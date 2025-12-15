AARP’s Favorite Books of 2025

It’s been another stellar year for new books, and I’ve included 10 standouts below. As always, they are limited by the fact that I can only read so much in a year that also requires necessities such as sleeping and eating. (I wish, for instance, I’d had time to read The Correspondent by Virginia Evans!) Still, I hope you’ll add some of my picks to your to-be-read list and enjoy them as much as I did.﻿

Then check out our winter books preview for some of the notable releases coming in the next few months.

These are my top picks for 2025:

Motherland: A Feminist History of Modern Russia, From Revolution to Autocracy by Julia Ioffe

In this National Book Award finalist, Ioffe, a Russian-born American journalist, presents her home country’s dramatic and stunningly brutal history through a gripping human lens: the eyes of her remarkable female ancestors, starting with her great-grandmothers and grandmothers who experienced the brief promise of the Bolshevik Revolution (which incorporated remarkably feminist ideals), the devastation of World War II and beyond. She also includes fascinating stories of the rebellious women who’ve fought for changes within the patriarchal society, and the wives and daughters of the men who resisted reform. (Russian men do not look pretty in this frank portrait.) You can imagine Ioffe’s heartache in her descriptions of the human toll and brutality of these regimes as she makes clear her complex emotional ties to her motherland, where she’d likely be arrested for her truth-telling if she ever dared to return.

Heart the Lover by Lily King

The author is now in her 60s, but her many fans adore her in part for her uncanny ability to sensitively capture the confusion and longing of young love — likely eliciting a wave of nostalgia in her older readers — as she does in her latest novel. It’s centered on Jordan, a cerebral college student, and her love triangle of sorts with two male friends she’s met in her 17th-century literature class. Their conversations and interactions feel true as their relationships wax and wane. Decades later, Jordan’s reconnection with her friends is achingly bittersweet. King is the author of, among others, 2014’s Euphoria, a transporting novel I also highly recommend. It features another love triangle, between three anthropologists in New Guinea, with a magnetic female protagonist inspired by the famed anthropologist Margaret Mead.