Learn | Review the New Blueprint for a Brain-Healthy Future
The "Building Brain Capital" report from the Business Collaborative for Brain Health at UsAgainstAlzheimer’s, a Brain Health Action Collaborative Advisory Group member, outlines a new vision for private-sector leadership in promoting brain health as a driver of innovation, productivity, and national resilience. Drawing on the Brain Capital roundtables held earlier this year, the report reframes brain health as brain capital: an essential economic resource that fuels workforce readiness, cognitive well-being, and social equity. Its recommendations align closely with Brain Health Action Collaborative's mission to strengthen prevention, early intervention, and equitable investment in cognitive health across all sectors.
Past Actions of the Week
Connect | Unlock the Heart-Brain Health Connection at AHA’s Pre-Conference
From American Heart Association
Learn | Explore the Latest Findings on Dementia Risk Factors
From IHME, ADDI, AARP
