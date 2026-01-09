Last fall, the American Academy of Neurology, Brain Health Action Collaborative Advisor, held its 2025 Brain Health Summit, uniting doctors, researchers, advocates, and community leaders to share bold ideas and practical tools for lifelong brain health. From cutting-edge science to real-world stories, the Summit tackled prevention, equity, mental wellness, and caregiving, showing how protecting our brains can reduce the impact of Alzheimer’s, dementia, stroke, and more. Proceedings from the conference are now available here.