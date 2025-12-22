AARP Hearing Center
Check out this free webinar on "Mental Health in Older Adulthood: What Community Providers Need to Know" on Feb. 11, provided by the American Society on Aging, Brain Health Action Collaborative member. This webinar provides essential training on understanding how depression, anxiety, trauma, and other mental health challenges affect older adults and delves into why early recognition, compassionate care, and stigma reduction are vital for quality of life as we age. Learn more and register here.
Apply to a Brain Health Fellowship Opportunity
Apply now for a two-year mentored brain health research opportunity
Explore What's New from Alzheimer’s Fast Track 2025
See the newest research and innovations in Alzheimer’s and dementia science
