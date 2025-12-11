

Learn | Review the New Blueprint for a Brain-Healthy Future

The "Building Brain Capital" report from the Business Collaborative for Brain Health at UsAgainstAlzheimer’s, a Brain Health Action Collaborative Advisory Group member, outlines a new vision for private-sector leadership in promoting brain health as a driver of innovation, productivity, and national resilience. Drawing on the Brain Capital roundtables held earlier this year, the report reframes brain health as brain capital: an essential economic resource that fuels workforce readiness, cognitive well-being, and social equity. Its recommendations align closely with Brain Health Action Collaborative's mission to strengthen prevention, early intervention, and equitable investment in cognitive health across all sectors.

