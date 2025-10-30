AARP Hearing Center
Learn | Keep Your Brain Healthy
Your brain ages just like your body, but lifestyle choices can make a big difference. This brochure from Brain Health Action Collaborative Advisory Group member McKnight Brain Research Foundation shares research-backed tips on how to support brain health through everyday habits like healthy eating, exercise, sleep, and staying mentally active. Learn how small changes today can help keep your mind sharp for years to come. Get the brochure here.
