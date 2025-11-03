Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

Get a safe driving refresher with 25% off AARP’s defensive driving course!

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

illustration of people building a structure from square blocks with the letters a b c and d

Guide

Start Your Journey With Our Medicare Enrollment Guide

illustration of a woman holding a magnifying glass standing next to a large question mark

Tool

Get Quick Medicare Answers With Our Medicare Q&A Tool

Series

Learn How to Get Help With Common Medicare Problems

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

Member Benefits

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

beach chairs an umbrella and flip flops on a sunny beach

SUN AND FUN

Beach Vacations

Fall foliage

Leaf Peeping

Fall Foliage Reimagined

MEMBERS ONLY

Smart Guide

River Cruise Tips

MEMBERS ONLY
TSA Precheck

TSA Precheck

Is It Worth It?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Member Benefits

Movies for Grownups

Fall Movie Preview

Sylvester Stallone photographed for AARP by Jim Wright on July 24. Producer: Anthony Moschini at Moschini Productions; wardrobe stylist: Lori Stilson for Schneider Entertainment Agency; groomer: Fionagh Cush for Schneider Entertainment Agency.

Celebrities

Sylvester Stallone You Never Knew

MEMBERS ONLY

Members Edition

Gordon Ramsay's New Cookbook

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

Member Benefits

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a woman at home siting at a desk writing

Quick Digest of Today's Top News

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

A Bulked-Up Sydney Sweeney Helps Former Boxing Champ Christy Martin Take on Her Painful Past in ‘Christy’

The legendary female fighter is finally facing her toughest match: the one to show herself

By

Paul Schrodt,

 
AARP
Comments
Published November 03, 2025
sydney sweeney in a scene from christy
Sydney Sweeney portrays Christy Martin in the biopic "Christy."
Courtesy Big Bear Pictures

For the uninitiated, Christy Martin became the face of female boxing in the ‘90s and brought the sport to mainstream attention. She was promoted by the king of boxing promoters, Don King (who promoted fights for boxing greats like Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier, and George Foreman), appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated, won a welterweight title, and was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame. She was at the top. But in those years, she also buried the pain of her personal trauma.

Now it’s all out there in the new biopic about her life, Christy (in theaters Nov. 7), which unexpectedly stars glamorous ingenue-of-the-moment Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria) as the West Virginia-born boxer known as the “Coal Miner’s Daughter.” We see Martin’s brutal fights in the ring, her struggle to come out as gay in an ultra-conservative family, and the emotional rollercoaster with her misguided mother.

And then there’s the even more brutal domestic battles with former husband and manager James Martin (played in the film by a terrifying Ben Foster), who was emotionally and physically abusive, at one point shooting and repeatedly stabbing Christy in the chest. (James was convicted of attempted second-degree murder and sentenced to 25 years in prison. He died behind bars last year.)

“I always say, I put everything in a box and try to put the lid on tight,” Martin, 57, tells AARP of the difficulty of revealing her past in Christy. “You try to keep the lid on the box. You don’t really get it out, and then all of a sudden, now you want to let the world into that box. So you have to take a lot of deep breaths and share your life with people you don’t know. And it’s scary.”

Though Sweeney might seem like a counterintuitive choice for the role, the actor throws herself fully into the brawny, powerful performance — and is getting awards attention for her work. For her part, Martin came away thoroughly impressed by Sweeney, whose involvement helped get the film made in the first place.

christy martin raising her gloves during a boxing match
Christy Martin celebrates during a bout against Deidre Gogarty in 1996.
Al Bello /Allsport/Getty Images

“[It is] so much unlike what people expect from her, and she wanted to show that she has a broad range,” notes Martin, who spent a lot of time by Sweeney’s side on set. “I think it’s a challenge for her, and I think she cares about helping people, and this movie is going to help people in many different ways.”

According to Sweeney, transforming herself, in body and mind, into the former boxer was a no-brainer. “I wanted to take Christy on because she challenged me in new ways that I’ve never been challenged before,” she says. “Her story inspired me. I couldn’t believe that I didn’t know who this amazing woman was, and I wanted her to be seen by the world.”

Martin had significant input in making sure what’s seen is indeed what actually happened. “I was telling [cowriter] Mirrah Foulkes, ‘Please don’t Hollywood-ize my life,’” she remembers. “And Mirrah said to me, ‘Christy, there’s enough crazy that happened in your life. We don’t have to Hollywood-ize it' ...﻿ I felt very protected by the group of people that came together to do Christy.”

Most Popular

That group includes director David Michôd (Animal Kingdom), who﻿ Martin trusted all the way through. “He understood that my life story is not a boxing movie,” says Martin, “and that I didn’t want it to be a sports movie either.”

Still, boxing is pivotal to Christy’s propulsive momentum, andMartin had some advice for the actress in the ring. “Mostly, I spoke with [her] about twists on your punches, making the boxing punches look realistic.”

Of course, the two also had conversations about Christy’s abusive ex James Martin. Ben Foster’s remarkable performance as the disturbingly raging, violent James hit a little too close to home for Martin on set. “I did not talk to Ben Foster,” Martin says simply. “I could not be in the room when he was doing the lines. I just couldn’t. I stayed away from him the entire film. And I think he probably was glad, but it affected me. It made this feeling that I’m having right now [thinking about it], this turmoil, all this upset.”

For both the real-life Christy Martin and Sweeney, however, that turmoil goes toward an ultimately redemptive purpose. They hope Christy can start conversations about the way women — especially those who are misunderstood or in dangerous situations — are treated.

christy martin and sydney sweeney
Christy Martin and Sydney Sweeney attend Variety's 2025 Power Of Women.
Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

“I wanted it to be an underdog story, reaching domestic violence survivors and reaching parents whose children are coming to them saying they’re gay ... or, for some reason, they’re not exactly fitting into what the family thinks they should be,” Martin says.

Sweeney couldn’t agree more. “I think that Christy’s story will save lives,” the actor adds, “and I needed to help facilitate that.”

About Movies for Grownups

AARP’s advocacy work includes fighting ageism in Hollywood and encouraging the entertainment industry to tap into the unique perspectives and talents that actors, writers and producers who are 50 or older bring to their work. AARP’s annual Movies for Grownups Awards, telecast on PBS, celebrates the achievements of the 50-plus community in film and television. This year’s honorees included best actress Oscar winner Demi Moore, 62 (The Substance), and best actor Oscar winner Adrien Brody, 52 (The Brutalist).

%{postComment}%

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

Red AARP membership card displayed at an angle

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

Join AARP

More From AARP

Most Popular

Recommended for You

Benefits Recommended For You

See All