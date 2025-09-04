AARP digital cover star Idris Elba recently received an 11-minute standing ovation for his new film, A House of Dynamite, at the Venice Film Festival.

A social media video showed the 52-year-old actor and Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow celebrating the exciting moment after the premiere on Sept. 2.

Members only

The film stars Elba as the president of the U.S. who’s working to prevent a missile attack that could potentially destroy the country. The film will premiere in theaters in October and be released on Netflix on Oct. 24.

Elba was recently named AARP’s 2025 Movies For Grownups Hottest Actor Over 50. The Hollywood star first gained fame as drug dealer Stringer Bell in the 2002 crime series The Wire. He also played police detective John Luther in the 2010 BBC hit show, Luther, which earned him a Golden Globe in 2012.

He's acted in movies like 2007’s American Gangster, 2011’s Thor, 2019’s Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, and 2025’s Heads of State.

In addition to acting, Elba is a successful DJ, artist and fitness enthusiast. When he appeared as a guest on comedian Amy Poehler’s Good Hang podcast in July, he mentioned that he embraces the unknown that comes with life.

“I’m not afraid of difficult things or challenges that make me uncomfortable,” he says.

In 2023, he described a breathing routine to GQ that people can use to stay balanced.

“Whenever you feel like you’re getting wound up, find a quiet corner, chill out, take 10 deep breaths — literally count to 10 on the inhale and exhale. By the time you finish the ninth one, you’re already thinking about something else. Your body is resetting — it’s really magical. The power of the brain and body is phenomenal.”