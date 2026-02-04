Bad Bunny: Super Bowl Halftime Prep for Boomers

Baby boomers have no problem recognizing Harvey, Thumper, Bugs and the Energizer Bunny. But Bad Bunny? ﻿

The Puerto Rican singer/rapper isn't as familiar to some of the 50-plus music demographic even after winning Album of the Year at the Grammys Sunday.

Members only

No wonder Bad Bunny struck some older football fans as an interesting choice for the Feb. 8 Super Bowl halftime performance. After all, his chief musical styles, Latin trap and reggaeton, didn’t exist during the early rock era.

Aside from “Oye Cómo Va,” Santana’s rock remake of the 1962 Tito Puente cha cha chá, and “La Bamba,” Ritchie Valens’ 1958 adaptation of a Mexican folk tune, the boomer songbook is all but devoid of hits in Spanish. Bad Bunny sings and raps almost exclusively in Spanish.

There is plenty to admire about the global superstar and loads to appreciate in the beat-heavy, mixed-genre music he has introduced around the world. Here’s a primer on the record-shattering sensation and an introductory playlist that will get any boomer’s booty moving.

The Rise of Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny, 31, was born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio and raised on the north central coast of Puerto Rico. A childhood photo of him scowling in a rabbit costume gave rise to his stage name. He grew up listening to the salsa and merengue favored by his father, a truck driver, and mother, a teacher. By the mid-2010s, his earliest recordings were causing a stir in Latin markets. He burst into the mainstream after rising on the SoundCloud streaming service and appearing in Cardi B’s “I Like It” and Drake’s “Mia” in 2018.

His debut album, X 100pre, arrived in December 2018 and peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard 200 chart. Since then, he has released six additional albums and topped the Billboard 200 four times with releases entirely in Spanish.

Last year’s DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS (translation: “I should have taken more photos”) was up for three major Grammys: album of the year, best record and song for “DtMF.” He’s the only Spanish-language artist ever to rack up three top categories in the same year. DeBÍ was the most streamed album last year.