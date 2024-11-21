Javascript is not enabled.

12 Key Dates in the History of Thanksgiving 

It has taken more than 450 years for this wonderful day to fully evolve

By

Margaret Mitchell,

 
AARP Experience Counts
Published November 21, 2024
pilgrims and native americans gather to share meal
"The first Thanksgiving 1621" painting by Jean Leon Gerome Ferris.
Universal Images Group via Getty

Since America’s days of explorers, pilgrims and colonists, we have shown gratitude for the land and everything it sustains — the harvest, our lives, our families — by celebrating Thanksgiving.  

Of course, it has been constantly evolving, not to mention shifting around the calendar (in 1815, James Madison called for its celebration in March). Only fairly recently did Thanksgiving become an annual fixture, celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November. 

From its origins nearly four-and-a-half centuries ago to our modern national holiday, the story of Thanksgiving is one of overcoming hardship and facing the world with optimism and appreciation for what we have, even amid war or national mourning.  

These 12 Thanksgivings in history are worth keeping in mind as you and your loved ones gather together.

1565

The first recorded celebration of Thanksgiving in North America took place in what is now St. Augustine, Florida. This event marked the founding of St. Augustine. The Spanish explorer Pedro Menéndez de Avilés and his crew of 800 settlers celebrated a Mass of Thanksgiving upon arriving safely at the shore. They invited the native Seloy tribe to a feast of celebration. We don’t know for certain what they ate, but the Seloy might have brought turkey, venison and corn, while the Spaniards would bring salted pork stew and red wine. ​

1578

After landing in Newfoundland, Canada, the English explorer Martin Frobisher and his crew gave thanks for safely arriving in the New World, though they had not found the Northwest Passage they had set out for. Their feast consisted of salt beef, mushy peas and biscuits — quite different from the harvest feasts we associate with Thanksgiving. There’s some debate as to whether this, like the St. Augustine Thanksgiving, counts as a ‘real’ Thanksgiving, as it had nothing to do with the harvest. Nonetheless, it is the origin story of Canadian Thanksgiving. ​

1621

After a harsh winter in 1620, the pilgrims at Plymouth celebrated a bountiful harvest in 1621. This was especially thanks to the Wampanoags who taught them how to cultivate corn, beans and squash, fertilizing the soil with herring. The celebrations of prayers, thanks and feasting lasted three days and probably took inspiration from the autumn harvest feasts that New England native tribes celebrated. This is often cited as the precursor to today’s Thanksgiving, but the celebration that happened two years later might bear slightly more similarity.​

1623

While an autumn Thanksgiving had been a common religious celebration in the colonies, this was the first Thanksgiving that was recognized by a civil authority— by William Bradford, governor of Plymouth — rather than by religious leaders. Today, while Thanksgiving is often celebrated in religious settings, it is widely considered a secular holiday designated by the federal government. ​

an aged page of handwriting
George Washington's original 1789 proclamation establishing the first Thanksgiving Day is seen on display at Christie's New York in 2013.
AFP via Getty Images

1789 

President George Washington, in his first year in office, issued the first proclamation for Thanksgiving to be a national holiday, designating November 26th as a public day of Thanksgiving. Since then, there’s been a precedent for the federal government to declare the public holiday — though, at the time, this was contentious, with anti-Federalists who believed the declaration was better left up to the states or, worse, that it was mimicry of European customs.  

Washington’s successor John Adams didn’t declare a Thanksgiving — and neither did Thomas Jefferson, our third president. Both believed it presented a conflict between church and state. ​

1815

Jefferson’s successor President James Madison broke with tradition and declared Thanksgiving in March of 1815as a day of gratitude to offer up thanks to God for ending the calamities of the War of 1812 and preserving the union.  After Madison’s proclamation, it wasn’t until Abraham Lincoln came into office that another president declared a public holiday of Thanksgiving. ​

1827

Writer and activist Sarah Josepha Hale began a campaign to establish Thanksgiving as a national holiday. In the following decades, she would write to Congressmen, governors and even presidents, emphasizing the need for a moral reunion of American society in turbulent years.  

Hale admired the notion of Thanksgiving being open to people of all faiths, which harmonized with America’s principle of freedom of religion. As an abolitionist, she hoped the national holiday would unite a country divided over slavery. ​

1863

After decades of campaigning, Hale was successful in persuading President Abraham Lincoln to sign “A National Day of Thanksgiving and Praise” into being amid the Civil War. He reminded the nation of the reasons to give thanks, despite the severity of war: industry had increased, the population was growing, the harvest was good and we preserved peace with other nations, and, “‘Harmony has prevailed everywhere except in the theatre of military conflict.” This day of Thanksgiving was designated as the last Thursday in November. ​

1924

The first Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade was held in New York City, however, it was then called the Christmas Parade. The parade was six miles long, reportedly drew 10,000 spectators and featured real elephants and other animals from the Central Park Zoo. The parade marched to the flagship Macy’s store on Herald Square, where Santa Claus was welcomed and enthroned on the store’s balcony.  ​

people dressed as clowns carrying a giant clown balloon during a parade
The 1941 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

1941

President Franklin D. Roosevelt controversially moved Thanksgiving one week earlier in 1939 to add an extra week to the Christmas shopping season. There were five Thursdays in November that year, the last one being November 30th, which gave customers only 24 days to do their shopping.  

Small businesses felt the proclamation favored bigger competitors unfairly, and many Americans wrote letters to the White House expressing their outrage that their vacation plans had been suddenly upended for the sake of money-making. In December 1941, Congress passed a law that officially fixed a date for the holiday as the fourth Thursday in November.  ​

president john f kennedy looks at a turkey
A gift for Thanksgiving was offered by a group of students to President John F. Kennedy in 1963.
Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images

1963

President John F. Kennedy pardoned a turkey just three days before he was assassinated on November 22, 1963. Six days later, on Thanksgiving, the nation was in shock and mourning. Lyndon B. Johnson, who had been sworn in as president, addressed the country on the evening of Thanksgiving. He proclaimed gratitude for the nation’s resilience and urged the nation to move forward with strength: “A great leader is dead; a great nation must move on. Yesterday is not ours to recover, but tomorrow is ours to win or to lose.”​

1975

The term “Black Friday” first appeared in The New York Times, coined by Philadelphia police officers referring to the chaos of the shopping crowds. By the end of the 1980s, Black Friday sales were common among most brands, with retailers opening around 6 a.m. As the years went on, stores started opening earlier and earlier on Friday morninguntil the 2010s when many opened late on the evening of Thanksgiving. Today, it’s common for stores to announce Black Friday sales in October. 

The hustle and bustle of the pre-Christmas season, when Thanksgiving can easily become an afterthought, gives us all the more reason to step away and take time to consider why this holiday has been so important in our country’s history, and why it remains important for us today. 

Margaret Mitchell is a journalist from Virginia currently living in London. As an Army brat, she followed her father from base to base around the USA before moving overseas to the University of St Andrews, Scotland. She now works for The Spectator, the world's oldest weekly magazine.

