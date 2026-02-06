Soap opera legend Susan Lucci, 79, is opening up about living with grief, following the death of her husband, Helmut Huber, 84, in March 2022.

“I realized that grief is not something you can really understand until you go through it — until you experience it. Until it’s your grief and you’re sitting in the front row at the funeral,” she writes in her new memoir, La Lucci, which was released on Feb. 3.

Members only

Huber had had a stroke and, after a month﻿-long battle, died in March 2022. “I spent the whole month of March with Helmut, and I am forever grateful for the time I had with him every day. I felt lucky to share that time together,” Lucci writes.

“La Lucci” is the moving follow-up to her 2011 memoir, “All My Life” and contains nearly one hundred never-before-seen photos. Blackstone Publishing

Occasionally, Lucci admits to being unexpectedly flattened by grief. But she’s learned not to push those feelings down. “I don’t fight it,” the Emmy﻿ award-winning actor told People. “I’m surprised sometimes by it. Certainly, there are things like the holidays that are triggers — someone who should be sitting at the table. But I just go with it.”

In the years since Huber’s passing, the All My Children star has traveled around Europe and spent time with her family, especially her grandchildren. “I am looking for joy again,” Lucci writes.

Lucci and Huber, an Austrian-born producer and executive chef, married on Sept. 13, 1969. They had two children together, Liza, 50, and Andreas, 45. Four months after their wedding, in January 1970, Lucci made her debut as Erica Kane on All My Children. She’d portray the character for the next 41 years, until the soap opera’s final episode, on Sept. 23, 2011. Lucci famously (finally) won an Emmy in 1999 — her 19th nomination — after losing 18 times.

Lucci, here in 1989, played Erica Kane on “All My Children” from 1970 to 2011, earning her an Emmy. ABC/Everett Collection

While Kane exchanged nuptials eight times on All My Children, in real life Lucci was utterly devoted to Huber. “The minute I fell in love like I did with my husband, I knew how vulnerable I was,” she told People. Lucci and Huber were so sure of their love that they dated for eight months before getting hitched.