding, roller skating, snow skiing. I remain very active, but all she does now is take short walks. On top of that, her health problems make sex uncomfortable for her, so I feel like she’s killing my sexuality too. The worst part is that she’s not willing to talk about this. Advice?

The first thing that struck licensed marriage and family therapist Tameca N. Harris-Jackson about your query is the sadness your wife must feel.

“Others might read this and say ‘Oh, poor guy,’ but here’s this woman who probably wants to be more than her body can allow,” she says. “Just because her body is aging doesn’t mean her mind has shifted.”

In the Mood columnist

In the Mood

For AARP’s In the Mood column, writer Ellen Uzelac will ask experts your most pressing 50+ sex and relationship questions. Uzelac is the former West Coast bureau chief for The Baltimore Sun. She writes frequently on sex, relationships, travel and lifestyle issues.

Do you have a question? Email us at sexafter50@aarp.org

Think through what the issues might be. Certified sex therapist Nan Wise suggests asking yourself: “What might be making her uncomfortable?” and “Is she worried that if we do talk, it’ll be the end of the marriage?” and “Is she afraid she can’t make any positive changes?”

Focus on what might be causing her physical pain. It’s unclear from your question whether your wife’s health issues have been diagnosed, but as ob-gyn Maureen Slattery notes, “They are a reality at this age, and they can create all sorts of limits on comfort, stamina and mobility.”

Slattery, a certified sexual health counselor and sex educator, says issues like arthritis, joint replacements, diabetes and cardiovascular disease can also change what sex looks like.

Certified sex therapist Sari Cooper encourages your wife to consult a menopause- and sexuality-trained health care professional about potential treatments if she is experiencing pain during sex.

“If someone anticipates experiencing pain, they are most likely going to avoid the physical behavior that provokes that pain,” she notes.

Have a talk about talking. Certified sex therapist Shadeen Francis recommends revisiting conversations you’ve had in the past that didn’t go well with your wife — or that never happened — to figure out how to approach discussing these things with her now.

Most Popular

When you do have a conversation, Wise suggests using open and nonconfrontational questions and statements like: “I want to share with you. I want you to understand how I feel. What has gotten in the way of that in the past? What would help the conversation feel more possible for you?” 

Express your feelings about the changed dynamic. Cooper, founder of the Center for Love and Sex in New York City, advises telling your wife how you feel about her emotionally and how much you miss the feelings you shared when you were physically and sexually active together. Ask her what might have changed for her that caused her to shut down. ﻿

Reframe how you think about sex. While health and ability may impact the kind of sex you have, Francis says they don’t have to disrupt your sexuality.

“We can still be sexual beings,” she says. “What are the things that are still pleasurable for you, for her?”

If you don’t know, Francis recommends that you think about what sexually excites you in a playful and non-pressuring way.

“The only way to maintain a sex life throughout our lives is to be open to exploring and reimagining,” she says.

Think of new activities you can explore together. ﻿Certified sex therapist Amanda Pasciucco advises that you continue to enjoy your high-level physical activities alone, but also try adding new low-key hobbies that you can do together, such as gardening, cultural outings, paint nights and tandem biking.

“You can still do things together while also finding ways to honor that she has different energy,” she says. “It’s OK to have parallel interests.”

Talk to a professional. After almost five decades together, it’s likely you’ve engaged in some tough conversations. But if there is a communication gap between the two of you, Pasciucco says to bridge it.

Among other professionals who can offer guidance, according to Pasciucco: a pastoral counselor, medical doctor, couples therapist and sex therapist.

The last word. “This is an almost 50-year marriage,” Slattery says. “Clearly, something’s working.”

Do you have questions about sex or relationships as a 50-plus adult? Send them to sexafter50@aarp.org.

%{postComment}%

Ellen Uzelac is the former West Coast bureau chief for The Baltimore Sun. She writes frequently on sex, relationships, travel and lifestyle issues.

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

More from Members Edition

Red AARP membership card displayed at an angle

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

Join AARP

You Might Also Like

Most Popular

Recommended for You

Benefits Recommended For You

See All