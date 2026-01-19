

Learn | Tips & Tools from AARP's Brain Health Resource Center

AARP’s Brain Health Resource Center offers a variety of tools and information to help people nurture their brain health at every stage of life.

Learn how everyday eating habits can support brain function with practical nutrition tips in the Brain-Healthy Eating Habits guide, gauge your cognitive strengths and areas for growth through the Staying Sharp Cognitive Assessment, and demystify key terms with the Brain Health Glossary. These publicly available resources and more are free to use, and with no paid AARP membership required.*

*Taking the Staying Sharp Cognitive Assessment requires users to create a free account on aarp.org but does not require paid membership.