

Unlock the Heart-Brain Health Connection at AHA's Pre-Conference

The American Heart Association, a Brain Health Action Collaborative Advisory Group member, is launching a new Pre-Conference Symposium on Brain Health, held in conjunction with the International Stroke Conference. Dive into a cutting-edge program exploring the deep connections between heart and brain health!

Scheduled for Feb. 3, 2026, sessions include the Heart-Brain Connection, Post-Stroke Cognitive & Mental-Health Challenges, Strategies to Change the Course of Cognitive Decline & Dementia, and The Brain in Society, highlighting topics such as vascular risk factors, digital health, neuroeconomics, creativity, and brain advocacy. Find more information and register here.