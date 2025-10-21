Drugstore skin care products aren’t shy — they boast their claims right on their boxes, jars, tubes and bottles. Familiar brand names and budget-friendly prices only amplify their attractiveness to shoppers. However, women can’t help but wonder if these show-offs are all talk and no action. They ask, “How can a $35 face cream possibly do the same thing as a $250 one?” They also challenge whether a $14 eye cream has the same effect as a $70 one. (It can.) How do I know? I’m a beauty/fashion editor and personal shopper for women over 50 who always hears questions like these, because despite the box-office approach to marketing, accessibility and budget-friendly prices, choosing is never easy.

I use “drugstore” in this column as a euphemism for low-cost skin care. It covers drugstore sites such as CVS and Walgreens, but also the specialty sites Ulta and Sephora, the giant retailers Target, Walmart and Amazon, and department stores like Nordstrom and Kohl’s, which now carry economical brands like The Ordinary and The Inky List right next to luxury brands. Here’s how to weed out the best low-priced buys from the duds and what not to miss now.

(From left) Vanicream Gentle Facial Cleanser for Sensitive Skin, Unscented; Bioderma Hydrabio H2O Micellar Water Makeup Remover for Dehydrated Skin; Garnier SkinActive Erase It All Makeup Cleansing Balm-Hyaluronic Acid; La Roche-Posay Lipikar AP+ Gentle Foaming Moisturizing Wash. AARP

1. Gentle cleansers for mature skin.

Most women find spending more than $20 on a cleanser pointless. They think, “Why pay more when it whooshes down the drain after 60 seconds on my face?” That’s only partially true. State-of-the-art, low-cost formulas have do-good ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, ceramides and shea butter that pamper mature skin and provide a priming layer even after you rinse and pat dry.

My advice? Head straight for the creamy cleaners, nourishing balms and hydrating micellar waters that are in sync with the thinner, drier, more sensitive skin of women over 50.

In the morning, try a mild moisturizing cleanser like Vanicream Gentle Facial Cleanser for Sensitive Skin, Unscented ($9, target.com) with the humectant glycerin, or La Roche-Posay Lipikar AP+ Gentle Foaming Moisturizing Wash ($14, cvs.com) with glycerin and shea butter. And do a gentle double-cleanse in the evening to remove makeup and sunscreen residue.

The p.m. process is quick and starts with a balm like Garnier SkinActive Erase It All Makeup Cleansing Balm-Hyaluronic Acid ($15, ulta.com), which dissolves to a milky lather, followed by a micellar water like Bioderma Hydrabio H2O Micellar Water Makeup Remover for Dehydrated Skin ($20, walgreens.com). You get fresh skin that’s soft, plumped and ready for night cream without stripping the skin of moisture. Note that micellar water has another useful skill: It’s ideal for fixing makeup application mistakes, smears and smudges. Simply dip a cotton swab into it and dab around your eyes, brows or lips to correct and delete as needed.

(From left) Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Regenerating Cream With Retinol + Hyaluronic Acid; RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Rich Cream; The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors+ Hyaluronic Acid Daily Moisturizer; Olay Super Cream With SPF 30; Womaness Overnight Magic Nighttime Repair Cream. AARP

2. Face creams for day and night.

There’s no denying the appeal of luxury brands like La Mer, Dior, Augustinus Bader and Dr. Barbara Sturm. What’s not to like? High-priced creams often have high levels of “special” ingredients, sophisticated packaging, better pumps, elegant-looking jars and subtle fragrances. Can you get the same or better skin results at the drugstore? Yes!

Affordable brands are also showy about their formulas. They use proven ingredients (the ones we’ve heard of!), such as hyaluronic acid, ceramides, niacinamide, peptides, retinol, bakuchiol and vitamin C, that deliver results. They back up their claims with extensive research and development, including having dermatologists on their teams and doing yearly updates of even top formulas … at prices so low they seem like typos.

So, want a do-everything everyday moisturizer? Get it with a multitasker like Olay Super Cream with SPF 30 ($39, target.com) with built-in high-level sunscreen, hyaluronic acid to plump lines, peptides to firm and vitamin C to brighten.﻿