AARP Hearing Center
Sometimes you’re just in the mood for a great action movie, but you don’t need to check the multiplex for the latest release. Netflix has an expansive library of films full of thrills, explosions, car chases and lots of popcorn-chomping fun. Here are the best of the bunch streaming now, so buckle up and get ready for some rock ’em, sock ’em cinematic fireworks.
RRR (2022)
An out-of-nowhere sensation when it debuted on Netflix, this action import from India is pure eye candy. Set in the 1920s, when the country was chafing under British colonial rule, RRR tells the epic tale of two men (N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan) who join forces to fight back against the crown. Yes, it’s three hours long, but the running time zips by thanks to the film’s soap-opera plot twists, showstopping volleys of gravity-defying stunts and rousing musical numbers. Action-movie escapism doesn’t come more over the top than this. You won’t believe your eyes.
Extraction 2 (2023)
Honestly, this punishing popcorn roller coaster ride is way better than it needs to be. In this sequel to the 2020 original, Chris Hemsworth returns as the perfectly named Tyler Rake — a black ops mercenary who mows down an army of imposing Soviet-bloc goons while attempting to bust a Georgian mobster’s wife and son out of prison. If you’re a fan of ornately choreographed hand-to-hand punch-ups and muddy jail-yard brawls, or if you’ve just always wondered who would win in a battle between a train and a helicopter, this is the ticket for you.
More From AARP
The 20 Best Movies on Netflix Right Now
See ‘Frankenstein,’ ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ and more
Netflix Movie Preview: Best New Films of 2026
Get ready! New dramas, comedies, mysteries, rom-coms and action flicks premiere this year
Movie Preview 2026: Don't Miss These 20 Films
Mark your calendar for these upcoming standouts from January through December