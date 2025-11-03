Hollywood icon George Clooney, 64, has found peace with aging.

“It’s aging or death. Those are the two options, right? I’m OK with it,” he explained in an interview with CBS News. “You know, I feel more grounded. Certainly, I’m less angry.”

At the start of the interview, journalist Seth Doane asked the Ocean’s Eleven star if he wanted to check his appearance before they began, and he replied, “I don’t care about that. I’m too old.”

“You have to let go of that,” he said. “If you’re hanging on to any kind of vanity at 64 years old, you’re chasing your tail, man. It’s going to bite you. I am who I am. I look like what I look like. I’ll be all right.”

In t﻿e﻿rms of his illustrious movie career, the AARP 2025 Movies for Grownups Hottest Actors Over 50 honoree said that as he ages, “﻿parts have changed significantly,” but “I don’t mind that.”

“The guys you want to pattern yourself after is like [Paul] Newman, who did it right, who decided he was a character actor by the time he did The Verdict,” Clooney said. “He was always a character actor even though he was a leading man. And finding that thing and going, ‘OK, I’m going to move into this.’ ”

Clooney also said he’s interested in “seeing what the next steps will be for me,” confirming he’s “gonna keep working.”

In September, Clooney was interviewed by Mona Kosar Abdi from Extra at the New York Film Festival premiere of his movie Jay Kelly, where he admitted, “I’m not in that mass rush to succeed anymore.”

“I’ve had my career in many ways, and you know, things were winding down in a way, so I get to be home with my kids a lot, and it’s fun,” the two-time Oscar winner said, referring to his twin 8-year-olds, Alexander and Ella, with human rights lawyer Amal Clooney.

Earlier in the conversation, Clooney mentioned the two recently celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary by enjoying “a nice dinner.”

When asked what the next 11 years might look like, he humorously responded, “Mostly be me gumming bread because I’m 64, so I’ll be 75.”