Learn | Leverage Vascular Health to Support Brain Longevity
The American Heart Association (AHA), a member of AARP's Brain Health Action Collaborative Advisory Group, worked with a number of major medical groups to publish updated hypertension guidelines, which offer strategies for the prevention, detection, evaluation, and management of high blood pressure. This updated guidance, available via the AHA/ACC Recommendations Hub, emphasizes that controlling blood pressure early is not just vital for cardiovascular health but also critical for maintaining cognitive function and reducing dementia risk. Access the report here.
Past Actions of the Week
Connect | Celebrate and Come Together at Dementia Friendsgiving
From USAging
Connect | Attend the American Academy of Neurology's Fall Conference
From American Academy of Neurology
