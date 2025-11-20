With Thanksgiving next week, who better than Martha Stewart to weigh in on the ongoing debate about what time families should begin their feasts?

The 84-year-old celebrity told Today that “two o’clock in the afternoon” is the best time for the holiday meal to start. Her reason: “People are hungry, and they’re starting to circle the kitchen if you have a bunch of guests. You don’t want to wait until it’s nighttime.”

Stewart said that by eating earlier in the day, you’ll be able to “eat and watch the big games,” and then “have more drinks and have fun and eat dessert later.”

For her own Thanksgiving dinner, the New York Times best-selling author said she’s making a standout dish from her childhood: her mother's mashed potato with cream cheese recipe. ”Just add the cream cheese in with butter and milk,” she said.

Regarding dessert, Stewart shared her famous apple pie recipe, which she wants to be remembered for, with AARP in 2023. “What do I want people to say about me 100 years from now? Oh, I don’t know. Maybe it’s just, ‘Did you make Martha’s apple pie? Because it really is the best recipe,’ ” Stewart said.

She also said that when it comes to her age, it isn’t something she thinks about, nor does she pay attention to “how old I am, slowing down or retiring.” Stewart explained: “I just don’t dwell on that. People talk about aging successfully, but I think of it as living gracefully and living to the absolute fullest. I’m about trying new things and learning new things every single day, staying fresh, being interesting and interested, staying curious, staying busy and developing new friendships.﻿"

