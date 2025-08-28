Easy Products and Techniques to Manage Wrinkles Over Age 50

4. Add a separate eye cream.

Want results you’ll notice right away? Add an eye cream to your routine. The eye area is the thinnest and driest area on the face (no oil glands here!) and is constantly moving due to repeated facial expressions. An eye cream delivers improvement to crow’s feet, crepey skin and crinkles faster than the rest of the face. You can use your face cream, but a separate eye product addresses eye wrinkles in a more focused way.

Decide first whether you want a rich, soothing cream, a cooling and refreshing gel-cream, a lightweight serum or an overnight slam-dunk firmer with retinol (yes, retinol), then drill down to the ingredients. Look for formulas that emphasize peptides, caffeine or retinol (either on the package or topping the ingredient list) to tighten and firm lines, or hyaluronic acid to plump them up. Good ingredients include calming, cooling botanicals like cucumber extract or green tea, and vitamin C to brighten the eye area. Olay Super Eyes Daily Eye Serum ($40, target.com) contains caffeine, peptides, aloe vera and vitamin C; Cetaphil Hydrating Eye Gel-Cream ($19, cvs.com) is a hyaluronic acid formula; and La Roche-Posay Redermic R Eyes Retinol Eye Cream ($50, walgreens.com) contains hyaluronic acid and caffeine. And in case you’re still wondering, applying Preparation H to the eye area is a hard no. It does constrict blood vessels and reduce puffiness, but the package clearly states no facial use.

Members only (From left) Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Rose Gold Eye Masks; Summer Fridays Jet Lag Eye Patches; Peter Thomas Roth Peptide Skinjection Hydra-Gel Patches. AARP (Macy’s; Kohl’s, 2)

5. Apply wrinkle patches for a fast fix.

Who hasn’t been tempted by the wrinkle-smoothing promise of a creamy facial mask? Thanks to TikTok and Instagram, adhesive stick-ons are providing a no-mess mask alternative.

Pre-infused with wrinkle-plumping and firming ingredients, stick-ons offer a quick fix to wake up a tired face when applied for 10 to 20 minutes — the time it takes to do your hair, have coffee or check your email.

The most useful for women over 50 are those designed for the eyes or the eye and forehead area. Summer Fridays Jet Lag Eye Patches ($24 for 6 pairs, kohls.com) have glycerin, hyaluronic acid, caffeine and peptides; Peter Thomas Roth Peptide Skinjection Hydra-Gel Patches ($65, sephora.com) have built-in peptides and hyaluronic acid; and Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Rose Gold Eye Masks ($22 for 6, macys.com) feature peptides and aloe vera. Wrinkle patches are not a long-term solution or a miracle alternative to serums, creams and dermatological procedures, but they can provide a boost that will last through a big event, a date or a meeting.

(From left) Quince 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase; Kitsch Satin Pillowcase; Blissy 22-Momme Silk Pillowcase. AARP (Quince, Target, Macy’s)

6. Buy a silk pillowcase, and sleep on two pillows.

I’m betting your usual sleeping position is facedown or on your side. Neither helps the wrinkle situation. Side-sleepers usually have more wrinkles on the side of the face they sleep on, in addition to more wrinkling on their décolletage area. Stomach-sleepers smoosh their face into their pillow, which exacerbates forehead lines and expression lines around the eyes and lips. Retraining yourself to sleep on your back is best — and plastic surgeons suggest this all the time — but it isn’t easy.

Instead, try mimimizing snooze damage by using a silk or satin pillowcase like the Quince 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase, King, in Terracotta ($45, quince.com, also available in standard and queen, 10 colors); the Kitsch Satin Pillowcase ($22, target.com, available in six colors); or the Blissy 22-Momme Silk Pillowcase, Queen ($98, macys.com, available in standard and king, 24 colors). It’ll also minimize those sleep creases that don’t disappear till noon, plus reduce bedhead and hair breakage,. In addition, try elevating your head with a second pillow to help drain fluid retention and prevent morning puffiness.

(From left) Clinique Smart Clinical Repair Lifting Face + Neck Cream; DRMTLGY Advanced Neck Cream; StriVectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream Plus. AARP (Kohl’s, 2; DRMTLGY)

7. Give neck wrinkles a going-away gift.

No, it’s not a wrinkle-camouflaging pearl choker or a cashmere turtleneck. It’s a smoother, confidence-boosting neck. If you haven’t been cleansing, moisturizing and applying sunscreen to your neck every time you do your face, start now. It’s not too late, even though neck wrinkles are often the result of years of neglect. You should be extending all your face care right down to your collarbones (though many dermatologists and aestheticians advise going right down to your cleavage).

The same firming, plumping, hydrating and rejuvenating ingredients that work chin-up for your face — hyaluronic acid, peptides, ceramides, shea butter, even retinol and bakuchiol — also work for the neck. Thin neck skin is also vulnerable to sensitivity, so do it a favor and test retinol on a small area before going full steam ahead. Always stroke upward from the collarbones toward the chin to reduce gravity and the drag of downward strokes.

Good options for the neck include your usual face skin care, combination faceand-neck creams like Clinique Smart Clinical Repair Lifting Face + Neck Cream ($62, ulta.com) with peptides and hyaluronic acid (yes, it’s a marketing thing but a reminder, too); or a separate neck cream like StriVectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream Plus ($59, kohls.com), with peptides and botanicals; or DRMTLGY Advanced Neck Cream ($54, drmtlgy.com) with peptides, ceramides, glycerin and shea butter.

High-tech at-home devices that use LED red-light therapy and/or microcurrents are a trendy option. Do they work? Some say yes, others, no.

Ultrasound treatments at your dermatologist’s office over several months can help trigger collagen and elastin production to tighten loose, crinkled neck skin and improve the appearance of horizontal lines, stringy vertical bands and saggy wrinkles. Injecting Botox into the platysma muscle in the neck may also work. This injection can soften the appearance of strong vertical bands and horizontal bands.

The final and most important word for neck wrinkles? Stop looking down at your phone and laptop! This habit accentuates what’s known as “tech neck” — extra creases and sag. Instead, start holding your phone up to eye level, and set your laptop higher up, like on a stack of books.