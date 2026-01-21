The Mother (2023)

Two decades after she established her action-movie bona fides with 2002’s Enough, Jennifer Lopez returned to the genre at age 54, looking pretty much exactly like she did back then. In this Netflix revenge flick, the ripped and ruthless Lopez plays an assassin whose deadly line of work once forced her to give up her daughter. But now her enemies have kidnapped her child and, well, you don’t want to cross Mama Bear, especially when she can crank out one-armed pull-ups with the same ease she uses to squeeze the trigger on her sniper’s rifle.

The Terminator (1984)

There’s no bigger name in the Hollywood action-movie genre than Arnold Schwarzenegger, 78. But back in the early ’80s, the box-office titan was regarded as a bit of a punchline — a hulking Austrian with a thick accent and limited range. Director James Cameron’s The Terminator changed all that. A low-budget affair, this mind-bender about a robotic killing machine (guess who) traveling back in time to alter humanity’s future is a master class in suspense that’s smarter than it has any right to be. This is the precise moment one the biggest superstars on the planet was born. When it’s done, cue up Terminator 2: Judgment Day, which is also on Netflix.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005)

The marriage of Brad Pitt, 62, and Angelina Jolie, 50, may not have lasted, but their A-list partnership did produce something timeless: this deliriously clever action duet about a bored, upper-middle-class husband and wife who are each keeping a pretty huge secret. Unbeknownst to the other, they’re both lethal assassins for rival agencies. Their latest assignment: Knock off the other. OK, you should probably check logic at the door. But if you do, you’ll be rewarded with one of the fizziest, dizziest cat-and-mouse shoot-’em-ups of the 2000s. Pitt and Jolie are at the top of their game here, and their chemistry as a supremely sexy couple with hidden agendas sizzles.