

Learn | Leverage Vascular Health to Support Brain Longevity

The American Heart Association (AHA), a member of AARP's Brain Health Action Collaborative Advisory Group, worked with a number of major medical groups to publish updated hypertension guidelines, which offer strategies for the prevention, detection, evaluation, and management of high blood pressure. This updated guidance, available via the AHA/ACC Recommendations Hub, emphasizes that controlling blood pressure early is not just vital for cardiovascular health but also critical for maintaining cognitive function and reducing dementia risk. Access the report here.