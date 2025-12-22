AARP Hearing Center
Applications for the Ralph L. Sacco Scholarship Program in Brain Health are open! This transformative career development opportunity for emerging researchers and practitioners is jointly supported by the American Academy of Neurology and the American Heart Association, both Brain Health Action Collaborative Advisors.
This scholarship offers an opportunity for early-career postdoctoral applicants (MD, PhD, DrPH, DNP, or equivalent doctoral degree) to undertake a mentored two-year research project targeting various aspects of brain health, with a focus on the prevention of brain diseases and advancement of brain health across the lifespan for all.
Applications are due Jan. 29, 2026. Visit this page for more information.
Past Actions of the Week
Learn | Explore What’s New from BrightFocus's Alzheimer’s Fast Track 2025
From BrightFocus Foundation
Listen to the Brain & Life Podcast Now
From the American Academy of Neurology (AAN)
