

What's New from BrightFocus's Alzheimer's Fast Track 2025

BrightFocus Foundation’s 17th annual Alzheimer’s Fast Track offered a fresh look at what’s next in dementia science. From new research on genetic triggers of brain inflammation to mentorship for early-career scientists and a renewed focus on equity in Alzheimer’s research, this year's Fast Track revealed promising pathways toward better prevention, early detection and inclusive brain health solutions that BrightFocus advances as a member of the Brain Health Action Collaborative. Read about it here.

