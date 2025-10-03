George Clooney Is at a Reflective Point in His Career

One of Hollywood’s — and AARP’s — hottest actors, George Clooney, has built a legacy appearing in box office hits that delight viewers. Now the 64-year-old actor is considering slowing down and spending more time with family rather than chasing the next big movie.

The silver superstar was recently interviewed by correspondent Mona Kosar Abdi from Extra at the New York Film Festival premiere of his upcoming movie, Jay Kelly, where he admitted, “I’m not in that mass rush to succeed anymore.

“I’ve had my career in many ways, and you know, things were winding down in a way, so I get to be home with my kids a lot, and it’s fun,” the two-time Oscar winner said about his twin 8-year-olds, Alexander and Ella, with human rights lawyer Amal Clooney.

Even at 64, Clooney believes youth is still on his side, saying, “I’m still young enough that I can run around with them. That’s going away quickly, but I can still do it right now.”

Earlier in the conversation, the Ocean’s Eleven star mentioned he recently celebrated his 11th wedding anniversary with his wife by enjoying “a nice dinner.”

When asked what the next 11 years might look like, he humorously responded, “Mostly be me gumming bread because I’m 64, so I’ll be 75.”

In August, Clooney gave some straightforward advice to older actors in Hollywood while speaking to Vanity Fair.

“If you can’t make peace with aging, then you’ve got to get out of the business and just disappear,” he said.

He also described himself as “the guy that, when I go running after a bad guy, it’s funny — it’s not suspenseful. That’s OK. I embrace all of that.”

But he's still got it. Last month, Clooney and pals Noah Wyle, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon and others made the AARP 2025 Movies for Grownups Hottest Actors Over 50 list.

In 2021, when Clooney was honored with AARP’s Movies for Grownups Career Achievement Award, he said he had avoided being on the magazine cover for a decade. However, he joked, “I wanted to do a funny bit, which would be Sexiest Man Still Alive. I would have done some funny picture, like with a walker.”

He continued: “Now that I’m about to turn 60, it’s not as funny. I always say to my dad, ‘I’m middle-aged.’ And he goes, ‘You know a lot of 120-year-olds?’”