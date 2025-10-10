

Attend the American Academy of Neurology's Fall Conference

The American Academy of Neurology's fall conference is the premier event for neurologists, care teams, and anyone looking to learn about the current state of neurology. In person in Las Vegas and online Nov. 7-9, this year's conference offers timely updates on cutting-edge neuroscience, brain health strategies, and practice innovations. With immersive tracks on varying aspects of brain health, hands-on workshops and leadership sessions, its efforts echo the strategic brain health priorities set by AARP’s Brain Health Action Collaborative Advisory Group, of which the AAN is a member. Find more information about the program and register here.