When Communication Fades: A Caregiver’s Challenge

When words began to slip away from Jackie Pederson, her wife, Beth Seymour, realized their lives were changing forever. What started as minor lapses in conversation, pauses to find the right word and a growing quietness was eventually diagnosed in 2021 as primary progressive aphasia, a rare and devastating form of dementia that steals language long before memory.​

Since then, Seymour has devoted herself to finding new ways to communicate with Pederson, a retired physical therapist, by seeking answers from neurologists, second opinions and even clinical studies before settling into speech-language therapy and daily strategies to maintain connection.​

Members only

As Pederson’s condition progressed, the couple has relied on tools like iPads with speech software, yes-and-no cards, whiteboards and even picture dictionaries to help them communicate. Over time, however, Pederson’s ability to use these aids has diminished, forcing Seymour and the paid caregivers she’s brought into their home in Green Bay, Wisconsin, to rely more on interpreting nonverbal expressions, gestures and smiles.​

Seymour admits that one-sided conversations and the loss of shared dialogue are emotionally draining, but she’s found ways to adapt. They still walk, travel when possible and play simple games, cherishing moments of connection even as language slips away. With professional support and the help of paid caregivers, Seymour is learning to balance her own well-being while ensuring her wife remains comfortable and engaged. “For the most part, she seems happy, and that’s what I hold on to,” says Seymour.​

Quiet struggle with communication

​Communication breakdowns are one of the greatest challenges family caregivers face, with 60 percent reporting that these struggles make their role more difficult, according to a new national poll from the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA) and YouGov. The survey highlights how miscommunication, whether through difficulty understanding needs, repeated instructions or emotional outbursts, takes a toll on caregivers’ mental health, leading many to feel frustrated, overwhelmed and isolated.

Nearly half of caregivers said these challenges even limit public interactions, while more than half believe daily life would be far easier if communication could improve. ASHA notes that most caregivers reported positive results when their loved ones received professional support from speech-language pathologists.​ ​“Making caregivers’ lives a little bit easier, by giving them strategies to help improve communication between themselves and those in their care, is a critical way audiologists and speech-language pathologists can help,” says ASHA president Bernadette Mayfield-Clarke.​

Breaking through the silence

Join Our Fight for Caregivers Here’s what you can do to support family caregivers: Sign up to become part of AARP’s online advocacy network and urge lawmakers to pass legislation to save caregivers time and money.

Find out more about how we’re fighting for you every day in Congress and across the country.

AARP is your fierce defender on the issues that matter to people age 50-plus. Become a member or renew your membership today. ​​

​Barry Appelbaum has spent 14 years navigating the profound communication challenges caused by his wife Susanne’s stroke, which left her with both apraxia and aphasia, compounded by cognitive decline. Apraxia is a brain disorder that hinders planning and coordinating movements, often developing after a stroke or brain injury. Aphasia is a language disorder resulting from damage to the brain that impairs a person’s ability to speak, understand, read and write.​

While she often attempts to answer questions, her words rarely match her intentions, creating a constant “game of charades.” “When I ask her if she wants coffee or tea, she may say ‘tea,’ but she actually means coffee,” says Appelbaum. “Yet in her mind, she believes she said it correctly. This makes even simple exchanges confusing and frustrating.”​

The couple’s conversational bond has largely been lost. Appelbaum describes the silence in their home in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, as “deafening,” a painful absence for a man who thrives on connection as a salesman and lifelong people person. Over time, Appelbaum has improved interaction by relying on pointing, menus and repetition, but daily communication remains unpredictable.​