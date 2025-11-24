

Learn | Explore the Latest Findings on Dementia Risk Factors

Nearly half of dementia cases in the U.S. may stem from factors that are modifiable either through changes to lifestyle or public policy, according to new research published by AARP, the Alzheimer's Disease Data Initiative (ADDI) and the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington. ADDI and IHME are both members of the Brain Health Action Collaborative Advisory Group.

High blood sugar, hearing loss and low educational attainment were found to be the strongest and most consistent risk factors for dementia, according to the research. These findings strengthen the evidence for promoting brain health and may empower people, communities, and systems to take meaningful steps toward protecting their brain health. Learn more.