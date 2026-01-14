How to Discover New Music Without Paying a Dime

“We all need the human touch,” sang Rick Springfield in his 1983 hit song “Human Touch,” and if you’ve heard that song recently, it was probably served to you by an algorithm. You asked your virtual assistant to play you some ’80s songs, or Spotify threw it in based on what it noticed you listening to, or it came up on a satellite radio station whose songs are selected by a computer program.

Artificial intelligence is getting better at knowing what we like, based on the data we give it. That’s fine, but I’ll be damned if I don’t want a human being to play me a record sometimes.

Luckily, radio — real, old-fashioned and, most importantly, free radio, where DJs decide what songs to play in real time — is still alive. Across the country and around the world, there are stations small and large where actual people make decisions about which song they’ll spin next, based not on what the research says won’t turn you off, but on what turns them on.

It may do the same for you. A stranger, all alone in a studio in a far-off place, can make a personal connection with you, broaden your horizons and do something that even the best technology cannot: surprise you.

If you want to dip your toe into the world of independent radio shows where no subscription is ever required, I’ve created this handy guide to get you started.

I need to get out of this funk

Happy Joyous and Free, Arlington, Virginia, Monday–Friday, 8 a.m. ET

Cool Papa Jeff plays an eclectic mix of music with one thing in common: joy. It’s “optimistic music and hopeful messages,” but never dips into Radio Disney for Adults territory. As it turns out, The Cars and Courtney Barnett have some positive jams in their catalog.

Classic American Top 40, iHeartRadio, Always

Original Casey Kasem countdowns from the ’70s and ’80s. Ol’ Casey took his job seriously, gave equal weight to The Escape Club and The Beatles and really knew how to put some oomph into a song title: “Everybody Wants? To Rrrrruletheworld.”

I want to hang out with a friend with a much better record collection

Uncertain Times, Uncertain.FM, Thursday, 10 a.m. ET

Until 2021, TJ Connelly was the house DJ at Fenway Park, but he left to focus on his digital station, Uncertain.FM, which is worth tuning in to at any time of day. Connelly’s morning show feels like a mixtape he’s making in real time, just for you.

Kyle Meredith, WFPK, Louisville, Kentucky, Monday–Friday, 6 p.m. ET

Kyle Meredith has a soothing voice and a great ear for music. The first and third hours of each show often feature a great interview; the﻿ rest is music: Mondays are for new tunes, Fridays are for flashbacks, and the days in between are a mix of the two. Don’t be surprised to hear Wet Leg segue into Up With People.

All Over the Place, an attic in Westfield, New Jersey, Always

It sounds like it broadcasts from someone’s garage in a New Jersey suburb. And it’s possibly just a hard drive full of that someone’s record collection, set on shuffle. But what a record collection! It defies description. Just tune in.