Your Ultimate Guide to 2026 Boomer Concert Tours

Sting, Devo, Rush, Heart, Bob Dylan and ZZ Top are among a multitude of boomer acts already announcing 2026 tours. The concert season may peak in summer, but the appetite for live music is year-round, and venues are swiftly booking up, with many dates starting early in the year.

Concert industry numbers were largely flat in 2025, according to Billboard Boxscore year-end charts. Totals in ticket sales and attendance stagnated. The good news for consumers? Average ticket prices did not increase, a surprising blessing in a year of widespread rising costs.

Here are the acts to catch.

Little Feat (April 10–June 7)

After 55 years on the concert circuit, the Southern-fried swamp-rock band is calling it quits with the “Last Farewell” tour, though they say this final global run could take years. “It’s not an immediate cutoff,” cofounder and pianist Bill Payne, 76, told Rolling Stone. “What’s the rush on farewelling this thing?” Expect essentials “Dixie Chicken,” “Fat Man in the Bathtub,” “Oh Atlanta” and fresh tracks from lauded new album Strike Up the Band.

Santana (Jan. 21–May 24)

The Afro-Latin blues-rock band led by guitarist Carlos Santana, 78, will sandwich a continuation of its “Oneness” tour between segments of “An Intimate Evening With Santana: Greatest Hits Live,” the group’s House of Blues residency at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Recent set lists have been jammed with such classics as “Soul Sacrifice,” “Evil Ways” and “Black Magic Woman.”

Eagles (Jan. 23–March 28)

Talk about the long run. The storied California rock band’s newly added dates at Sphere in Las Vegas bring the total to 56 shows, the longest-running residency in the giant futuristic venue. The group has played to more than 700,000 fans at 44 sold-out concerts since Sept. 20, 2024. Eagles fare dominates, as well as solo hits by Don Henley and Joe Walsh, both 78.

Chicago and Styx (Jan. 23–Sept. 6)

In January, Styx performs in residence at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, followed in February by Chicago’s return to the venue for the ninth consecutive year. After scattered dates on their own, the two classic rock bands join forces in July to co-headline the “Windy Cities” tour, a nod to the town where both were founded — Chicago in 1967 and Styx in 1972.

Def Leppard (Feb. 3–28)

The British rock band returns to The Colosseum Theater at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas for its third residency, following sold-out runs in 2019 and 2013. Singer Joe Elliott, 66, says he’s drawn to the musical might of the city, where “you can have the likes of Adele, U2 and the Eagles all playing sold-out shows on the same night.” Def Leppard set lists have been culled heavily from the multiplatinum Hysteria (“Pour Some Sugar on Me,” “Animal”) and Pyromania (“Photograph,” “Rock of Ages”) albums.