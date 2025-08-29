Javascript is not enabled.

Best Fall Fashion Trends for Women Over 50

Upgrade your autumn outfits with bootcut jeans, cozy sweaters and ‘now’ neutrals

By

Lois Joy Johnson,

 
AARP
Comments
Published September 02, 2025
a collage showing women's clothing items for fall
(From left) New cuts, colors and textures to update your fall wardrobe, include: Levi’s Women’s 725 High-Rise Bootcut Jeans in Soft Black; Everlane Gallery Square-Toe Flat in Deep Brown Suede; Gap Factory Women Vegan Suede Belt in Brown; Madewell The Essential Curve Medium Shoulder Bag in Dried Acorn; Anne Klein Women’s Animal Print One-Button Blazer in Anne Black Multi; Croft & Barrow Women’s Denim Barn Coat; and Lands’ End Women’s Drifter Ribbed Collared Blazer Sweater in Canyon Camel.
AARP (Getty Images, Target, Everlane, Gap Factory, Madewell, Macy’s, Kohl’s, Lands’ End)

New fall fashion is like an “I-can’t-say-no” dessert. Impossible to resist, it provides the taste of trends to come that gets your style motor going. Just knowing the “in” color of the season, which jeans will look new and whether to buy shoes in brown or black is so satisfying.

However, many women say, “I’m not into trends.” No? So why are you wearing wide-leg pants, a linen button-down and Mary Jane flats? Others say, “Thanks, but I have enough cold-weather clothes to last a year.” Really? And that black leather jacket and pilled pullover still make you feel fabulous? I suspect not, or at least not as fabulous as they once did. How do I know? I’m a fashion editor, stylist and personal shopper for women over 50 who confide all their clothes cravings and complaints. It’s early days for fall, but here are six trends to buy and try ASAP.

a collage showing brown clothing items
(From left) Quince Ultra-Stretch Ponte Bootcut Pants in Roasted Pecan; Liverpool Los Angeles Princess Detail Unlined Boyfriend Blazer in Maple; Gap Vegan Suede Bucket Bag in Chocolate Cake Brown; Everlane Gallery Square-Toe Flat in Deep Brown Suede; Gap Factory Women Vegan Suede Belt in Brown.
AARP (Quince, Nordstrom, Gap, Everlane, Gap Factory)

1. Buy it in brown.

Any shade of brown — chocolate, caramel, camel, mocha or toffee — tops the trend list. While chic black is not exactly fading away, brown is the “now” neutral. Head-to-toe monochromatic brown packs a runway-worthy fashion punch, but there’s no need to go that far. You can benefit from mixing a few new brown pieces with neutrals you already own.

You might wear a black top and white jeans with a warm brown jacket like the Liverpool Los Angeles Princess Detail Unlined Boyfriend Blazer in Maple ($119, nordstrom.com), or add light brown pants like the Quince Ultra-Stretch Ponte Bootcut Pants in Roasted Pecan ($40, quince.com) to a black V-neck and black loafers and bag. The simplest solution is to just swap your usual black shoes, bag and belt for a brown trio like the Gap Vegan Suede Bucket Bag in Chocolate Cake Brown ($75, gap.com); Everlane Gallery Square-Toe Flat in Deep Brown Suede ($198, everlane.com); and Gap Factory Women Vegan Suede Belt in Brown ($15, gapfactory.com).

a collage showing suede clothing items
(From left) Talbots’ Faux Suede Moto Jacket in Fall Tobacco; Banana Republic Factory Women’s Wide-Leg High-Rise Vegan Suede Pants in Brown; A New Day Women’s Faux Suede Drawstring Midi A-Line Skirt in Caramel; Madewell The Essential Curve Medium Shoulder Bag in Dried Acorn.
AARP (Talbots, Banana Republic Factory, Target, Madewell)

2. Suede is the new leather … for now.

Soft, supple suede has nudged its tough leather sister aside as brown takes over. Even edgy black leather jackets, pants and skirts have gone velvety soft in brown suede, like Talbots Faux Suede Moto Jacket in Fall Tobacco ($249, talbots.com); Banana Republic Factory Women’s Wide-Leg High-Rise Vegan Suede Pants in Brown ($50, bananarepublicfactory.gapfactory.com); and A New Day Women’s Faux Suede Drawstring Midi A-Line Skirt in Caramel ($38, target.com). You’ll also be seeing a lot of suede in boots, shoes, bags and belts.

Choosing between leather and suede? Brown or black? Real and faux suede’s fuzzy “nap” and texture tends to look more casual than leather, whether it’s leather is smooth or textured. Brown also carries a more laid-back vibe than black. The addition of fringe, studs, embroidery or other embellishments pushes brown suede bags like the Madewell The Essential Curve Medium Shoulder Bag in Dried Acorn ($198, madewell.com) into boho territory, which is a style plus for those into flowy midis and vintage-wash jeans.

The only downside to suede is that it tends to be more vulnerable to stains, spills and rain than leather. A suede brush or eraser can help keep the texture fresh and remove superficial scuffs, but leave spray-on treatments that increase water resistance in suede shoes and boots to a shoe repair pro.

a collage showing three different sweaters
(From left) Loft Relaxed Sweater Tee in Olive Grove; Charter Club Women’s 100% Cashmere Herringbone stitch Blazer in Warm Praline Heather; L.L. Bean Women’s Classic Cashmere, Crewneck in Amethyst Heather.
AARP (Loft, Macy’s, L.L. Bean)

3. Try new-style sweaters to shake up your stack.

Most women have a hefty pile of crews, V-necks and turtlenecks in neutral colors sitting in their closet and think that’s enough. Two new styles — short-sleeve sweaters and sweater jackets — make them change their minds. Elbow-length sweaters like Loft Relaxed Sweater Tee in Olive Grove, White Clay or Black ($42, loft.com) and Chico’s Dolman Sleeve Crew Neck Pullover Sweater in Cacao ($60, chicos.com) are filling the gap between temperate, toasty and torrid. They display trim forearms, slide easily under jackets without bulk and serve as a T-shirt/sweater hybrid.

Women tell me, “It’s cold, but layering a sweater under a jacket makes me feel hot-flashy hot.” Sweater blazers like Charter Club Women’s 100% Cashmere Herringbone Stitch Blazer in Warm Praline Heather or Black Ice Heather ($299, macys.com) and Lands’ End Women’s Drifter Ribbed Collared Blazer Sweater in Canyon Camel ($100, landsend.com) offer another option. They slip easily over tees and tanks and add authority to jeans and everyday pants, so you can skip the tailored blazer!

Still want a new long-sleeve sweater but are bored by neutrals? Buy a rich purplish hue like the J.Crew Women’s Cashmere Everyday Crewneck Sweater in Hthr Deep Magenta ($168, jcrew.com) or L.L.Bean Women’s Classic Cashmere, Crewneck in Amethyst Heather ($130, llbean.com). It’s this year’s fall breakout color choice for those not into brown.

a collage showing two different pairs of bootcut jeans
(From left) Lee Women’s Flex Motion Bootcut Jeans in Renegade; Levi’s Women’s 725 High-Rise Bootcut Jeans in Soft Black.
AARP (Kohl’s, Target)

4. Get back into bootcut jeans.

Bored by classic straight-leg jeans, unsure of wide-leg and barrel styles and definitely over skinnies? Try bootcuts, the jeans hero of the season.  Defined by their slight flare at the ankle, bootcut jeans are slimmer on the leg than flares and wide-leg styles. Cropped bootcut jeans are called “kick flares,” not to be confused with flare jeans, which are more exaggerated than a bootcut.

Good options include Levi’s Women’s 725 High-Rise Bootcut Jeans in Soft Black ($60, target.com); Banana Republic High Rise Bootcut Jeans in Medium Wash ($120, bananarepublic.gap.com); and Lee Women’s Flex Motion Bootcut Jeans in Renegade, Paradise Dream or Majestic ($50, kohls.com). You’ll get a subtle “hold” at the belly and a sleek upper thigh without the lower-leg compression that made skinnies so uncomfortable. In addition, the bootcut hem enables you to slip on any ankle-boot style without bulges or effort. Black and darker blue washes are dressier than lighter blues, but choose whatever wash you love. And yes, they flatter everyone.

a collage showing a jacket, a cardigan and two different pairs of trousers
(From left) Maeve The Colette Corduroy Crop Wide-Leg Pants in Dark Mink; Quince Women’s Organic Stretch Corduroy Straight Leg Pants in Seaweed; Croft & Barrow Women’s Denim Barn Coat; Old Navy Women Oversized Slouchy Cable-Knit Cardigan in Camel.
AARP (Anthropologie, Quince, Kohl’s, Old Navy)

5. Check out classics with a fashion twist.

Fall always leads with the usual list of traditional cool-weather cabled sweaters, corduroys and barn jackets to ease the cold-weather transition. This year’s batch has pivoted from purely practical to fashion-worthy.

There are three updates worth your time and dime. Kicking off the look are denim barn jackets like Croft & Barrow Women’s Denim Barn Coat ($40, kohls.com); Gap Factory Women’s Relaxed Denim Chore Jacket in Medium Wash ($50, gapfactory.com); and J.Crew Women Relaxed Barn Jacket in Denim in Lily Wash ($198, jcrew.com) to replace the (often too cropped, too snug) standard jean jacket. The roomier fit layers easily over sweaters, provides extra coverage and makes doing a trendy double-denim (top and bottom) look more flattering due to the roomier proportions.

Next up are cozy corduroy pants like Quince Women’s Organic Stretch Corduroy Straight Leg Pants in Seaweed, Espresso, Black or Warm Brown ($60, quince.com) and Maeve The Colette Corduroy Crop Wide-Leg Pants in Dark Mink or Navy ($138, anthropologie.com) with curve-enhancing stretch in straight- and wide-leg options, and rich neutrals including mossy green and navy. Consider them a softer alternative to jeans.

Last are pumped-up cabled sweaters that are far from the stuffy, preppy versions. Slouchy and oversized styles like the Free People Women’s Frankie Cable Knit Sweater in Ivory ($98, bloomingdales.com) and Old Navy Women’s Oversized Slouchy Cable-Knit Cardigan in Camel ($40, oldnavy.gap.com) mix traditional details with a modern aesthetic that channels 2025 cool.

a collage showing leopard print clothing items
(From left) Ann Taylor Animal Print Sweater Tee in C1_Black; Simply Vera Vera Wang Long Sleeve Crewneck in Light Brown Leopard; Anne Klein Women’s Animal Print One-Button Blazer in Anne Black Multi.
AARP (Ann Taylor, Kohl’s, Macy’s)

6. Leopard is back … again.

Women over 50 know leopard never really leaves our hearts (or closets!), but fashion is fickle, and each year declares leopard “in” or “out.” Well, leopard and its sidekick, cheetah, are back in business and showing up in very wearable pieces to bring a little feisty energy to the clothes you already own.

My advice? Skip an animal print in pants. Just like plaid, it will exaggerate bulges and extra width and volume at the rear, thighs and belly. Instead, wear spotty prints on top, where they merit attention. Choose a tee or sweater like Simply Vera Vera Wang Long Sleeve Crewneck in Light Brown Leopard ($24, kohls.com) or Ann Taylor Animal Print Sweater Tee in C1_Black ($60, anntaylor.com).

For an even bigger style statement, try a structured blazer like the Anne Klein Women’s Animal Print One-Button Blazer in Anne Black Multi ($179, macys.com) or Karen Kane Leopard Print Jacquard Blazer ($179, nordstrom.com). Even those with a bigger bust can wear leopard in a tailored jacket. One piece is all you need to turn any basic outfit into a showstopping, head-turning look. You’ll never say “But I have nothing to wear!” all season long.

Lois Joy Johnson is a beauty and style editor who focuses on women 50 and older. She was the beauty and style editor at Ladies’ Home Journal and a founding editor of More magazine. She has written three books: The Makeup Wakeup, The Wardrobe Wakeup and The Woman's Wakeup.

