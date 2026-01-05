Javascript is not enabled.

Music and Caregiving: Hitting the Right Notes

How music therapists help bring music and harmony into everyday caregiving

By

Paul Wynn,

 
AARP
Comments
Published January 06, 2026
three people playing music
Tryn Rose Seley leading a music therapy session during a Mindful Art class for people with cognitive impairment and their caregivers.
Cassidy Araiza

For Jim Keylon, music remains one of the few pastimes where Alzheimer’s loosens its grip. Diagnosed in 2021, Jim, now 82, responds to music therapy with a consistency and emotional openness that his wife, Lisa Kurtz Keylon, does not usually see elsewhere. Each week, structured programs — from a music therapy class to an Alzheimer’s-focused choir called Sing for Life — offer him rare moments of connection in a disease otherwise marked by disorientation.

The response is not dramatic recall or sudden virtuosity. Instead, the changes are subtle but more durable: Jim sings along, reads music, plays simple pieces and, most importantly, engages. ﻿

“Music reaches him in a way nothing else does. Even as his short-term memory fades, the songs remain and bring him comfort,” says Lisa, an attorney in Phoenix. “He may not remember what he did yesterday, but he remembers the music, sings songs; and after music therapy, he’s calmer, more engaged and genuinely happier. Those familiar songs connect him to parts of his life that Alzheimer’s hasn’t taken away.”

At home, Lisa reinforces what Jim enjoys through his music intervention programs, particularly the class in Scottsdale, Arizona, run by music therapist Tryn Rose Seley, author of 15 Minutes of Fame. Almost every day, Lisa streams Jim’s favorite tunes through a Bluetooth speaker, and she recently added piano lessons to their routine, hoping to tap into long-term memory. While the recall she expected didn’t fully emerge, the piano still gives Jim pleasure, structure and a sense of accomplishment, especially when he returns to familiar songs like “Heart and Soul.”

a person playing a song on a string instrument
Seley plays familiar songs on a string instrument to bring people together into a shared rhythm of singing, smiles and participation.
Cassidy Araiza

Seley describes music therapy not as entertainment but as a clinical tool that helps people with Alzheimer’s disease and other chronic conditions reconnect with themselves, their caregivers and the world around them.

In her weekly sessions at senior centers, hospitals and long-term care facilities, Seley uses familiar songs to calm anxiety, orient participants and establish a shared emotional rhythm with the group. “When people walk in, they’re often confused or agitated,” she explains. “Once we start singing, the room unifies and people start to relax, smile and participate.”

The effects often extend beyond the session. Caregivers report that loved ones are calmer at home, sleep better, eat more consistently and show fewer signs of agitation for days afterward. Lyric sheets and prompts are intentionally designed to be taken home and reused, offering families a way to reorient someone who is anxious or awake in the middle of the night. “This isn’t just for the hour we’re together,” Seley says. “It’s a tool for daily life.”

For caregivers, the benefits can be equally significant. Many describe seeing their partner or parent at a higher level of functioning than they experience at home — singing, joking, sharing stories and engaging socially. That shift can restore hope and delay difficult decisions about institutional care. “Caregivers tell me, ‘I didn’t know my spouse could still do this,’ ” Seley says. “Now they’re building positive memories again.”

Most Popular

two people singing together
Rosa Sevilla Del Castillo and Cristina Jauregui singing together during class at the Via Linda Senior Center in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Cassidy Araiza

Inside the work of music therapists

Music therapists are trained professionals who use music as a therapeutic tool to support emotional, cognitive and social well-being with individuals of all ages and health conditions. Their work goes far beyond entertainment by creating environments that calm, orient and center participants while helping them reconnect with family members.

For individuals with dementia-related disorders, music therapy often blends music, storytelling and art to engage both cognitive and emotional pathways. Using familiar songs — from classic musicals to hits of earlier generations — therapists can boost mood and encourage social connection. Lyric sheets and story prompts help support memory and reading while providing caregivers with tools to continue these activities at home or in long-term care settings.

In addition to enhancing participants’ engagement, music therapists empower caregivers by revealing abilities and memories that might otherwise be lost, such as singing in harmony or expressing themselves artistically. They observe individual responses to music, adapting activities to each person’s musical preferences and providing caregivers with ways to promote calm and positive interactions.

Jenna Marcovitz, director of music therapy at UCLA Health in Los Angeles, was drawn to the field after witnessing music reach her grandfather with Alzheimer’s disease, even while he was comatose and near the end of his life. Over the past decade, she has focused on music therapy in medical settings, including palliative care, neonatal and perinatal intensive care and programs for older adults.

Various studies show that music engages multiple areas of the brain simultaneously, allowing it to reach patients who are nonverbal, cognitively impaired or nearing the end of life, says Marcovitz. Research combining several brain imaging studies shows that listening to music can activate the front part of the hippocampus, a brain region known for storing personal memories. “This helps explain why music triggers strong emotions and brings back memories from our past.” UCLA is currently investigating whether music-based stimulation can enhance cognition, specifically examining whether specially designed 40 Hz music can strengthen gamma brain rhythms associated with thinking and memory. “The premise of the study is that enhancing these rhythms has been associated with cognitive benefits, and our researchers want to examine whether music can produce similar effects,” says Marcovitz.

How caregivers can strike the right chord

After Paula Vessels of Scottsdale, Arizona, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2024, it was her neurologist who first suggested something beyond medication and clinical care: a weekly music-centered program run by Seley.

Vessels’ husband, John Conrad, has driven them 45 minutes each week to attend the program, where group singing of familiar songs, musicians playing instruments and simple art activities provide structure, stimulation and a sense of routine. For Vessels, now in the moderate stage of Alzheimer’s, the sessions have become something she looks forward to because they provide a comfortable place where she can engage without pressure or expectations.

Music has always been central to Vessels’ life, making the program feel less like therapy and more like a return to something deeply familiar. A former violinist and choir singer from a musically immersed family, Vessels no longer reads music easily and has stepped away from being part of a choir, but singing old songs alongside others feels safe.

Conrad says the difference is visible on the days she goes to the music program. “She’s more present, more connected and genuinely happier,” says Conrad. “It doesn’t feel like therapy to her and helps us stay more connected in the midst of a difficult journey.”

At home, Conrad encourages his wife to sit at the piano and play songs, especially when their 2-year-old granddaughter visits, and they “go with it” even when she struggles. “Singing and familiar music remain mostly accessible to her, even as formal activities like choir have become too stressful.”

Seley adds that caregivers need not be musicians to help their loved ones benefit from music therapy. “A few minutes of the right music can help caregivers and loved ones reconnect. It’s about creating positive memories, sparking conversation and restoring a sense of self beyond the disease."​​

Making Music Part of Any Caregiving Routine

​Mary Crescenzo, a music therapist and author of The Planet Alzheimer’s Guide: 8 Ways the Arts Can Transform the Life of Your Loved One and Your Own, emphasizes that music can be a transformative tool for both caregivers and the people they care for at home or in a long-term care setting.

Crescenzo’s philosophy is that music and the arts can benefit everyone. She recalls her early work in care homes where singing, storytelling and art created moments of joy, communication and emotional connection even for older adults, including those living with cognitive impairments.

Over time, she developed programs that combined music, visual arts, movement, creative writing and storytelling to engage older adults and people with dementia, demonstrating that arts-based experiences can stimulate memories, social interaction and emotional well-being. Crescenzo, of Topanga, California, recommends these simple steps for caregivers to make music time enjoyable for everyone involved.​

  • Bring personal or related photos from the musical era your loved one remembers to encourage conversation, along with listening and singing together.​
  • Discuss the idea of music with openness and enthusiasm to set the tone for your music engagement.​
  • Print out large-font lyric or song sheets to help your loved one follow along and extend the therapeutic effect.​
  • Bring a pair of headphones with a dual input adapter so you both can connect to one device for focused listening. Headphones can also help enhance the sound for your loved one.​
  • If you are visiting a nursing home and your loved one doesn’t have a private room, try reserving in advance a room with a table for your music experience. A garden space could also be a nice environment for this. If there’s resistance from the facility, remind them of the benefits of music for your loved one.​
  • While engaging with your loved one, talk about the titles of the songs, the singer’s names and other fun facts.​
  • Take photos and videos of your experience for other family members to see.​

“To avoid distraction, don’t bring food to your music time together, and don’t do music during grooming, meal times or close to sundown," advises Crescenzo. "If your loved one is not interested in a musical experience, don’t be discouraged. Try again another day and introduce music as a regular experience rather than as a one-off event for best results.” ​​​

Paul Wynn, a veteran health care writer, has spent over a decade immersed in the caregiving community, both as a family caregiver and as a journalist covering caregiving issues for national publications.

