Drugstore Skin-Care Buys Better Than the Pricey Stuff

Keep aging skin polished, plumped and pampered for less﻿

By

Lois Joy Johnson,

 
Updated October 24, 2025
AARP
Comments
Published May 30, 2024
/ Updated October 24, 2025
a collage with drugstore skin care products
(From left) No 7 Radiance + Bright Roll & Glow Eye Cream; Vanicream Gentle Facial Cleanser for Sensitive Skin; Olay Super Cream With SPF 30; and The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors+ Hyaluronic Acid Daily Moisturizer.
AARP

Drugstore skin care products aren’t shy — they boast their claims right on their boxes, jars, tubes and bottles. Familiar brand names and budget-friendly prices only amplify their attractiveness to shoppers. However, women can’t help but wonder if these show-offs are all talk and no action. They ask, “How can a $35 face cream possibly do the same thing as a $250 one?” They also challenge whether a $14 eye cream has the same effect as a $70 one. (It can.) How do I know? I’m a beauty/fashion editor and personal shopper for women over 50 who always hears questions like these, because despite the box-office approach to marketing, accessibility and budget-friendly prices, choosing is never easy.

I use “drugstore” in this column as a euphemism for low-cost skin care. It covers drugstore sites such as CVS and Walgreens, but also the specialty sites Ulta and Sephora, the giant retailers Target, Walmart and Amazon, and department stores like Nordstrom and Kohl’s, which now carry economical brands like The Ordinary and The Inky List right next to luxury brands. Here’s how to weed out the best low-priced buys from the duds and what not to miss now.

a collage with face cleansing products
(From left) Vanicream Gentle Facial Cleanser for Sensitive Skin, Unscented; Bioderma Hydrabio H2O Micellar Water Makeup Remover for Dehydrated Skin; Garnier SkinActive Erase It All Makeup Cleansing Balm-Hyaluronic Acid; La Roche-Posay Lipikar AP+ Gentle Foaming Moisturizing Wash.
AARP

1. Gentle cleansers for mature skin.

Most women find spending more than $20 on a cleanser pointless. They think, “Why pay more when it whooshes down the drain after 60 seconds on my face?” That’s only partially true. State-of-the-art, low-cost formulas have do-good ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, ceramides and shea butter that pamper mature skin and provide a priming layer even after you rinse and pat dry.

My advice? Head straight for the creamy cleaners, nourishing balms and hydrating micellar waters that are in sync with the thinner, drier, more sensitive skin of women over 50.

In the morning, try a mild moisturizing cleanser like Vanicream Gentle Facial Cleanser for Sensitive Skin, Unscented ($9, target.com) with the humectant glycerin, or La Roche-Posay Lipikar AP+ Gentle Foaming Moisturizing Wash ($14, cvs.com) with glycerin and shea butter. And do a gentle double-cleanse in the evening to remove makeup and sunscreen residue.

The p.m. process is quick and starts with a balm like Garnier SkinActive Erase It All Makeup Cleansing Balm-Hyaluronic Acid ($15, ulta.com), which dissolves to a milky lather, followed by a micellar water like Bioderma Hydrabio H2O Micellar Water Makeup Remover for Dehydrated Skin ($20, walgreens.com). You get fresh skin that’s soft, plumped and ready for night cream without stripping the skin of moisture. Note that micellar water has another useful skill: It’s ideal for fixing makeup application mistakes, smears and smudges. Simply dip a cotton swab into it and dab around your eyes, brows or lips to correct and delete as needed.

a collage with facial moisturizing creams
(From left) Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Regenerating Cream With Retinol + Hyaluronic Acid; RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Rich Cream; The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors+ Hyaluronic Acid Daily Moisturizer; Olay Super Cream With SPF 30; Womaness Overnight Magic Nighttime Repair Cream.
AARP

2. Face creams for day and night.

There’s no denying the appeal of luxury brands like La Mer, Dior, Augustinus Bader and Dr. Barbara Sturm. What’s not to like? High-priced creams often have high levels of “special” ingredients, sophisticated packaging, better pumps, elegant-looking jars and subtle fragrances. Can you get the same or better skin results at the drugstore? Yes!

Affordable brands are also showy about their formulas. They use proven ingredients (the ones we’ve heard of!), such as hyaluronic acid, ceramides, niacinamide, peptides, retinol, bakuchiol and vitamin C, that deliver results. They back up their claims with extensive research and development, including having dermatologists on their teams and doing yearly updates of even top formulas … at prices so low they seem like typos.

So, want a do-everything everyday moisturizer? Get it with a multitasker like Olay Super Cream with SPF 30 ($39, target.com) with built-in high-level sunscreen, hyaluronic acid to plump lines, peptides to firm and vitamin C to brighten.﻿

Looking for a luxurious moisturizer for dry skin that feels exactly like the pricey stuff? You won’t be disappointed with RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Rich Cream ($39, walgreens.com), with ceramides, glycerin, shea butter, nourishing jojoba and macadamia oil and, of course, a wrinkle’s worst enemy: hyaluronic acid. ﻿

How about a basic do-all a.m.-p.m. cream? Get a tube of The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors+ Hyaluronic Acid Daily Moisturizer ($7, kohls.com) with plumping hyaluronic acid and fatty acids to lock in all that moisture. ﻿

Need overnight repair for sun damage and wrinkles? Get results as you snooze with a buffered retinol cream like Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Regenerating Cream with Retinol + Hyaluronic Acid ($38, cvs.com) or Womaness Overnight Magic Nighttime Repair Cream ($30, ulta.com) with the plant-based retinol alternative bakuchiol and hyaluronic acid. They’ve done all the research so that you can relax.

a collage with facial serums
(From left) Good Molecules Discoloration Correcting Serum; Vichy Mineral 89 Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum; Cetaphil Vitamin C Serum With Niacinamide & Sunflower Seed Oil.
AARP

3. Serums that enhance moisturizers.

Serums are another easy-on-the-credit-card buy that’s snatched the spotlight from high-priced peers. These small, concentrated infusions of ingredients act like a mighty rescue team for underperforming creams and mature skin needing an extra boost. ﻿

Serums have a silky texture that absorbs quickly, and smaller molecules that deliver ingredients deeper into the skin than creams. Layered under a top coat of moisturizer or night cream to seal it all in, a serum skin-care “sandwich” lets you improve any cream’s efficacy.

You might choose a formula that increases hydration and plumps up lines and wrinkles, like Vichy Mineral 89 Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum ($30, walgreens.com); fades dark spots, like Good Molecules Discoloration Correcting Serum ($12, target.com), with tranexamic acid and niacinamide; or brightens, like Cetaphil Vitamin C Serum With Niacinamide & Sunflower Seed Oil ($26, ulta.com).

a collage with eye creams
(From left) RoC Revive + Glow Eye Balm; The Inkey List Caffeine Eye Cream; Byoma De-Puff + Brighten Eye Gel; No 7 Radiance + Bright Roll & Glow Eye Cream.
AARP

4. Eye creams that erase fatigue, bags and sag.

For those on the fence, using a separate eye cream is always a good idea, and drugstore versions are a home run. What actually started as a low-cost, “meh” category has become a bestseller for women over 50. That’s because no matter how much concealer, brown eye shadow, liner and mascara you wear, the eyes tell all.

Eye creams are silkier and more emollient than face moisturizers, so they’re a better solution for the thin, extra-dry skin of the eye area. You don’t need a high-priced eye cream, which can run anywhere from $40 to a whopping $200, to solve your issues.  Low-cost brands address puffs, circles, fatigue and crepey, lined skin just fine. ﻿

Good choices now include RoC Revive + Glow Eye Balm ($35, cvs.com), which has vitamin C to brighten, peptides to firm and a cool feeling upon application. Plus, the twist-up stick format glides on touch-free, meaning there’s no chance it will migrate into your eyes.

Other eye products also deliver champagne-level results on a tap water budget, like The Inkey List Caffeine Eye Cream ($12, sephora.com) and No7 Radiance + Bright Roll & Glow Eye Cream ($17, walgreens.com), both with caffeine to effectively deflate puffs and address dark circles; and Byoma De-Puff + Brighten Eye Gel ($14, ulta.com), a refreshing, cooling gel with hyaluronic acid and vitamin C to wake up tired eyes fast.

a collage with sunscreen products
(From left) CeraVe Hydrating Sunscreen Sheer Tint Lotion, Deep; e.l.f. Halo Glow Skin Tint SPF50; Eucerin Sun Tinted Sensitive Mineral Sunscreen SPF 35.
AARP

5. Multitasking all-year sunscreens.

Wearing sunscreen 365 days a year is no longer negotiable — not if you want to protect aging skin from UV rays that lead to lines, wrinkles, discolorations, precancerous issues and skin cancer. However, until recently, few women bothered to include a high SPF daily sunscreen in their routine. Unbelievable but true.

Drugstores changed all that when top brands figured out two solutions that solved the “ick” factor with what dermatologists call “cosmetically elegant” formulas. Tinted sunscreens with skin-enhancing ingredients, like Eucerin Sun Tinted Sensitive Mineral Sunscreen SPF 35 ($20, target.com), a sunny, sheer formula for all skin tones; CeraVe Hydrating Sunscreen Sheer Tint Lotion SPF 30 ($18, cvs.com) available in Light, Medium and Deep Sheer tint; and tinted moisturizers with high SPFs like e.l.f. Halo Glow Skin Tint SPF50 ($18, walgreens.com), available in a whopping 18 shades, have blurred the boundaries between makeup and sun protection. ﻿

Applied and worn on their own, they can double as light makeup to even out skin tone and blur discolorations. These products also work as makeup primers when layered beneath non-sunscreen tinted moisturizers and foundations. Ingenious!

a collage with body care products
(From left) Palmer’s Coconut Oil Formula Brazilian Coco Firming Bum, Bust & Body Oil; Olay Super Serum Body Wash for Extra Dry Skin; Saltair Body Lotion; Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Oil Mist With Oat and Jojoba Oil.
AARP

6. Body care game-changers. 

Everyone benefits from body lotion, but only women over 50 say, “My legs have alligator skin!” and “My crepey décolletage is wrecking the look of my V-necks!” Low-cost skin care takes these issues and others, from eczema to garden-variety dry, itchy skin, seriously. Brands know we’re looking for a feel-good application, quick absorption and lasting moisture that won’t quit after an hour or two.

There are plenty of excellent low-cost creams targeting eczema by brands like CeraVe, Gold Bond and Eucerin. This is a category drugstores truly “own.” There’s also a major category of cost-effective body creams, lotions, oils and washes that offer plenty of hydration, innovation and a touch of high-priced aesthetic appeal that compete with expensive products.

Right now, nongreasy oils like Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Oil Mist With Oat and Jojoba Oil ($13, target.com), lightly scented and packed with oat oil and jojoba oil (rich in skin-loving lipids and fatty acids), and Palmer’s Coconut Oil Formula Brazilian Coco Firming Bum, Bust & Body Oil ($16, cvs.com) with vitamin E, offer a post-shower transformation for dry arms and legs. Just spray or smooth on blotted, still-damp skin and massage it in for an instant makeover. Hydrating body washes with soothing niacinamide and exfoliating beta hydroxy acid (aka BHA), like Dove Skin Replenish Body Wash ($10, walmart.com) and Olay Super Serum Body Wash for Extra Dry Skin ($13, walgreens.com), gently slough off flakes while leaving a barrier of moisture in their wake.

Do you want a body lotion that smells like the high-priced ones? Try Eos Shea Better 24H Moisture Body Lotion in Creme de Pistachio ($11 for 16 oz., target.com) — the same brand that made egg-shaped lip balms famous — with shea butter and shea butter oil and a scent like toasted pistachio and vanilla (it’s also vegan and hypoallergenic), or Saltair Body Lotion ($14, ulta.com), with coconut oil, cupuacu butter, kukui oil and murumuru butter, plus niacinamide to improve the look of dark spots. Its six take-me-away scents include Santa Bloom, with sandalwood and musk, and Pink Beach, with coconut and vanilla notes. 

Lois Joy Johnson is a beauty and style editor who focuses on women 50 and older. She was the beauty and style editor at Ladies’ Home Journal and a founding editor of More magazine. She has written three books: The Makeup Wakeup, The Wardrobe Wakeup and The Woman's Wakeup.

