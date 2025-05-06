Here's a common 50-plus skin tale: You're on track to smoother, bouncier, glowier skin. You've checked all the boxes for sunscreen, cleansers and moisturizers, and stayed the course … and then winter shows up. Almost overnight, all those months of smearing, moisturizing and pampering get blown away by cold, windy weather and indoor heating. What went wrong? Nothing that these 10 tweaks can't fix.

(Left to right) CeraVe Moisturizing Cream for Normal to Dry Skin; Cetaphil Rich Hydrating Cream; Paula’s Choice Skin Recovery Replenishing Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid + Peptides for Dry/Very Dry Target (2); Nordstrom

1. Switch to a humectant-emollient moisturizer

First, know what's really going on with your skin. Dry skin is normal at age 50, thanks to decreased skin oils known as lipids. In winter skin gets even drier and may feel rough, flaky, itchy or tight. Dehydrated skin is about water loss and may be temporary, if managed. It even may look saggy, more lined or even inflamed. You may have dry or dehydrated skin — or most likely both. Packing the skin with humectants (like hyaluronic acid and glycerin), which attract and lock in moisture, and emollients (like shea or coconut butter, coconut oil, ceramides and fatty acids), which strengthen the outer barrier layer so moisture doesn't escape, benefits both conditions. Try a dual problem solver like CeraVe Moisturizing Cream for Normal to Dry Skin ($19, target.com), Cetaphil Rich Hydrating Cream ($18, walgreens.com), or Paula's Choice Skin Recovery Replenishing Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid + Peptides for Dry/Very Dry ($29, nordstrom.com).

(Left to right) Cetaphil Hydrating Eye Gel-Cream; Neutrogena Hydro-Boost Eye Gel-Cream; Olay Eyes Deep Hydrating Eye Gel Target; Walgreens; CVS

2. Add an eye cream

If you've been counting on your face cream to do double duty or totally skipping an eye-specific moisturizer, this is the time to make eye cream a daily habit. The skin in the eye area is super-thin and dry, so exposure to temperature extremes is extra damaging. Look for a soothing gel or gel cream formula with hyaluronic acid, like Cetaphil Hydrating Eye Gel-Cream ($17, target.com), Olay Eyes Deep Hydrating Eye Gel ($34, cvs.com) or Neutrogena Hydro-Boost Eye Gel-Cream ($21, walgreens.com). These won't interfere with your makeup, migrate into your eyes or irritate them if they tear up. The bonus: A moisturized eye area makes your entire face look fresher. If puffs and bags are among your issues, keep these products in the fridge — the cold will help with the puffiness.

(Left to right) Cosmedica Skincare Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum; L’Oreal Paris Revitalift Derm Intensives Hyaluronic Acid Facial Serum; The Ordinary 100% Cold Pressed Virgin Marula Oil Target (2); Ulta Beauty

3. Layer your skin products correctly

Adding a serum and/or oil to your routine can enhance the benefits of your moisturizer. Pick one that targets your biggest concern, which right now is getting more moisture into the skin. To do that you need a serum that emphasizes hyaluronic acid, like Cosmedica Skincare Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum ($15, target.com) or L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Derm Intensives Hyaluronic Acid Facial Serum ($30, target.com), though many also contain peptides to address wrinkles or vitamin C to reboot brightness as well. Serums have a higher concentration of active ingredients than moisturizers and contain smaller molecules, so they penetrate more deeply into the skin. However, they don't moisturize, so always apply one under a cream. A skin oil like The Ordinary 100% Cold Pressed Virgin Marula Oil ($10, ulta.com) can increase radiance. Oils work when they're applied sparingly over moisturizer on extra-dry areas. This skin “sandwich” of serum, moisturizer and oil is a seasonal game changer for many mature faces.