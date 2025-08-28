Easy Products and Techniques to Manage Wrinkles Over Age 50

AARP Hearing Center
Any beauty product labeled “anti-aging” goes against AARP’s pro-age attitude (and that of most women). However, wrinkles, a natural sign of aging, still cause plenty of grief. Some women say, “Love my age, love my grays, but hate my wrinkles!” Others embrace their “cute” crow’s feet but complain about forehead wrinkles, asking, “What can I do? They make me look stressed and angry!”
Scouring drugstores and searching online for wrinkle-smoothing products and procedures is practically a universal hobby for mature women. How do I know? I’m a beauty editor, beauty industry adviser and personal shopper for women over 50 and hear it all. My advice? Don’t panic. Don’t wish for a facelift. There’s plenty you can do to fill those gaps. Here are 10 ways to manage wrinkles, scalpel-free:
1. Try bangs, and use a makeup primer.
Listen up. Most creams and dermatological treatments take time to show actual results. Botox takes a week to kick in, lasers require downtime, and retinol requires a month or two of patience. If you want instant wrinkle improvement today, go to the hair salon and ask your stylist to cut full, brow-grazing bangs.
Not only will they hide any forehead wrinkles — including the annoying vertical “11s” between your brows, and crow’s feet at the outer eye — they’ll also effectively divert attention from lower facial expression lines and crinkles. Those can be minimized by using a makeup primer like Revlon Illuminance Moisturize + Protect SPF Primer ($17, cvs.com) or Versed Smooth Skin Face Primer ($17, target.com) before applying face makeup to prevent your foundation from settling in the creases. It’s minimal effort with significant return, and no doctor is necessary.
2. Pair hyaluronic serum and moisturizer.
Every moisturizer makes skin feel softer, but those with at least one wrinkle-smoothing ingredient can plump lines enough to make them less noticeable while evening out skin texture. But let’s be clear: Moisturizer will not eliminate lines and wrinkles, halt them like Botox or fill them out like an injectable filler.
Layering a hydrating, firming hyaluronic moisturizer over a hyaluronic acid serum like L’Oréal Revitalift Derm Intensives Hyaluronic Acid Serum ($34, target.com) or Farmacy Filling Good Hyaluronic Acid Plumping Serum ($52, kohls.com) doubles your chances of smoother sailing. That’s because hyaluronic acid (the hero ingredient in serum and moisturizer) attracts water to the skin. Hence, wrinkles go from deflated to filled, like an inflated balloon. Add firming collagen-repairing peptides to the hyaluronic acid in that moisturizer, like Lawless Forget the Filler Skin-Plumping Line-Smoothing Perfecting Cream ($22, kohls.com) with both hyaluronic acid and peptides), and you have a fuss-free daily solution.
3. Apply retinol or bakuchiol overnight.
Retinol is known for wrinkle-banishing, face-firming ... and causing irritation and dryness. If you tried it years ago, know that new, modified serums and creams minimize or eliminate those negative concerns. Some contain a lower dosage of retinol, like First Aid Beauty 0.3% Retinol Complex Serum with Peptides ($48, sephora.com), designed for sensitive skin. Others are gentler versions of retinol, like retinyl palmitate and encapsulated retinol. (In the latter, the retinol is released gradually, not all at once.) Most include soothing, moisturizing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, squalane and shea butter to buffer the skin-renewing effects of retinol.
Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Regenerating Cream, Fragrance-Free ($29, target.com) and RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Filler ($28, cvs.com) both contain hyaluronic acid. No matter what dosage or format you choose, start slow, applying retinol every other day or so to test your skin’s reactivity.
You can also try the “sandwich method” of layering a retinol serum between a base and top layer of moisturizer. Or try the plant-based retinol alternative called bakuchiol, like Burt’s Bees Renewal Firming Moisturizing Cream with Bakuchiol ($23, cvs.com) or Dr. Jart+ Prejuvenation Firming Bakuchiol Cream ($68, kohls.com). No to retinol and bakuchiol? Try a night cream with peptides that stimulate cell turnover and collagen production without irritation. Give your wrinkles a month or two to gauge improvement before deciding whether to continue.
