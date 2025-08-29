New fall fashion is like an “I-can’t-say-no” dessert. Impossible to resist, it provides the taste of trends to come that gets your style motor going. Just knowing the “in” color of the season, which jeans will look new and whether to buy shoes in brown or black is so satisfying.

However, many women say, “I’m not into trends.” No? So why are you wearing wide-leg pants, a linen button-down and Mary Jane flats? Others say, “Thanks, but I have enough cold-weather clothes to last a year.” Really? And that black leather jacket and pilled pullover still make you feel fabulous? I suspect not, or at least not as fabulous as they once did. How do I know? I’m a fashion editor, stylist and personal shopper for women over 50 who confide all their clothes cravings and complaints. It’s early days for fall, but here are six trends to buy and try ASAP.

Members only (From left) Quince Ultra-Stretch Ponte Bootcut Pants in Roasted Pecan; Liverpool Los Angeles Princess Detail Unlined Boyfriend Blazer in Maple; Gap Vegan Suede Bucket Bag in Chocolate Cake Brown; Everlane Gallery Square-Toe Flat in Deep Brown Suede; Gap Factory Women Vegan Suede Belt in Brown. AARP (Quince, Nordstrom, Gap, Everlane, Gap Factory)

1. Buy it in brown.

Any shade of brown — chocolate, caramel, camel, mocha or toffee — tops the trend list. While chic black is not exactly fading away, brown is the “now” neutral. Head-to-toe monochromatic brown packs a runway-worthy fashion punch, but there’s no need to go that far. You can benefit from mixing a few new brown pieces with neutrals you already own.

You might wear a black top and white jeans with a warm brown jacket like the Liverpool Los Angeles Princess Detail Unlined Boyfriend Blazer in Maple ($119, nordstrom.com), or add light brown pants like the Quince Ultra-Stretch Ponte Bootcut Pants in Roasted Pecan ($40, quince.com) to a black V-neck and black loafers and bag. The simplest solution is to just swap your usual black shoes, bag and belt for a brown trio like the Gap Vegan Suede Bucket Bag in Chocolate Cake Brown ($75, gap.com); Everlane Gallery Square-Toe Flat in Deep Brown Suede ($198, everlane.com); and Gap Factory Women Vegan Suede Belt in Brown ($15, gapfactory.com).

(From left) Talbots’ Faux Suede Moto Jacket in Fall Tobacco; Banana Republic Factory Women’s Wide-Leg High-Rise Vegan Suede Pants in Brown; A New Day Women’s Faux Suede Drawstring Midi A-Line Skirt in Caramel; Madewell The Essential Curve Medium Shoulder Bag in Dried Acorn. AARP (Talbots, Banana Republic Factory, Target, Madewell)

2. Suede is the new leather … for now.

Soft, supple suede has nudged its tough leather sister aside as brown takes over. Even edgy black leather jackets, pants and skirts have gone velvety soft in brown suede, like Talbots Faux Suede Moto Jacket in Fall Tobacco ($249, talbots.com); Banana Republic Factory Women’s Wide-Leg High-Rise Vegan Suede Pants in Brown ($50, bananarepublicfactory.gapfactory.com); and A New Day Women’s Faux Suede Drawstring Midi A-Line Skirt in Caramel ($38, target.com). You’ll also be seeing a lot of suede in boots, shoes, bags and belts.

Choosing between leather and suede? Brown or black? Real and faux suede’s fuzzy “nap” and texture tends to look more casual than leather, whether it’s leather is smooth or textured. Brown also carries a more laid-back vibe than black. The addition of fringe, studs, embroidery or other embellishments pushes brown suede bags like the Madewell The Essential Curve Medium Shoulder Bag in Dried Acorn ($198, madewell.com) into boho territory, which is a style plus for those into flowy midis and vintage-wash jeans.

The only downside to suede is that it tends to be more vulnerable to stains, spills and rain than leather. A suede brush or eraser can help keep the texture fresh and remove superficial scuffs, but leave spray-on treatments that increase water resistance in suede shoes and boots to a shoe repair pro.