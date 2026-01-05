Javascript is not enabled.

Your Ultimate Guide to 2026 Boomer Concert Tours

From Foo Fighters to Sting and every act in between, we've compiled your must-see concert list

By

Edna Gundersen,

 
AARP
Comments
Published January 06, 2026
a collage with musicians from heart, sting, z z top and devo
From Left: Heart, Sting, ZZ Top, Bob Dylan, Devo
AARP (From Left: Douglas Mason/WireImage/Getty Images; Gus Stewart/Redferns/Getty Images; Gary Miller/Getty Images; Gary Miller/Getty Images; Jeff Hahne/Getty Images)

Sting, Devo, Rush, Heart, Bob Dylan and ZZ Top are among a multitude of boomer acts already announcing 2026 tours. The concert season may peak in summer, but the appetite for live music is year-round, and venues are swiftly booking up, with many dates starting early in the year.

Concert industry numbers were largely flat in 2025, according to Billboard Boxscore year-end charts. Totals in ticket sales and attendance stagnated. The good news for consumers? Average ticket prices did not increase, a surprising blessing in a year of widespread rising costs.

Here are the acts to catch.

Little Feat (April 10–June 7)

After 55 years on the concert circuit, the Southern-fried swamp-rock band is calling it quits with the “Last Farewell” tour, though they say this final global run could take years. “It’s not an immediate cutoff,” cofounder and pianist Bill Payne, 76, told Rolling Stone. “What’s the rush on farewelling this thing?” Expect essentials “Dixie Chicken,” “Fat Man in the Bathtub,” “Oh Atlanta” and fresh tracks from lauded new album Strike Up the Band.

Santana (Jan. 21–May 24)

The Afro-Latin blues-rock band led by guitarist Carlos Santana, 78, will sandwich a continuation of its “Oneness” tour between segments of “An Intimate Evening With Santana: Greatest Hits Live,” the group’s House of Blues residency at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Recent set lists have been jammed with such classics as “Soul Sacrifice,” “Evil Ways” and “Black Magic Woman.”

Eagles (Jan. 23–March 28)

Talk about the long run. The storied California rock band’s newly added dates at Sphere in Las Vegas bring the total to 56 shows, the longest-running residency in the giant futuristic venue. The group has played to more than 700,000 fans at 44 sold-out concerts since Sept. 20, 2024. Eagles fare dominates, as well as solo hits by Don Henley and Joe Walsh, both 78.

Chicago and Styx (Jan. 23–Sept. 6)

In January, Styx performs in residence at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, followed in February by Chicago’s return to the venue for the ninth consecutive year. After scattered dates on their own, the two classic rock bands join forces in July to co-headline the “Windy Cities” tour, a nod to the town where both were founded — Chicago in 1967 and Styx in 1972.

Def Leppard (Feb. 3–28)

The British rock band returns to The Colosseum Theater at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas for its third residency, following sold-out runs in 2019 and 2013. Singer Joe Elliott, 66, says he’s drawn to the musical might of the city, where “you can have the likes of Adele, U2 and the Eagles all playing sold-out shows on the same night.” Def Leppard set lists have been culled heavily from the multiplatinum Hysteria (“Pour Some Sugar on Me,” “Animal”) and Pyromania (“Photograph,” “Rock of Ages”) albums.

Micky Dolenz (Feb. 12–Nov. 6)

Drummer and actor Micky Dolenz, 80, the last surviving member of the Monkees, is hitting the road to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the hit TV series that spawned the successful pop-rock band. For his “Micky Dolenz: 60 Years of the Monkees” tour, he will share stories and perform the group’s hits in chronological order. In 1967, on the strength of such hits as “Last Train to Clarksville” and “I’m a Believer,” the Monkees became the first and only act to have four No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 in a calendar year.

Heart (Feb. 15–March 15)

The influential Seattle rock band, led by Wilson sisters Ann, 75, and Nancy, 71, resumes its “Royal Flush” tour with a winter leg that will include Americana singer-songwriter Lucinda Williams opening on most dates. They’ve been playing such Heart essentials as “Barracuda,” “Crazy on You,” “Magic Man” and “These Dreams,” plus solo selections and Led Zeppelin covers “Going to California” and “The Ocean.”

Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt (Feb. 23–March 12)

These acclaimed singer-songwriters team up for a co-headline theater tour. Lyle Lovett, 68, incorporates swing, jazz, folk and blues, as well as wry humor, into his brand of country music. John Hiatt, 73, serves up a blend of rock, folk, blues and country in songs that have been covered by Bob Dylan, Bon Jovi, Eric Clapton, B.B. King, Rosanne Cash and Joe Cocker.

Foreigner (Feb. 25–April 23)

The British American rock band best known for “Hot Blooded” and “Double Vision” is staging shows in multiple configurations: a standard set, hits performed unplugged, hits with an orchestra and dates with former member Lou Gramm, 75. Guitarist Mick Jones, 81, is Foreigner’s sole original member. Guitarist Luis Maldonado recently replaced Kelly Hansen as lead singer.

Journey (Feb. 28–July 2)

The rock band has booked 60 U.S. dates in arenas, the first leg of its “Final Frontier” tour. Watch for news of a second leg to continue into 2027. Though the band announced its intention to stop touring, cofounder and guitarist Neal Schon, 71, said he would remain active in music. Journey promises a career-spanning show of hits including “Any Way You Want It,” “Faithfully” and “Don’t Stop Believin’,” which recently exceeded 1 billion streams on Spotify.

Bob Dylan (March 21–May 1)

The Nobel laureate and tireless road warrior resumes his “Rough and Rowdy Ways World Wide Tour” with 2﻿7 shows. The tour began in late 2021 and originally was scheduled to wrap up in 2024. It’s named after his lauded 2020 album and, while set lists cherry-pick tunes across his career, Dylan, 84, regularly includes such Rough and Rowdy Ways favorites as “I Contain Multitudes,” “My Own Version of You,” “False Prophet,” “Crossing the Rubicon” and “Goodbye Jimmy Reed.”

ZZ Top (March 21–May 19)

“That Little Ol’ Band From Texas” undertakes “The Big One!” tour, packing such indelible hits as “Just Got Paid,” “La Grange,” “Legs,” “Sharp Dressed Man” and “I’m Bad, I’m Nationwide.” The blues-rock trio “has been spending a lot of time on the road,” singer-guitarist Billy Gibbons, 76, said in a statement. “It’s great to connect with audiences that are now three generations deep. The party train continues to roll!” 

ZZ Top and Dwight Yoakam (March 26–May 23)

Overlapping its own tour is ZZ Top’s co-headlining “Dos Amigos” tour with Dwight Yoakam. The alt-country singer, 69, revived honky-tonk and the Bakersfield sound and topped the chart with his first three albums. Recent set lists have included “Blame the Vain,” “Guitars, Cadillacs” and covers of Queen’s “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” and Elvis Presley’s “Little Sister.”

Devo (April 3–17)

Synth-pop band Devo, formed in 1973, embarks on its “Mutate, Don’t Stagnate” U.S. tour with a string of stops in the West, including appearances at the Coachella Valley Music ﻿& Arts Festival in Indio, California. More dates are expected. The group will bring its signature blend of arty punk, sci-fi visuals and eccentric humor.

Phish (April 16–May 2)

Phish, the second act (after U2) to perform at Sphere in Las Vegas, returns with nine shows showcasing the improvisational multigenre music that built the Vermont jam band’s fiercely loyal fan base of Phishheads. Recent concerts have plucked tunes from every corner of the Phish catalog, including 2024 album Evolve, composed mostly by singer-guitarist Trey Anastasio, 61.

Sting (May 6-25, June 9–14)

The British singer-bassist’s global “3.0” tour, which he launched in the fall of 2024 with guitarist Dominic Miller and drummer Chris Maas, returns to U.S. venues in May with Police classics and solo material. In June, Sting, 74, will star in an adapted version of his 2014 musical, The Last Ship, in a run at the Metropolitan Opera in New York.

Rush (June 7–Dec. 17)

Rush fans were elated when the Canadian progressive rock band announced extensive dates for the “Fifty Something” ﻿tour, its first outing since 2015’s _R40 Live _and first since drummer and lyricist Neil Peart died in 2020. Singer-bassist Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson, both 72, have enlisted Anika Nilles, a German progressive rock and jazz drummer and composer, to sub for Peart. Lee noted that he and Lifeson are staging the tour to “pay tribute to our past and to Neil by performing a vast selection of Rush songs.” 

AC/DC (July 11–Sept. 29)

The Australian hard rock band will play stadiums in the second leg of its “Power Up” tour, named after its latest studio album, which topped the chart in 21 countries. Guitarist-songwriter Angus Young, 70, the band’s sole original member, remains electrifying as AC/DC thunders through “If You Want Blood (You’ve Got It),” “Back in Black,” “For Those About to Rock,” and “Highway to Hell.”

Foreigner and Lynyrd Skynyrd (July 23–Aug. 29)

For those who miss Foreigner’s spring outing, the band is co-headlining summer’s “Double Trouble Double Vision” tour with Southern-rock outfit Lynyrd Skynyrd, famed for “Free Bird” and “Sweet Home Alabama.” No founding members remain in the band, which is led by Johnny Van Zant, 65, younger brother of cofounder and singer Ronnie Van Zant.

Foo Fighters (Aug. ﻿4–Sept. 26)

On the heels of releasing new track “Asking for a Friend,” the road-hardened rock band led by Dave Grohl, 56, is gearing up for its “Take Cover” stadium tour. Queens of the Stone Age will open most shows. Expect lots of Foo Fighters staples, including “Everlong,” “All My Life,” “Times Like These,” “My Hero,” “Best of You” and “Monkey Wrench.”

%{postComment}%

Edna Gundersen, a regular AARP music critic, was the longtime pop critic for USA Today.

Most Popular

