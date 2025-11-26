AARP Hearing Center
Connect | Unlock the Heart-Brain Health Connection at AHA’s Pre-Conference
The American Heart Association, a Brain Health Action Collaborative Advisory Group member, is launching a new Pre-Conference Symposium on Brain Health, held in conjunction with the International Stroke Conference. Dive into a cutting-edge program exploring the deep connections between heart and brain health!
Scheduled for Feb. 3, 2026, sessions include the Heart-Brain Connection, Post-Stroke Cognitive & Mental-Health Challenges, Strategies to Change the Course of Cognitive Decline & Dementia, and The Brain in Society, highlighting topics such as vascular risk factors, digital health, neuroeconomics, creativity, and brain advocacy. Find more information and register here.
Past Actions of the Week
Learn | Explore the Latest Findings on Dementia Risk Factors
From IHME, ADDI, AARP
Learn | Explore New Caregiving Research for National Family Caregiver Month
From AARP
Actions of the WeekSee all Actions of the Week here