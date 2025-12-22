

Discover Key Insights on Mental Health for Aging Populations

Check out this free webinar on "Mental Health in Older Adulthood: What Community Providers Need to Know" on Feb. 11, provided by the American Society on Aging, Brain Health Action Collaborative member. This webinar provides essential training on understanding how depression, anxiety, trauma, and other mental health challenges affect older adults and delves into why early recognition, compassionate care, and stigma reduction are vital for quality of life as we age. Learn more and register here.