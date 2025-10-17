

Connect | Celebrate and Come Together at Dementia Friendsgiving

Join Dementia Friendly America’s (DFA) virtual Dementia Friendsgiving on Nov. 18 from 11 am to 3 pm. This online celebration honors the dementia-friendly movement’s decade of growth, supporting care partners, and sharing stories and resources. This event, hosted by DFA (a subsidiary of USAging, a Brain Health Action Collaborative member), underscores why community inclusion, understanding, and social connection are vital to brain health. Find details and registration information here.